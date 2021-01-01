While I like both Hendo and Milner, I hope we're beyond the point were we have serviceable but quite limited players in our midfield. At the end of the day it was the difference between us finishing runners up and winners in the CL on two occasions. So from that angle, yes we shouldn't be going for them if it means they will be one of our top earners and a major signing.
We have, or will have rather, a fair few flair players. So it's always good to get some grafters in the mix (not talking about Mount here BTW, more like Momo, Mascherano etc)