You think Nunez is currently at the level of peak Torres when he was the best number nine in Europe, or Cavani when he was averaging a goal a game in the Champions League? Seriously?



I'll go to bat on this with you too.Torres was fundamental in how the entire team took it's shape on and off the ball, created chances, and kept opposition defences/midfields from pushing into midfield to try to better compete their - as well as being the main goalscorer.Maybe it's an aesthetics things, but I don't see that that's the case for Nunez now at all - and that's not to say he's not being effective, that much is in no doubt. But he doesn't have the same coherence with the rest of the team as Torres did, nor does he share his technical brilliance (two great feet passing and shooting, great dribbler, could hold up play and link with midfielders when any of them caught up to being nearby).If we're in a CL final and we've countered from a corner - there's just one defender and the keeper in front of our forward breaking with the ball in the channel left of centre, and support from Salah and Trent is lagging a few seconds behind - would you want it to be Torres or Nunez on the ball? I find it quite easy to choose Torres personally.PS just seen the suggestion that Torres had it easier to score because he had more created for him by Gerrard. Think that's way off personally, doesn't tally with my memory at all. We were a counter attacking machine, but we weren't camped in the opposition box. Think of how many shots we get away during relatively run of the mill games these days. We have more touches in the box than any time on record these days, pretty sure more possession too.