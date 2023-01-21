« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 328 329 330 331 332 [333]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 473386 times)

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,030
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13280 on: Today at 12:28:54 am »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Yesterday at 05:35:29 pm
This link might not get headlines, but to my mind Anton Stach he has the #6 profile that would appeal to Klopp -  6'4', good pace for his height & for a CM. If he can play both #6 & #8 as Barefoot mentions above, then he's even a better profile. Klopp famously doesn't like his #6 to be a purely destroyer type - being technically good & able to start attacks from there is important to him.

I'd say this link to Anton Stach makes more sense than the one earlier today to Fulham's Paulinha - Stach would cost less & is 3 years younger.
https://fbref.com/en/players/0f59a7bf/Anton-Stach
Yea his progressive passes are good but his pass competition is bad on everything might be more because of Mainz then him.
That would be much of a profile Klopp looks for in a 6.
Also he plays much more in a 2 in front of a back 3(so he going be attacking more) Also Pretty sure Mainz play pretty direct so more long balls then though the midfield. It just about how the he views role wise and if he has the skill set for that.
If going for a 6 he would make more sense then any other links.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,145
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13281 on: Today at 12:32:47 am »
What I'd like to know is whether or not we've been linked with some good doctors or physios, the rest is a cherry on top.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,676
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13282 on: Today at 01:39:31 am »
I don't think we'll be in for Stach. Dortmund on the other hand likely will
Logged

Online Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,663
  • Member of The Pack
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13283 on: Today at 02:51:20 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:32:47 am
What I'd like to know is whether or not we've been linked with some good doctors or physios, the rest is a cherry on top.

Caidedo's father apparently will be joining as one of the club's doctors if we sign him.

Just catching up on the thread and the news that Bellingham is going to Ajax is surprising. That was out of the blue.
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.
Pages: 1 ... 328 329 330 331 332 [333]   Go Up
« previous next »
 