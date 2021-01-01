And as I said, they've never been those type of owners before. They may well spend the club's money. Not sure how much that will be. So we'll have to wait and see if they change their approach and spend some of their own money too.
Isn't that the whole point of sale/partial sale. So that money is available
Anfield Watch@AnfieldWatchJude Bellingham, Youri Tielemans, Josko Gvardiol, Nicolo Barella, Jurrien Timber, Edson Alvarez, Ismael Bennacer, Ruben Neves and Evan Ndicka are all on Liverpools list of summer targets, according to Sky Germany.
Page created in 0.035 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.64]