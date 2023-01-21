This link might not get headlines, but to my mind Anton Stach he has the #6 profile that would appeal to Klopp - 6'4', good pace for his height & for a CM. If he can play both #6 & #8 as Barefoot mentions above, then he's even a better profile. Klopp famously doesn't like his #6 to be a purely destroyer type - being technically good & able to start attacks from there is important to him.



I'd say this link to Anton Stach makes more sense than the one earlier today to Fulham's Paulinha - Stach would cost less & is 3 years younger.



Yea his progressive passes are good but his pass competition is bad on everything might be more because of Mainz then him.That would be much of a profile Klopp looks for in a 6.Also he plays much more in a 2 in front of a back 3(so he going be attacking more) Also Pretty sure Mainz play pretty direct so more long balls then though the midfield. It just about how the he views role wise and if he has the skill set for that.If going for a 6 he would make more sense then any other links.