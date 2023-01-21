Some of you lot are funny re Bellingham He's class and would be a fantastic addition to our squad.



He would be amazing and his type of game would elevate us. Good head on his shoulders, wants to improve and is already at an amazing level for a 19-year-old.Look at the movement we had against United, now imagine Jude joining those attacks at times or tracking back at others.People on here on so obsessed with money, it is just mad. Football money has been mad and ridiculous for over 20 years. If you are a Liverpool, you sometimes have to pay the market rate for a big player. There is no better way than doing that on a young English player who has at least 7 peak years ahead of him, could be one of the best around and is unlikely to be too shabby selling shirts.Thrown into that the biggest bromance in football, Trent and Jude, putting a rocket ship on TAA's career. Those two combining in attacks, fuck me if you are not excited by that.....