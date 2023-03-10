Mount is much, much better than people on here seem to give him credit for. That he's English is clouding judgment it seems. If he'd been playing in Dortmund (to compare with another top team), & had been their best player 2 years running, & had been pivotal in their CL-winning season, making the superb assist that beat MC to the trophy, I reckon people would feel different about signing him, especially when acknowledging that his drop in form has a lot to do with the upheaval his club is going through.



I am a fan of his. If Klopp wants him, I think its to be a more mobile + stronger version of Elliot - more penetrating into the box to score than creator, I'd say. Brings more pace, more goals potential, & dead-ball abilities to that position. Klopp, am sure, would be ok with having BOTH Elliot & Mount for that advanced #8 position. Getting Mount does not and will not disregard that fact that we have, in Elliot, probably the best talented up-&-coming CM/forward in England. We can have BOTH.



Am assuming we all want QUALITY-in-depth?



I too can't see Mount in a Gini-role. Closest to Gini among those linked is Nunes. If Mount joined, & Klopp played both him & Jude in same midfield, I reckon it would be Jude playing that left-sided more-controlled role, with Mount playing the advanced #8 to make it more front 4. Yes, that would be curtailing Jude's powers a bit, but I reckon in some games he will be played a bit deeper. Not many games, but in some you'd think, since he can play both roles well.