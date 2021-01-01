« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

RedSetGo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 07:33:17 pm
Yeah, Firmino's departure makes Jota being sold impossible this summer. And even then, doubt LFC would sell him to Newcastle or any top 4-hopeful rival.

Though he's had long injuries lately, I think the club will see how fit he is next season before entertaining even selling him. Nunez + Gakpo becoming important forwards gives Jota & the club time to wait this out.

His goal ratio before the injuries began was superb, & he's got time to rediscover that.

Matip leaving was kinda expected. VVD hitting 30, Konate getting knocks here & there fairly regularly, & Gomez's unstable form means a starting-quality CB will be priority in summer. A proper chance to look specifically for VVD's understudy/successor at LCB.

tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 07:34:38 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:32:00 pm
We just don't need to take that risk. He is settled with us, and we have already added 3 new attackers over the last 14 months. Mo is not looking like slowing down any time soon, so we are not in a hurry to sign his successor ...

Haven't you been raving about Moussa Diaby over the past year or so?
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 07:35:14 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 06:38:34 pm
Twitter journos saying that Matip is leaving at the end of the season. It's another expected departure but I'll miss the giraffe with the crazy dribbling skills. On his day I love to watch Joel attacking the final third. What a wonderful signing he's been and well worth every penny.

Are these reliable? I can see why that'd be the case but what a signing he's been (possibly our greatest free signing?), loved him dancing through midfield time and time again - that goal against Leeds last season was pretty great :)
tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 07:35:49 pm
Wait doesn't Matip have a year left?  His contract isn't up in the summer, is it?
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 07:38:26 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:35:14 pm
Are these reliable? I can see why that'd be the case but what a signing he's been (possibly our greatest free signing?), loved him dancing through midfield time and time again - that goal against Leeds last season was pretty great :)

Think everything is from this Jac Talbot lad who has been writing an absolute ton of Liverpool stuff the last few weeks. Almost certainly a blagger.
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 07:40:43 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 05:50:13 pm
Yup he's our 3rd best forward after Salah and Nunez - he's also our most versatile
Jota is not better than player than Diaz
CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 07:42:54 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 07:35:49 pm
Wait doesn't Matip have a year left?  His contract isn't up in the summer, is it?

He does have a year yeah, but can still see us allowing him to move for a nominal fee if we sign another CB.
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 07:46:11 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 07:35:49 pm
Wait doesn't Matip have a year left?  His contract isn't up in the summer, is it?
He does maybe the club will look to get some money in for him.
A host of premier league clubs would pay 15-20m for him considering his exoerience.
He may look to go back to Germany which would reduce the fee.
Maybe Dortmund might look to sign him for a 10m or so
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 07:53:00 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 07:38:26 pm
Think everything is from this Jac Talbot lad who has been writing an absolute ton of Liverpool stuff the last few weeks. Almost certainly a blagger.

Ah right, thanks. Still, like Craig says, I wouldn't be surprised if we let him go for a nominal fee in the summer.
Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 07:55:00 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 07:46:11 pm
He does maybe the club will look to get some money in for him.
A host of premier league clubs would pay 15-20m for him considering his exoerience.
He may look to go back to Germany which would reduce the fee.
Maybe Dortmund might look to sign him for a 10m or so
Can't see that considering his age and injury history. I think getting 10m for him should be considered a success.
Persephone

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 08:11:55 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:35:14 pm
Are these reliable? I can see why that'd be the case but what a signing he's been (possibly our greatest free signing?), loved him dancing through midfield time and time again - that goal against Leeds last season was pretty great :)
Not sure which ones are accurate, but it wouldn't surprise me. We need another quality CB and Matip being sold makes the most sense. I can't see us selling Gomez because he's English and capable of playing RB as well. Ideally I'd prefer a fit Matip over Gomez but the squad does need to be freshened up so I see the logic.
darragh85

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 08:28:02 pm
Matip will go down as one of our greatest signings. He was got a free transfer wasn't he?

Was gonna say injuries prevented doing better but he still achieved Alot and gave an overall great performance level despite them.
A-Bomb

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 08:28:03 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:14:03 pm
We will probably sign one, and promote Van den Berg to the 5th choice role ...

Agree with that. I think it would be poor succession planning if we didn't bring in another CB in the summer.
MBL?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 08:52:36 pm
I would consider selling Jota if we think we can find a suitable replacement for around 25 mil less than he sells for. Id be asking for more than 62 million though.
MBL?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 08:55:30 pm
Even with his lack of games I reckon youd make a good chunk for Kelleher as well. All in just over 100 million would be something I could stomach.
A-Bomb

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 09:06:15 pm
Kone if reported for the amount he is available for, i'd wrap up early doors.
BER

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 09:13:14 pm
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 09:21:17 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 07:34:38 pm
Haven't you been raving about Moussa Diaby over the past year or so?

Great player, but we have signed Gakpo since. Like I said, we have already signed 3 attackers (4, if we include Carvalho) over the last 14 months, with Mane, Origi and Minamino leaving, and with Firmino about to leave. We need some continuity, and Salah and Jota provide that in attack.

We have other areas that we need to address, most notably midfield, but also in defence. We also need to see how the development of Carvalho, Gordon and Doak will go. Even Elliott could end up playing in attack, if he is not needed in midfield.

I think this issue will be addressed in the future, but not before the summer of 2024. By then, we will have a much clearer situation ...
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 09:22:44 pm
We're being linked with two Japanese Bundesliga based players.  Kamada and Nakamura.  ;D
Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:02:31 pm
Some decent Milan players tonight. Rafael Leao has played well
Vinay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:08:01 pm
If Rafael Leao comes in for Jota, would you like it?
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:10:25 pm
How many Left Sided forwards do you want?  ;D
Legs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:19:36 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:10:25 pm
How many Left Sided forwards do you want?  ;D

Its a tactical ploy to get the other team on our left side and then leave Trent with loads of space to cross to all our left forwards !
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:19:51 pm
Rafael Leao is a superb talent
But his defensive play isnt good enough for us & he favours the left wing too

Moussa Diaby would be a great forward signing.
But i think this summer we just buy in midfield & defence
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:27:02 pm
Keito Nakamura mate. No idea who he is.  ;D
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:29:06 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:27:02 pm
Keito Nakamura mate. No idea who he is.  ;D

He plays in Austria. Left-sided forward ;D

You confused me when you said Bundesliga. I assumed both play in Germany ...
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:32:50 pm
 ;D

BUY ALL THE LEFT SIDED FORWARDS!
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:53:19 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 07:40:43 pm
Jota is not better than player than Diaz

Yeah, he is - at least as a forward, hes more productive
Theyre very different though
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:55:36 pm
Endless posts on a nonsense rumor from a bullshit source  this is what we live for
Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:13:12 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:55:36 pm
Endless posts on a nonsense rumor from a bullshit source  this is what we live for
More enjoyable than the Bellingham isnt worth £1B chat at least
anandg_lfc

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:32:21 am
We will end up selling gomez, jota, kelleher, jones, phillips, carvalho and other fringe players to fund bellingham. Rest of the signings depends on our transfer budget and free transfer market.
cdav

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:38:20 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:55:36 pm
Endless posts on a nonsense rumor from a bullshit source  this is what we live for

And finding random names and then having to find ways to watch them- we all scouting Ugarte vs Arsenal later?
