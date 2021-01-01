There's a tendency for people to be snobby about certain players, especially British ones. Whilst I'm not saying Mount is amazing, he's decent and if we're genuinely interested, then I'm fairly confident Klopp would nurture him well



People were quite dismissive of Henderson and Milner back in the day and if they were available now, I'm sure quite a few would be arguing why we shouldn't go for them



While I like both Hendo and Milner, I hope we're beyond the point were we have serviceable but quite limited players in our midfield. At the end of the day it was the difference between us finishing runners up and winners in the CL on two occasions. So from that angle, yes we shouldn't be going for them if it means they will be one of our top earners and a major signing.