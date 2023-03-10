« previous next »
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12960 on: Today at 04:14:50 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 04:09:04 pm
That's subjective, and I've explained the wage thing. I wouldn't personally go for him, but If Klopp wants him, then I'd trust his judgement over yours

Ohhhh, taking a page right out of Peter's book of Peterisms. Love to see it.  ;)
Online Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12961 on: Today at 04:15:22 pm »
 ;D
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 04:14:50 pm
Ohhhh, taking a page right out of Peter's book. Love to see it.  ;)

Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12962 on: Today at 04:16:21 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Yesterday at 12:40:06 pm
How would people feel about Youri Tielemans on a free?

He's well fit. But it doesn't look like we're interested.
Online Jean Girard

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12963 on: Today at 04:17:58 pm »
Doesn't look like he's ever had to shave - big red cheeked babyface. And for that irrational reason.... I'm out.
Offline pathetic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12964 on: Today at 04:25:55 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:24:44 pm
There's a tendency for people to be snobby about certain players, especially British ones. Whilst I'm not saying Mount is amazing, he's decent and if we're genuinely interested, then I'm fairly confident Klopp would nurture him well

People were quite dismissive of Henderson and Milner back in the day and if they were available now, I'm sure quite a few would be arguing why we shouldn't go for them

While I like both Hendo and Milner, I hope we're beyond the point were we have serviceable but quite limited players in our midfield. At the end of the day it was the difference between us finishing runners up and winners in the CL on two occasions. So from that angle, yes we shouldn't be going for them if it means they will be one of our top earners and a major signing.
Online Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12965 on: Today at 04:31:19 pm »
Quote from: pathetic on Today at 04:25:55 pm
While I like both Hendo and Milner, I hope we're beyond the point were we have serviceable but quite limited players in our midfield. At the end of the day it was the difference between us finishing runners up and winners in the CL on two occasions. So from that angle, yes we shouldn't be going for them if it means they will be one of our top earners and a major signing.

We have, or will have rather, a fair few flair players. So it's always good to get some grafters in the mix (not talking about Mount here BTW, more like Momo, Mascherano etc)
Offline Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12966 on: Today at 04:32:21 pm »
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 01:01:57 pm
I don't see it, to be honest. He is more like a more mobile/faster version of Elliott.

Closest to Gini we've been linked with is Nunes.

Mount as you say is a more polished version of Elliott (who is only 19).
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12967 on: Today at 04:34:32 pm »
Mount is also a much better athlete than Elliott.
Offline RedSetGo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12968 on: Today at 05:09:24 pm »
Mount is much, much better than people on here seem to give him credit for. That he's English is clouding judgment it seems. If he'd been playing in Dortmund (to compare with another top team), & had been their best player 2 years running, & had been pivotal in their CL-winning season, making the superb assist that beat MC to the trophy, I reckon people would feel different about signing him, especially when acknowledging that his drop in form has a lot to do with the upheaval his club is going through.

I am a fan of his. If Klopp wants him, I think its to be a more mobile + stronger version of Elliot - more penetrating into the box to score than creator, I'd say. Brings more pace, more goals potential, & dead-ball abilities to that position. Klopp, am sure, would be ok with having BOTH Elliot & Mount for that advanced #8 position. Getting Mount does not and will not disregard that fact that we have, in Elliot, probably the best talented up-&-coming CM/forward in England. We can have BOTH.

Am assuming we all want QUALITY-in-depth?

I too can't see Mount in a Gini-role. Closest to Gini among those linked is Nunes. If Mount joined, & Klopp played both him & Jude in same midfield, I reckon it would be Jude playing that left-sided more-controlled role, with Mount playing the advanced #8 to make it more front 4. Yes, that would be curtailing Jude's powers a bit, but I reckon in some games he will be played a bit deeper. Not many games, but in some you'd think, since he can play both roles well.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12969 on: Today at 05:21:52 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 04:09:04 pm
That's subjective, and I've explained the wage thing. I wouldn't personally go for him, but If Klopp wants him, then I'd trust his judgement over yours

I'd be shocked if Klopp wants him. And apart from some dubious London sources, probably fed by Mount's agent, no one reliable has reported that Jurgen wants him ...
Online Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12970 on: Today at 05:28:48 pm »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 05:09:24 pm
Mount is much, much better than people on here seem to give him credit for. That he's English is clouding judgment it seems. If he'd been playing in Dortmund (to compare with another top team), & had been their best player 2 years running, & had been pivotal in their CL-winning season, making the superb assist that beat MC to the trophy, I reckon people would feel different about signing him, especially when acknowledging that his drop in form has a lot to do with the upheaval his club is going through.

I am a fan of his. If Klopp wants him, I think its to be a more mobile + stronger version of Elliot - more penetrating into the box to score than creator, I'd say. Brings more pace, more goals potential, & dead-ball abilities to that position. Klopp, am sure, would be ok with having BOTH Elliot & Mount for that advanced #8 position. Getting Mount does not and will not disregard that fact that we have, in Elliot, probably the best talented up-&-coming CM/forward in England. We can have BOTH.

Am assuming we all want QUALITY-in-depth?

I too can't see Mount in a Gini-role. Closest to Gini among those linked is Nunes. If Mount joined, & Klopp played both him & Jude in same midfield, I reckon it would be Jude playing that left-sided more-controlled role, with Mount playing the advanced #8 to make it more front 4. Yes, that would be curtailing Jude's powers a bit, but I reckon in some games he will be played a bit deeper. Not many games, but in some you'd think, since he can play both roles well.

No one seems to have these reservations with Bellingham, and hes English too. The point is are main concern should be a 6, not signing two 8's, one of them who hasn't actually even had half a season excelling in that role. Mounts best form even in the CL season came as a wide player, a lot of the times on the right, sometimes on the left.
Online Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12971 on: Today at 05:31:41 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:21:52 pm
I'd be shocked if Klopp wants him. And apart from some dubious London sources, probably fed by Mount's agent, no one reliable has reported that Jurgen wants him ...


Quote from: Machae on Today at 04:09:04 pm
That's subjective, and I've explained the wage thing. I wouldn't personally go for him, but If Klopp wants him, then I'd trust his judgement over yours
Online Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12972 on: Today at 05:33:11 pm »
Quote from: pathetic on Today at 04:25:55 pm
While I like both Hendo and Milner, I hope we're beyond the point were we have serviceable but quite limited players in our midfield. At the end of the day it was the difference between us finishing runners up and winners in the CL on two occasions. So from that angle, yes we shouldn't be going for them if it means they will be one of our top earners and a major signing.

Really? Karius throwing it in the net was because of our limited midfield?

And Courtois having a great game while we had 23 attempts on goal to their 3, that was because of a limited midfield?

It really wasn't.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12973 on: Today at 05:35:31 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 05:31:41 pm


Well, I suggest we return to discussing Mount once we are actually linked with him. Because as it stands now, we are discussing a Daily Mail story ...
Offline RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12974 on: Today at 05:44:05 pm »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 05:09:24 pm
Mount is much, much better than people on here seem to give him credit for. That he's English is clouding judgment it seems. If he'd been playing in Dortmund (to compare with another top team), & had been their best player 2 years running, & had been pivotal in their CL-winning season, making the superb assist that beat MC to the trophy, I reckon people would feel different about signing him, especially when acknowledging that his drop in form has a lot to do with the upheaval his club is going through.

I am a fan of his. If Klopp wants him, I think its to be a more mobile + stronger version of Elliot - more penetrating into the box to score than creator, I'd say. Brings more pace, more goals potential, & dead-ball abilities to that position. Klopp, am sure, would be ok with having BOTH Elliot & Mount for that advanced #8 position. Getting Mount does not and will not disregard that fact that we have, in Elliot, probably the best talented up-&-coming CM/forward in England. We can have BOTH.

Am assuming we all want QUALITY-in-depth?

I too can't see Mount in a Gini-role. Closest to Gini among those linked is Nunes. If Mount joined, & Klopp played both him & Jude in same midfield, I reckon it would be Jude playing that left-sided more-controlled role, with Mount playing the advanced #8 to make it more front 4. Yes, that would be curtailing Jude's powers a bit, but I reckon in some games he will be played a bit deeper. Not many games, but in some you'd think, since he can play both roles well.
I think Mount is good, I dont see him as a controller type 8. Buying him with Bellingham seems odd to sign two creative type MF
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12975 on: Today at 05:48:09 pm »
I've yet to see one tangible link from anyone reliable yet to link Liverpool with Mason Mount.
Online Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12976 on: Today at 05:51:45 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:35:31 pm
Well, I suggest we return to discussing Mount once we are actually linked with him. Because as it stands now, we are discussing a Daily Mail story ...

Yeah well, over a thousand pages this year and all we signed was Arthur and Gakpo
Offline Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12977 on: Today at 07:49:51 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:28:48 pm
No one seems to have these reservations with Bellingham, and hes English too. The point is are main concern should be a 6, not signing two 8's, one of them who hasn't actually even had half a season excelling in that role. Mounts best form even in the CL season came as a wide player, a lot of the times on the right, sometimes on the left.

Not necessarily a 6 this summer. Fabinho could well be fine next season with more legs around him and we've got Bajcetic.

I would like to see a controller come in (Nunes the main one linked) as a priority over a player like Mount, even if Mount might be the better footballer. Mount just not necessarily the profile of player we need.

Fabinho/Bajcetic/Henderson / Thiago/Nunes / Bellingham/Elliott/Henderson being the type of midfield we'd be putting out, for example. I'm not sure where Mount fits into that (if signed over Nunes). As a Bellingham alternative, possibly.
Offline William Regal

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12978 on: Today at 07:54:49 pm »
Quote from: pathetic on Today at 04:25:55 pm
While I like both Hendo and Milner, I hope we're beyond the point were we have serviceable but quite limited players in our midfield. At the end of the day it was the difference between us finishing runners up and winners in the CL on two occasions. So from that angle, yes we shouldn't be going for them if it means they will be one of our top earners and a major signing.

Complete and utter bollocks.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12979 on: Today at 08:16:21 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 05:51:45 pm
Yeah well, over a thousand pages this year and all we signed was Arthur and Gakpo

And Nunez. And Ramsay. And Carvalho. And Doak. And we were linked with all of them by proper sources ...
Online Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12980 on: Today at 08:25:21 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 05:51:45 pm
Yeah well, over a thousand pages this year and all we signed was Arthur and Gakpo

Neither of whom we were even linked with for a long time, both transfers happened pretty quickly. I think Peter is worried that if we talk about Mount too much we'll somehow will him into becoming a genuine target.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12981 on: Today at 08:45:02 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 08:25:21 pm
Neither of whom we were even linked with for a long time, both transfers happened pretty quickly. I think Peter is worried that if we talk about Mount too much we'll somehow will him into becoming a genuine target.

Nah, after checking where the Mount "links" are coming from, I am not worried about that one bit. Still, it is a boring discussion, like every year with the obligatory over-rated and over-priced English player ...
Online Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12982 on: Today at 08:46:16 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:16:21 pm
And Nunez. And Ramsay. And Carvalho. And Doak. And we were linked with all of them by proper sources ...

Yeah and pretty much without much chatter because it was a bit out of the blue. You say not to discuss Mount until there's a credible source hasn't really stopped you b4
Online plura

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12983 on: Today at 08:51:28 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 03:01:46 pm
Mount is apparently on around 80K a week. Him 'asking' for 200K sounds to me like a negotiation tactic to get 120K-150K, which is much more reasonable?

Or the 200K thing is just a load of shite.  :) Or he actually wants and expects 200K.  :)

I think the £300k pw is obviously nonsense but if I was his agent Id ask for as much as possible and not start too far off from there and hed probably at a minimum expect £180k-£240k ish per week.
If Reece James is on £250k, Chillwell on £190k then why wouldnt he expect more than £200k pw?

Point being he will cost a lot. We have limited funds and we first want Jude, then need a 6, another midfielder (8?), and a CB ahead of Mount.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12984 on: Today at 08:59:16 pm »
Quote
Liverpool strike new sponsorship deal as £247m figure set to keep on rising

Liverpool are continuing to maximise commercial opportunities that come their way as new Expedia deal sealed

By Tom Cavilla
Football Trends Writer
10 MAR 2023

Liverpool have agreed a four-year extension to their shirt sleeve sponsorship deal with Expedia, which will apply to both the men's and women's teams.

The Reds first struck an agreement with the online travel company in October 2020, which was set to expire this summer, having reached the end of their previous partnership with Western Union upon the conclusion of the 2019/20 season.

It is understood the Expedia arrangement is a significant uplift for Liverpool that will generate well in excess of £10million per season for the club, which in exchange provides the American-based business matchday visibility, opportunities for branded content and access to players for promotional purposes.

This news comes on the back of the summer announcement that main shirt sponsor Standard Chartered would continue to appear in the centre of Liverpool kits for a further four years, having first struck a deal in July 2010.

The most recent deal with Standard Chartered, signed in 2018, was worth an annual £40m, but the renewed terms are understood to be set at a figure worth upwards of £50m per year.

Latest accounts published by Liverpool for the year ending May 2022 indicated commercial revenue rose by £29m to £247m, made possible by a series of new partnerships with firms including Wasabi and VisaPrint. The continued impact of the Nike kit deal has also proved pivotal in the £247m commercial revenue figure, in addition to the Reds adding 51 new shop-in-shop locations and signing 19 new international licensing deals.

Commenting on the importance of today's Expedia extension, Liverpool's commercial director Ben Latty said: Were thrilled to announce the extension of our partnership with Expedia for another four years.

"Travel is an incredibly important part of our fans match-day experience, so we are proud to have a world-leader in travel as part of the LFC family. We look forward to continuing to work with Expedia, creating more moving content and enhancing our fans overall matchday experience.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-new-sponsorship-deal-breaking-26436303
Online Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12985 on: Today at 09:00:14 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:24:44 pm
There's a tendency for people to be snobby about certain players, especially British ones. Whilst I'm not saying Mount is amazing, he's decent and if we're genuinely interested, then I'm fairly confident Klopp would nurture him well

People were quite dismissive of Henderson and Milner back in the day and if they were available now, I'm sure quite a few would be arguing why we shouldn't go for them

This is not people being snobby about a player as them recognising that his skillset simply doesn't fit our needs in midfield, he has shown nothing in the past when playing as an 8, only a 10, whereas we are desperate for 6's and 8's.
Online Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12986 on: Today at 09:05:59 pm »
Quote from: plura on Today at 08:51:28 pm
I think the £300k pw is obviously nonsense but if I was his agent Id ask for as much as possible and not start too far off from there and hed probably at a minimum expect £180k-£240k ish per week.
If Reece James is on £250k, Chillwell on £190k then why wouldnt he expect more than £200k pw?

Point being he will cost a lot. We have limited funds and we first want Jude, then need a 6, another midfielder (8?), and a CB ahead of Mount.

The reports I've seen are that he wants to be one of the top earners at Chelsea, given his contributions there in the past few seasons, but also that he's not thrilled at the prospect of having to sign a 7 year deal, which is something Chelsea have been doing recently. While £200k+ a week might be what he's asking for from Chelsea, that doesn't mean he'd be looking for the same here, and if he did then I'm sure we'd tell him no thanks.

Mount looks like a good opportunity, a talented player being pushed out of his current club because a new owner is obsessed with new toys, despite those new toys not performing particularly well. His fee would be way below his value and in terms of wages he's on a reported £75-80k/week right now so we could likely give him a big increase and put him on parity with other players of a similar age without going near £200k/week.
Online Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12987 on: Today at 09:11:58 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 09:00:14 pm
This is not people being snobby about a player as them recognising that his skillset simply doesn't fit our needs in midfield, he has shown nothing in the past when playing as an 8, only a 10, whereas we are desperate for 6's and 8's.

Well you might be, but I said there's a general tendency to talk down British players. Mount is decent, would I buy him? probably not, but would be interested to see what Klopp can turn him into if any links are genuine

I'm still on the Khéphren train
