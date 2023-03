Yeah a right back is non negotiable … what serious team has one player for a position



Isn't it more rare to have 2 players who only play right back or left back now? Arsenal have White (also centre back) and Tomiyasu (also left back) City is Walker, Stones, Lewis who do.differnet roles/positions there. Chelsea have Cucerella, Azpliecueta, Loftus-Cheek, Hall who've filled in othe roles. United have with Shaw this season.If we're bringing in a full back then I'd want them to be versatile enough to cover other positions like Gomez and Milner could, or if theyre good enough to be first choice looking a the current first choices being moved on and replaced by someone like that, or moved in to being able to play different roles