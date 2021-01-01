« previous next »
If Elliot and Jones were young 6s or controlling 8s with brilliant athleticism and defensive ability then Mount might make sense as an alternative to Bellingham. But given the actual makeup of the current midfield options it'd be idiotic.
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 06:22:25 am
Not sure how you cant see it.

Newcastle Gini vs Mason Mount profile incredibly similar.

Not really. They did play in a similar area of the pitch, but in a completely different way. If you really want a No.10 who can be converted into a No.8 by Jurgen, someone like Szoboszlai would probably be the perfect option ...

https://youtu.be/v1Tfk-uAuDI
I haven't seen any credible links as of yet that say we're interested in signing Mason Mount. It just seems like certain people in the media know we are in desperate need of midfielders, and also know Mason Mount could leave Chelsea, and have put two and two together and come up with this story.
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:12:04 am
I haven't seen any credible links as of yet that say we're interested in signing Mason Mount. It just seems like certain people in the media know we are in desperate need of midfielders, and also know Mason Mount could leave Chelsea, and have put two and two together and come up with this story.

That would be unheard of press and media speculation so I think its very unlikely
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:22:04 am
That would be unheard of press and media speculation so I think its very unlikely
Haha! ;D
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 05:07:01 am
Whether there is a tendency to talk them down, bringing it up about a player where the criticisms are entirely merited just weakens the claim in general.

It's subjective, he isn't shite and thats what I'm referring to. Does he have weaknesses, or attributes that doesn't work unless played differently, of course. What player is perfect, they aint machines. Different tactics, system, manager, players can change those initial perceptions.
It wouldn't surprise me one bit if Mason Mount ended up at Newcastle.
Don't mind Mount. Can't see Chelsea selling him to us if we were interested.
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 07:16:59 am
Mount seems to struggle the deeper he plays, signing him and asking him to play even deeper than he has already, doesn't make much sense IMO

Certainly not when you consider, gini signed for us at 90k per week, mount will want double or more.  Mount almost makes sense as a Jude alternative, at best
Yet another left winger (that's his best position).
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:12:04 am
I haven't seen any credible links as of yet that say we're interested in signing Mason Mount. It just seems like certain people in the media know we are in desperate need of midfielders, and also know Mason Mount could leave Chelsea, and have put two and two together and come up with this story.

David Lynch has supposedly linked us to him according to a few sources, however the source is a paywalled article so it's hard to confirm. Mount's name did come up during a podcast with Lynch and he didn't rubbish it, but didn't state that we were in for him either.
I find Lynch very hit-and-miss though mate.
While I seem to be in the minority of those who think Klopp would turn Mount into a star for us, why is the focus lately on him here when, judging by strengths of reported links, Matheus Nunes is the CM who likely ends up here with Bellingham?

So those who do not want Mount, don't fret...Nunes has been the strongly linked midfielder.

Sam Wallace & John Percy, considered to be reliable journos, use language like Liverpool made a commitment to Wolves & player to bid for him in the summer, & that "the deal is expected to go through."

I'd say that's pretty strong link....& would make a pretty balanced midfield group next season:


Fabinho + Henderson for the #6

Bellingham + Elliot for the attacking RCM

Nunes, Bajcetic + Thiago for the controller/defensive LCM

I'd argue that Nunes has the skill-set to play #6, & Henderson might continue to be used in the LCM role, if he performs there as well as he did vs Man U. So...adding Jude + Nunes would give us a pretty interchangeable group of midfielders next season.

It'll be sound.


Quote from: Machae on Today at 09:06:48 am
It's subjective, he isn't shite and thats what I'm referring to. Does he have weaknesses, or attributes that doesn't work unless played differently, of course. What player is perfect, they aint machines. Different tactics, system, manager, players can change those initial perceptions.

He is shite for what we actually need though, which is the crucial point in almost all the criticism of the player and has nothing to do with his nationality.

Whether Klopp could actually convert him into what we need also isn't that relevant when the need for midfielders is so urgent and not something that should be further delayed by trying to convert an expensive #10 into a functioning #8 for us.
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 01:50:48 pm
He is shite for what we actually need though, which is the crucial point in almost all the criticism of the player and has nothing to do with his nationality.

Whether Klopp could actually convert him into what we need also isn't that relevant when the need for midfielders is so urgent and not something that should be further delayed by trying to convert an expensive #10 into a functioning #8 for us.

He really isn't shite and if Klopp wants him then there will be moves to make it justified. His nationality might not be an issue for you, but there is a general tendency to dismiss British players as lacking flair or too expensive to bother. There is the British tax, sure, but that's what happens with the homegrown rule.

If they can make the numbers work, then he'd be decent. You don't rate him and that's fair enough
Let's hope the budget is absolutely enormous as we are gonna need it.
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:28:29 pm
Let's hope the budget is absolutely enormous as we are gonna need it.

Haha, false sense of security after the Mancs game. We still need major investment
Hello Liverpool Transfer Thread 2023 my old friend, I've come to talk some shite again
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:28:29 pm
Let's hope the budget is absolutely enormous as we are gonna need it.

It needs to be one/two games should not sway opinions.

We need 3 CMs imo with 2 being starters with another CB if Matip leaves.
Can see why Phillip Billing is a top target.  6 goals from midfield already.  Good physical presence.
I think the last week has shown that we still have a lot of quality and can still match the physicality we've had under Klopp, but we don't have the mentality to do it every week like we used to. Our three best performances this season - Manchester United (H), Manchester City (H), Napoli (H). It really feels like this group are picking and choosing when they turn up and aren't willing to push themselves against Bournemouth, Forest, Brentford, Wolves away. Aside from freshening up the squad and bringing in some younger legs, the culture and mentality needs to change.

Also will be nice to not have experienced Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain sat around on high wages being absolute non-entities while teenagers Bajcetic and Elliott are put in the firing line every week.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 02:51:23 pm
I think the last week has shown that we still have a lot of quality and can still match the physicality we've had under Klopp, but we don't have the mentality to do it every week like we used to. Our three best performances this season - Manchester United (H), Manchester City (H), Napoli (H). It really feels like this group are picking and choosing when they turn up and aren't willing to push themselves against Bournemouth, Forest, Brentford, Wolves away. Aside from freshening up the squad and bringing in some younger legs, the culture and mentality needs to change.

Also will be nice to not have experienced Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain sat around on high wages being absolute non-entities while teenagers Bajcetic and Elliott are put in the firing line every week.

Because those three teams came out and attacked us, leaving space in behind
Its always been five. It was five needed after we beat United as well. Anything less and we really have an over inflated belief of ourselves.
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 02:41:27 pm
Can see why Phillip Billing is a top target.  6 goals from midfield already.  Good physical presence.

This is called the 2022/23 paradox
Our midfield is so fucking bad that weve reached the point that midfielders look good when they play against it but arent actually good enough to play in it
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 02:41:27 pm
Can see why Phillip Billing is a top target.  6 goals from midfield already.  Good physical presence.

Top Target? 😂😂
Go down the pub mate...have a few drinks this afternoon..infact give me your bank details il send over a fiver to get you off here
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 02:41:27 pm
Can see why Phillip Billing is a top target.  6 goals from midfield already.  Good physical presence.

Since when has Philip Billing been a top target for us?
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:13:07 pm
This is called the 2022/23 paradox
Our midfield is so fucking bad that weve reached the point that midfielders look good when they play against it but arent actually good enough to play in it

Yep. It's a bit like when Martin Skrtel used to make bang-average strikers like Christian Benteke and Carlton Cole look world-class.
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 02:41:27 pm
Can see why Phillip Billing is a top target.  6 goals from midfield already.  Good physical presence.

Top target for who exactly?
