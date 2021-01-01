While I seem to be in the minority of those who think Klopp would turn Mount into a star for us, why is the focus lately on him here when, judging by strengths of reported links, Matheus Nunes is the CM who likely ends up here with Bellingham?



So those who do not want Mount, don't fret...Nunes has been the strongly linked midfielder.



Sam Wallace & John Percy, considered to be reliable journos, use language like Liverpool made a commitment to Wolves & player to bid for him in the summer, & that "the deal is expected to go through."



I'd say that's pretty strong link....& would make a pretty balanced midfield group next season:





Fabinho + Henderson for the #6



Bellingham + Elliot for the attacking RCM



Nunes, Bajcetic + Thiago for the controller/defensive LCM



I'd argue that Nunes has the skill-set to play #6, & Henderson might continue to be used in the LCM role, if he performs there as well as he did vs Man U. So...adding Jude + Nunes would give us a pretty interchangeable group of midfielders next season.



It'll be sound.





