Haven't you been raving about Moussa Diaby over the past year or so?



Great player, but we have signed Gakpo since. Like I said, we have already signed 3 attackers (4, if we include Carvalho) over the last 14 months, with Mane, Origi and Minamino leaving, and with Firmino about to leave. We need some continuity, and Salah and Jota provide that in attack.We have other areas that we need to address, most notably midfield, but also in defence. We also need to see how the development of Carvalho, Gordon and Doak will go. Even Elliott could end up playing in attack, if he is not needed in midfield.I think this issue will be addressed in the future, but not before the summer of 2024. By then, we will have a much clearer situation ...