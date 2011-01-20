« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 463000 times)

Offline Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13080 on: Yesterday at 10:22:09 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 10:16:44 pm
And as I said, they've never been those type of owners before. They may well spend the club's money. Not sure how much that will be. So we'll have to wait and see if they change their approach and spend some of their own money too.

Isn't that the whole point of sale/partial sale. So that money is available
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13081 on: Yesterday at 10:26:57 pm »
Anfield Watch
@AnfieldWatch
Jude Bellingham, Youri Tielemans, Josko Gvardiol, Nicolo Barella, Jurrien Timber, Edson Alvarez, Ismael Bennacer, Ruben Neves and Evan Ndicka are all on Liverpools list of summer targets, according to Sky Germany.
Offline mullyred94

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13082 on: Yesterday at 10:40:07 pm »
What interest has Newcastle got in Jota?
Wouldnt mind another left footed attacker if he was to go.
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13083 on: Yesterday at 10:41:32 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 10:22:09 pm
Isn't that the whole point of sale/partial sale. So that money is available

Must have missed the point where this has actually happened, mate. They aren't selling the club, and as far as I'm aware, they haven't found anyone to invest yet.
Offline Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13084 on: Yesterday at 10:43:26 pm »
Hopefully Mount signs a new contract so he can stop being talked about.

Sign Bellingham, Kone/Caicedo, Ndicka and Frimpong. Get spending that Phillips, Williams and van den Berg money John.
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13085 on: Yesterday at 10:50:37 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 10:26:57 pm
Anfield Watch
@AnfieldWatch
Jude Bellingham, Youri Tielemans, Josko Gvardiol, Nicolo Barella, Jurrien Timber, Edson Alvarez, Ismael Bennacer, Ruben Neves and Evan Ndicka are all on Liverpools list of summer targets, according to Sky Germany.

Tielemens has already been ruled out according to a much more reliable source. So that's one off that list.

By the way, for your future information, Anfield Watch has had links to the Sun Newspaper.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13086 on: Yesterday at 10:52:07 pm »
Timber would be our Right Back backup and also a #6. Too short to be effective in our Central Defence.
Offline Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13087 on: Yesterday at 11:06:36 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 10:41:32 pm
Must have missed the point where this has actually happened, mate. They aren't selling the club, and as far as I'm aware, they haven't found anyone to invest yet.

Henry said something the other day about search for investors rather than a full sale. Let's see what happens in the summer
Offline Red Cez

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13088 on: Yesterday at 11:23:43 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:52:07 pm
Timber would be our Right Back backup and also a #6. Too short to be effective in our Central Defence.

Every time I watch him I feel like he'd be a brilliant #6
Offline Original

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13089 on: Yesterday at 11:48:52 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:52:07 pm
Timber would be our Right Back backup and also a #6. Too short to be effective in our Central Defence.

Cracking little player him
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13090 on: Today at 12:20:36 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:52:07 pm
Timber would be our Right Back backup and also a #6. Too short to be effective in our Central Defence.
He still shorter then Klopp like at 6. Klopp does value Height at CB and 6 is one thing.
Offline Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13091 on: Today at 12:25:15 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:52:07 pm
Timber would be our Right Back backup and also a #6. Too short to be effective in our Central Defence.

Timber lakes this post. Sign him justin time for our next season.
Online Hysterical Fool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13092 on: Today at 12:30:37 am »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 09:33:03 pm
Apart from Klopps first league season, we've never been out of CL, so new territory for FSG

No it wont  stop doom mongering. The Club will be fine in The run in 
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13093 on: Today at 12:33:20 am »
So I do think we need to improve elsewhere first

But man I am watching Bundesliga highlights and fuck me that Mousa Diaby looks quality.

I know he is mostly a left winger but he looked just as comfortable on the right as well, and we are going to need someone on the right pretty soon.
Online Hysterical Fool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13094 on: Today at 12:57:10 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:33:20 am
So I do think we need to improve elsewhere first

But man I am watching Bundesliga highlights and fuck me that Mousa Diaby looks quality.

I know he is mostly a left winger but he looked just as comfortable on the right as well, and we are going to need someone on the right pretty soon.

Great player, but weve signed Gakpo since 
Offline cdav

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13095 on: Today at 01:17:48 am »
Don't need any forwards this summer- maybe target Adeyemi in 2024 aa a Mo replacement
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13096 on: Today at 01:27:07 am »
Do you want another player who likes playing off the left?  ;D
Online farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13097 on: Today at 01:28:07 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:27:07 am
Do you want another player who likes playing off the left?  ;D
We should get at least two, we're very short on left-sided players
Online red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13098 on: Today at 03:26:54 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:33:20 am
So I do think we need to improve elsewhere first

But man I am watching Bundesliga highlights and fuck me that Mousa Diaby looks quality.

I know he is mostly a left winger but he looked just as comfortable on the right as well, and we are going to need someone on the right pretty soon.

Yeah, he looks like a very dynamic player, the kind that would suit us perfectly.
