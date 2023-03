Bellingham, Gvardiol, Mount in the summer - would people be happy with that?



Be delighted with all three - Jude in particular obviously - but do think we need at least one proper midfielder with a defensive head on him.If it was only three signings (and it could be although I think well do more) then Id be sacrificing Mount from that for someone like Luis or Ugarte (who profile well although not pretending Im overly familiar).