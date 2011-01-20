And as I said, they've never been those type of owners before. They may well spend the club's money. Not sure how much that will be. So we'll have to wait and see if they change their approach and spend some of their own money too.
Isn't that the whole point of sale/partial sale. So that money is available
Anfield Watch@AnfieldWatchJude Bellingham, Youri Tielemans, Josko Gvardiol, Nicolo Barella, Jurrien Timber, Edson Alvarez, Ismael Bennacer, Ruben Neves and Evan Ndicka are all on Liverpools list of summer targets, according to Sky Germany.
Must have missed the point where this has actually happened, mate. They aren't selling the club, and as far as I'm aware, they haven't found anyone to invest yet.
Timber would be our Right Back backup and also a #6. Too short to be effective in our Central Defence.
Apart from Klopps first league season, we've never been out of CL, so new territory for FSG
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.
So I do think we need to improve elsewhere firstBut man I am watching Bundesliga highlights and fuck me that Mousa Diaby looks quality.I know he is mostly a left winger but he looked just as comfortable on the right as well, and we are going to need someone on the right pretty soon.
Do you want another player who likes playing off the left?
