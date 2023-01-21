« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12640 on: Today at 09:32:46 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 09:15:08 am
Yeah I think anyone automatically substituting "invest wisely" for "not spend much money" is being disingenuous.

The greatest crime on this forum is the agenda of some people to make it so, which people now associate as being mainstream or accepted view 
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12641 on: Today at 09:35:35 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:22:48 am
Twitter link to Gabri Veiga. Young and has 40m release clause

https://fbref.com/en/players/35a6e5c7/Gabriel-Veiga

As someone who had never heard of him until I read your post, I can guarantee he isn't worth that.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12642 on: Today at 09:45:45 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:46:55 am
Some of you lot are funny re Bellingham ;D He's class and would be a fantastic addition to our squad.

I'd never seen him play before last night as I hardly watch anything that isn't us and I only watched 30 mins of the game anyway before I got bored, but my kids tell me he's quality and they know their footy, so I defer to them on it.
Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,062
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12643 on: Today at 09:54:03 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:15:20 am
That's debatable because they are other outstanding young midfielders like Pedri and Musiala. Pedri runs games at his age.

If you add 'that we can get' to the statement 'best midfielder of his generation' then I think we're on firm ground
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12644 on: Today at 10:16:01 am »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12645 on: Today at 10:20:28 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:45:45 am
I'd never seen him play before last night as I hardly watch anything that isn't us and I only watched 30 mins of the game anyway before I got bored, but my kids tell me he's quality and they know their footy, so I defer to them on it.
He is. We couldn't get a better midfielder put it like that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12646 on: Today at 10:26:12 am »
Not getting Bellingham after effectively chasing him for this long and potentially not buying other midfielders in that time would be a real blow. Jurgen's clearly got a huge desire to get him and we don't fail with big money signings.

The only concern, and rightfully so is what percentage of our overall budget does getting him use up. We need much more than just one midfielder.

I'd trust Jurgen knows his budget this coming Summer and if he feels getting Bellingham won't affect strengthening elsewhere then we should all embrace it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12647 on: Today at 10:32:15 am »
Surprised to hear Bellingham agent was supposedly chatting to Real. Do they not know Peter already confirmed the deal to Liverpool??
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12648 on: Today at 10:33:27 am »
I hope were looking at Perr Schuurs, I think he could be a top class player.

https://fbref.com/en/players/e613313c/Perr-Schuurs
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12649 on: Today at 10:44:07 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 09:15:08 am
Yeah I think anyone automatically substituting "invest wisely" for "not spend much money" is being disingenuous.

But why say it at all? No club is going to come out and say we intend to spend unwisely.  Its either meaningless or code for dont expect too much.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12650 on: Today at 10:49:09 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:07:54 am
Phenomenal player but youd be hard pressed to ever get 150m worth of value from any player, let alone a midfielder. Gerrard is the best one Ive ever seen but Im not sure Id have even paid that for him knowing what he would go on to achieve. Im sure everyone of us would enjoy watching him but that kind of outlay leaves no room for manoeuvre. One bad injury or inadequate performances and weve blown monster amounts.

WHAT?

So lets get this straight. You can get a teenage Gerrard NOW for 150 million, KNOWING how good he'll be for over a decade and you don't do it? It's not fair to ask if you'd have done it back when he was a teenager because of inflation, you'd have to work out a comparable fee to today's £150 million. But whatever it would be, you 100% pay it. You'd have to be mental not too. 

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12651 on: Today at 10:51:24 am »
Yup, it would be much wiser for Bellingham to join Man City. Some people in our fan base would tear him apart if he is immediately not the hybrid of Zidane and Gerrard from their best days. Man City "fans" won't be bothered with his price ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12652 on: Today at 11:02:27 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:51:24 am
Yup, it would be much wiser for Bellingham to join Man City. Some people in our fan base would tear him apart if he is immediately not the hybrid of Zidane and Gerrard from their best days. Man City "fans" won't be bothered with his price ...

Rubbish our fans arent known for having massive hissy fits otherwise we'd have our own version of green/yellow scarves.

We know he is a good player that isnt in question as if you read what most are saying is you dont blow all your budget on a single player when we need 3-4 to be signed.

Man City are different as they dont operate on a budget regardless of what baldie says
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12653 on: Today at 11:07:24 am »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 11:02:27 am
Rubbish our fans arent known for having massive hissy fits otherwise we'd have our own version of green/yellow scarves.

We know he is a good player that isnt in question as if you read what most are saying is you dont blow all your budget on a single player when we need 3-4 to be signed.

Man City are different as they dont operate on a budget regardless of what baldie says

Yes, that is why it would be much wiser for Bellingham to join Man City. We can get 3 solid midfielders for the same type of money, and watch how Man City are winning PL titles, and eventually CL titles ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12654 on: Today at 11:09:07 am »
These days you are paying the money for the potential instead of the actual finished product. There was a time you buy a young player with less than ten league goals n assists to his name for a few million. Then Sky came around, agents got their hands on the game and any young prospect these days have a buy out clause for 50m. It's a bit crazy that Bellingham might be worth 100m plus as looking at the numbers it does not equate. He's an attacking midfielder n gives you four league goals n four assists in a season his team is flying. Obviously he offers more than just numbers but for a guy floating about the box so much you want double those numbers and more. Fat Lampard would be worth 300m in today's market.

Anyway let's see what happens as it could be worse we could have bought Sancho and Antony for close to 150m 🙈 perfect example the transfer market has lost its marbles.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12655 on: Today at 11:18:13 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 11:09:07 am
These days you are paying the money for the potential instead of the actual finished product. There was a time you buy a young player with less than ten league goals n assists to his name for a few million. Then Sky came around, agents got their hands on the game and any young prospect these days have a buy out clause for 50m. It's a bit crazy that Bellingham might be worth 100m plus as looking at the numbers it does not equate. He's an attacking midfielder n gives you four league goals n four assists in a season his team is flying. Obviously he offers more than just numbers but for a guy floating about the box so much you want double those numbers and more. Fat Lampard would be worth 300m in today's market.

Anyway let's see what happens as it could be worse we could have bought Sancho and Antony for close to 150m 🙈 perfect example the transfer market has lost its marbles.

He's 19  ;D

Lampard didn't give you 10 goals in a league season until he was around 25.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12656 on: Today at 11:19:44 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:46:55 am
Some of you lot are funny re Bellingham ;D He's class and would be a fantastic addition to our squad.

He would be amazing and his type of game would elevate us. Good head on his shoulders, wants to improve and is already at an amazing level for a 19-year-old.

Look at the movement we had against United, now imagine Jude joining those attacks at times or tracking back at others.

People on here on so obsessed with money, it is just mad. Football money has been mad and ridiculous for over 20 years. If you are a Liverpool, you sometimes have to pay the market rate for a big player. There is no better way than doing that on a young English player who has at least 7 peak years ahead of him, could be one of the best around and is unlikely to be too shabby selling shirts.

Thrown into that the biggest bromance in football, Trent and Jude, putting a rocket ship on TAA's career. Those two combining in attacks, fuck me if you are not excited by that.....
