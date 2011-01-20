« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Legs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:45:45 am
Quote from: RMG on Today at 10:37:28 am
Not sure why Dortmund would let him do that?

Unless of course they have an agreement in place with the buyers.

Do most players announce where they are going these days? I remember Hazard doing it for Chelsea but thats about it.

Didnt Haaland do the same last season ?

It does seem odd but clubs are 3-4 months ahead id imagine in terms of knowing what is happening.

If we dont get Jude it is going to make us look stupid.

Whatever happens we need 2-3 CMs to come in.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:07:54 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 08:46:27 am
Jude: "I'd like to join Liverpool. They've been working the hardest to get me and Jurgen has really sold his vision. YNWA"

Jurgen: "Boom! Now let's get the deal agreed and pay Dortmund the transfer money..."

3 months later...

Jude: "Hala Madrid!"
;D
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:20:43 pm
If you put a gun to my head I'm taking Gavi and Jude at Liverpool.

If Gavi is on a free, then pop in Manu Kone and we're good to go.

Boom. Thank you. *Close thread*
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:10:39 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 10:45:45 am
Didnt Haaland do the same last season ?

It does seem odd but clubs are 3-4 months ahead id imagine in terms of knowing what is happening.

If we dont get Jude it is going to make us look stupid.

Whatever happens we need 2-3 CMs to come in.

He did, but he had a release clause which meant Dortmund were basically bystanders. Not the case with Bellingham, although I agree that he'll decide on a club and then that club will negotiate with Dortmund.

I completely disagree with this notion that we'll look stupid if we don't get Bellingham. We clearly have a serious chance of getting him, so it'd be stupid if we didn't try. We may not end up with him, but I'd much prefer we try than sit out to avoid potential embarrassment.
PaulF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:29:37 pm
I feel it's unlikely that Bellingham (or any other player in his situation) would get a case of Coutinhio back problems, but I suspect top top players have the hidden threat of downing tools until their contract runs out if the club doesn't accept a top offer.
Different when the oil boys an come in and double what was a top offer, but if we're offering something like a £100m, but Real are tabling £110m I guess bad backs come into it.  Bonuses and pay that would have gone Bellingham's way is saved too if he doesn't stay (though I assume replacement gets similar). Payment terms make a big difference too.  Ahh that's what the investments into FSG help :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:53:45 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:10:39 pm
He did, but he had a release clause which meant Dortmund were basically bystanders. Not the case with Bellingham, although I agree that he'll decide on a club and then that club will negotiate with Dortmund.

I completely disagree with this notion that we'll look stupid if we don't get Bellingham. We clearly have a serious chance of getting him, so it'd be stupid if we didn't try. We may not end up with him, but I'd much prefer we try than sit out to avoid potential embarrassment.

I get what you are saying about looking stupid but in my head we have not signed anyone as there is/was a belief he will sign.

Now im not saying I desperately want us to sign him but if we finish lower than 4th (which is likely) then lots of questions are going to be "why didnt we sign someone in Jan".

The noises from our journos was we have a full squad etc but we are not even putting Keita/Ox on the bench its been a terrible few seasons of planning.

There is plenty of good CMs out there too so they need to stop with the bollox of no value in the market as its insulting.

Other than that they are doing a fantastic job 😎
Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 02:19:42 pm
This Bellingham thing has dragged on for so long that by summer, if we do get him it won't even be that exciting. I prefer it when we pull signings out of nowhere.
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 02:24:59 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 02:19:42 pm
This Bellingham thing has dragged on for so long that by summer, if we do get him it won't even be that exciting. I prefer it when we pull signings out of nowhere.

I know what you mean. But I'd prefer doing whatever we need to get a good team again. Not sure our rebuild and FSG's definition of a rebuild is the same. I expect 3 players and that will be it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 02:31:25 pm
Argentinian #6 you say?  ;D

Quote
Liverpool have scouted Boca Juniors midfielder Alan Varela ahead of possibly making a summer move for the 21-year-old. A bid of between £16-20m is believed to be enough for his services. [@footyinsider247]
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 02:33:06 pm
Fast forward 9 months....

Quote
Liverpool have scouted Sporting Lisbon midfielder Alan Varela ahead of possibly making a January move for the 22-year-old. A bid of between £56-60m is believed to be enough for his services. [@footyinsider247]
Lone Star Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 02:39:41 pm
 ;D
tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 02:42:02 pm
Done my scouting on him and not convinced we're interested at all.  He's not the biggest and no real speed about him either.  Strong tackler and tidy, that's about it.  No chance.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 02:43:51 pm
Definitely wouldn't beat you going to the buffet table Fatso.
Online tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 02:44:19 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:43:51 pm
Definitely wouldn't beat you going to the buffet table Fatso.

Mbappe would struggle getting there before me.
FlashGordon

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 02:55:05 pm
I wonder how much of an effect the fact Bellingham plays for Dortmund will influence his decision. He must be reminded every day just how good Jurgen is and how he can develop you as a player etc.
amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 03:02:36 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 02:19:42 pm
This Bellingham thing has dragged on for so long that by summer, if we do get him it won't even be that exciting. I prefer it when we pull signings out of nowhere.

A signing of this magnitude for an England International is impossible to do without endless speculation.

And I'd be fucking buzzing if we signed him. He's clearly Jurgen's number one target for midfield and everything points towards him being an absolute star if he joined. It's clear he can't be the only signing this Summer but it shouldn't make it any less significant if we did get him.
CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 03:20:55 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 02:55:05 pm
I wonder how much of an effect the fact Bellingham plays for Dortmund will influence his decision. He must be reminded every day just how good Jurgen is and how he can develop you as a player etc.

Do they still make the Dortmund squad sit through that Klopp hype video every morning?
Online FlashGordon

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 03:29:16 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:20:55 pm
Do they still make the Dortmund squad sit through that Klopp hype video every morning?

I doubt they do, but they probably should.
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 04:36:47 pm


Being linked to Anton Stack by Sky Deutschland , 6'4" defensive midfielder who plays for Mainz, available for £11M
disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 04:48:49 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:31:25 pm
Argentinian #6 you say?  ;D

Quote from: Asam on Today at 04:36:47 pm

Being linked to Anton Stack by Sky Deutschland , 6'4" defensive midfielder who plays for Mainz, available for £11M

If we are to pull off the Bellingham deal this summer I think any other midfielders coming in would be cheap/free. Just can't see us spending big on two midfielders, say like a Barrella on top of a Bellingham. I think we'd be more likely to spend big on another centre half should one leave.
Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 04:51:46 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 04:36:47 pm

Being linked to Anton Stack by Sky Deutschland , 6'4" defensive midfielder who plays for Mainz, available for £11M

His dad Fintan liked to watch young boys running around in shorts.
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 05:04:55 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 04:36:47 pm

Being linked to Anton Stack by Sky Deutschland , 6'4" defensive midfielder who plays for Mainz, available for £11M

Think we may be taking that prerequisite of height in a 6 a bit too far here.

His nickname better be Hay
AndyMuller

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 05:19:58 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:20:43 pm
If you put a gun to my head I'm taking Gavi and Jude at Liverpool.

If Gavi is on a free, then pop in Manu Kone and we're good to go.

Boom. Thank you. *Close thread*

If I put a gun to your head I wouldnt hesitate to pull the trigger.
Aldo1988

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 05:20:01 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:33:06 pm
Fast forward 9 months....

Fake, they'd want at least £80-90 million for him.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 05:21:12 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 04:36:47 pm

Being linked to Anton Stack by Sky Deutschland , 6'4" defensive midfielder who plays for Mainz, available for £11M

Obviously know next to nothing about him but that profile makes sense - think hes more of an 8 but has the physical qualities to be moulded into a 6. Right age, recently capped by Germany. And we know Klopp keeps a close eye on Mainz.
RedSetGo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 05:35:29 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 04:36:47 pm

Being linked to Anton Stack by Sky Deutschland , 6'4" defensive midfielder who plays for Mainz, available for £11M

This link might not get headlines, but to my mind Anton Stach he has the #6 profile that would appeal to Klopp -  6'4', good pace for his height & for a CM. If he can play both #6 & #8 as Barefoot mentions above, then he's even a better profile. Klopp famously doesn't like his #6 to be a purely destroyer type - being technically good & able to start attacks from there is important to him.

I'd say this link to Anton Stach makes more sense than the one earlier today to Fulham's Paulinha - Stach would cost less & is 3 years younger.
Online tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 06:36:25 pm
Watched a bit of Stach now and he really reminds me of Rice.  Carries the ball with a similar style, strong tackler and a big lad.  I'm in.
Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 07:27:11 pm
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 05:35:29 pm
This link might not get headlines, but to my mind Anton Stach he has the #6 profile that would appeal to Klopp -  6'4', good pace for his height & for a CM. If he can play both #6 & #8 as Barefoot mentions above, then he's even a better profile. Klopp famously doesn't like his #6 to be a purely destroyer type - being technically good & able to start attacks from there is important to him.

I'd say this link to Anton Stach makes more sense than the one earlier today to Fulham's Paulinha - Stach would cost less & is 3 years younger.

Does Stach have facial hair?
