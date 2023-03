I’d be all over Kone, even if it is €45M and not £26M. He’s already very good, but with more improvement to come. Depending on the midfield blend we have, Kone can be tailored to whatever Klopp requires. Maybe he dominates as an 8 with Bellingham, with Bajcetic growing into the 6 role? And in the meantime, the best of what is left in the legs of the old guard is retained, to be used judiciously as the future midfield emerges and comes to the fore.