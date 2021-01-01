« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 323 324 325 326 327 [328]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 462587 times)

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,961
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13080 on: Today at 10:22:09 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 10:16:44 pm
And as I said, they've never been those type of owners before. They may well spend the club's money. Not sure how much that will be. So we'll have to wait and see if they change their approach and spend some of their own money too.

Isn't that the whole point of sale/partial sale. So that money is available
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,632
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13081 on: Today at 10:26:57 pm »
Anfield Watch
@AnfieldWatch
Jude Bellingham, Youri Tielemans, Josko Gvardiol, Nicolo Barella, Jurrien Timber, Edson Alvarez, Ismael Bennacer, Ruben Neves and Evan Ndicka are all on Liverpools list of summer targets, according to Sky Germany.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online mullyred94

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 55
  • Bobby Firminos lovechild
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13082 on: Today at 10:40:07 pm »
What interest has Newcastle got in Jota?
Wouldnt mind another left footed attacker if he was to go.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,508
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13083 on: Today at 10:41:32 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 10:22:09 pm
Isn't that the whole point of sale/partial sale. So that money is available

Must have missed the point where this has actually happened, mate. They aren't selling the club, and as far as I'm aware, they haven't found anyone to invest yet.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:43:37 pm by Solomon Grundy »
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,929
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13084 on: Today at 10:43:26 pm »
Hopefully Mount signs a new contract so he can stop being talked about.

Sign Bellingham, Kone/Caicedo, Ndicka and Frimpong. Get spending that Phillips, Williams and van den Berg money John.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,508
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13085 on: Today at 10:50:37 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 10:26:57 pm
Anfield Watch
@AnfieldWatch
Jude Bellingham, Youri Tielemans, Josko Gvardiol, Nicolo Barella, Jurrien Timber, Edson Alvarez, Ismael Bennacer, Ruben Neves and Evan Ndicka are all on Liverpools list of summer targets, according to Sky Germany.

Tielemens has already been ruled out according to a much more reliable source. So that's one off that list.

By the way, for your future information, Anfield Watch has had links to the Sun Newspaper.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,447
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #13086 on: Today at 10:52:07 pm »
Timber would be our Right Back backup and also a #6. Too short to be effective in our Central Defence.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 323 324 325 326 327 [328]   Go Up
« previous next »
 