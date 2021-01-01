« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 320 321 322 323 324 [325]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 458205 times)

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,922
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12960 on: Today at 04:09:04 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:35:01 pm
It has nothing to do with him being British. He is not that good, and his wage demands are ridiculous. If we want another English midfielder who would do well in our setup (on top of Bellingham), we should look at Rice, not Mount ...

That's subjective, and I've explained the wage thing. I wouldn't personally go for him, but If Klopp wants him, then I'd trust his judgement over yours
Logged

Online Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,840
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12961 on: Today at 04:14:50 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 04:09:04 pm
That's subjective, and I've explained the wage thing. I wouldn't personally go for him, but If Klopp wants him, then I'd trust his judgement over yours

Ohhhh, taking a page right out of Peter's book of Peterisms. Love to see it.  ;)
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,922
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12962 on: Today at 04:15:22 pm »
 ;D
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 04:14:50 pm
Ohhhh, taking a page right out of Peter's book. Love to see it.  ;)

Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,906
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12963 on: Today at 04:16:21 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Yesterday at 12:40:06 pm
How would people feel about Youri Tielemans on a free?

He's well fit. But it doesn't look like we're interested.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Jean Girard

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 139
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12964 on: Today at 04:17:58 pm »
Doesn't look like he's ever had to shave - big red cheeked babyface. And for that irrational reason.... I'm out.
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Offline pathetic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,041
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12965 on: Today at 04:25:55 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:24:44 pm
There's a tendency for people to be snobby about certain players, especially British ones. Whilst I'm not saying Mount is amazing, he's decent and if we're genuinely interested, then I'm fairly confident Klopp would nurture him well

People were quite dismissive of Henderson and Milner back in the day and if they were available now, I'm sure quite a few would be arguing why we shouldn't go for them

While I like both Hendo and Milner, I hope we're beyond the point were we have serviceable but quite limited players in our midfield. At the end of the day it was the difference between us finishing runners up and winners in the CL on two occasions. So from that angle, yes we shouldn't be going for them if it means they will be one of our top earners and a major signing.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,922
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12966 on: Today at 04:31:19 pm »
Quote from: pathetic on Today at 04:25:55 pm
While I like both Hendo and Milner, I hope we're beyond the point were we have serviceable but quite limited players in our midfield. At the end of the day it was the difference between us finishing runners up and winners in the CL on two occasions. So from that angle, yes we shouldn't be going for them if it means they will be one of our top earners and a major signing.

We have, or will have rather, a fair few flair players. So it's always good to get some grafters in the mix (not talking about Mount here BTW, more like Momo, Mascherano etc)
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,716
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12967 on: Today at 04:32:21 pm »
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 01:01:57 pm
I don't see it, to be honest. He is more like a more mobile/faster version of Elliott.

Closest to Gini we've been linked with is Nunes.

Mount as you say is a more polished version of Elliott (who is only 19).
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,840
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12968 on: Today at 04:34:32 pm »
I'd also argue that Mount is a much better athlete than Elliott.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 320 321 322 323 324 [325]   Go Up
« previous next »
 