In a post-Bobby world, I would rank our forwards:



Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo, Jota.



After that we have Carvalho, Doak and hopefully Gordon to come in and get some minutes too, but the main point Im making is I dont see Jota as higher than the others in the group of five above. We are also very weighted towards strikers who like to do their work coming in off the left, although I know Jota can be versatile.



All that is to say, depending on our budget and the offer we received, Jota would not be untouchable for me.



If we did sell, I would like to see the money spent on a forward who can do great work from the right, or possibly a versatile left footer who can play in the middle three or the front three, like Kudus or someone like that. Diaby is a good shout too.



It all depends on the budget we have and the offer we receive, but Jota, as our fifth choice forward in my eyes, is not untouchable. Even if he is a good player.