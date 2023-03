Anfield Watch

Jude Bellingham, Youri Tielemans, Josko Gvardiol, Nicolo Barella, Jurrien Timber, Edson Alvarez, Ismael Bennacer, Ruben Neves and Evan Ndicka are all on Liverpool’s list of summer targets, according to Sky Germany.



Tielemens has already been ruled out according to a much more reliable source. So that's one off that list.By the way, for your future information, Anfield Watch has had links to the Sun Newspaper.