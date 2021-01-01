« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 446460 times)

Offline Bergersleftpeg

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12600 on: Yesterday at 11:23:22 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:41:24 pm
Bellingham is a 19-year-old unpolished Cullinan. And we have the best diamond cutter and polisher in the World. Think about it overnight, and we will continue this discussion tomorrow ...

We should just buy Cullinan. Hes been great in the Diamond League. He really shines and has a hard edge to him.
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12601 on: Yesterday at 11:24:52 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:51:40 pm
He wont go for 150m, no chance but the fee is about 85-100m thats about fair for a 20 year old midfielder of his talent and experience.
Honestly it could be like 100-110ish with 40-50 mil add on etc. The total price overall not as a important as how it is structured etc.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12602 on: Yesterday at 11:46:56 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 11:23:22 pm
We should just buy Cullinan. Hes been great in the Diamond League. He really shines and has a hard edge to him.
You sound like you've had one too many de Beers talking like that.
Offline Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12603 on: Today at 12:13:30 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:24:52 pm
Honestly it could be like 100-110ish with 40-50 mil add on etc. The total price overall not as a important as how it is structured etc.

Then we should leave it if so.
Offline G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12604 on: Today at 12:51:50 am »
Bellingham is already excellent. Theres still further improvement to come and he has a decade or more ahead of him at the very top.

If the money men at the club can get the deal done, bring it on!

If we are looking for financial prudence in the mad mad world of acquiring elite footballers, good luck with that. To illustrate how far we may have lost the plot, I should point out the old adage to ascribe enormous worth to an individual:

Hes worth his weight in gold.

Jude Bellingham is 165 lbs.
Gold is approx. $23,000 per lb.
Jude Bellingham is therefore worth less than $4M.

Thats using the old extravagant adage to say someone is worth their weight in gold.

What is a player worth? Hes worth what someone will pay. Twas ever thus.

If we can do it, we should. Bellingham is that sort of player. But what will be will be.
Offline MBL?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12605 on: Today at 12:58:22 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:41:24 pm
Bellingham is a 19-year-old unpolished Cullinan. And we have the best diamond cutter and polisher in the World. Think about it overnight, and we will continue this discussion tomorrow ...
Do you have any voice internally that tells you to shut the fuck up? Im bad for it myself but you never seem to stop.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12606 on: Today at 01:11:07 am »
Are you really telling the Ayatollah of Transfer's to shut up?
Offline MBL?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12607 on: Today at 01:15:06 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:11:07 am
Are you really telling the Ayatollah of Transfer's to shut up?
Im saying he should take a moment and then tell himself to shut the fuck up. Seems fair and reasonable to me.
Offline farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12608 on: Today at 01:25:38 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 11:23:22 pm
We should just buy Cullinan. Hes been great in the Diamond League. He really shines and has a hard edge to him.
That's clear.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12609 on: Today at 01:28:43 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 12:51:50 am
Bellingham is already excellent. Theres still further improvement to come and he has a decade or more ahead of him at the very top.

If the money men at the club can get the deal done, bring it on!

If we are looking for financial prudence in the mad mad world of acquiring elite footballers, good luck with that. To illustrate how far we may have lost the plot, I should point out the old adage to ascribe enormous worth to an individual:

Hes worth his weight in gold.

Jude Bellingham is 165 lbs.
Gold is approx. $23,000 per lb.
Jude Bellingham is therefore worth less than $4M.

Thats using the old extravagant adage to say someone is worth their weight in gold.

What is a player worth? Hes worth what someone will pay. Twas ever thus.

If we can do it, we should. Bellingham is that sort of player. But what will be will be.
Worth his weight in Painite then.
Offline farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12610 on: Today at 01:43:09 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:28:43 am
Worth his weight in Painite then.
Unobtainium, mate...
Offline 4pool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12611 on: Today at 01:51:31 am »
I don't watch Jude regularly. After the matches with Chelsea he's not worth more than 50 mil.

The rest is hype.

Jadon Sancho and Antony type hype. Both of those players cost tons more than they were worth. I hope the media gets some cut from the agents who hype these players.
Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12612 on: Today at 01:59:34 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 11:23:22 pm
We should just buy Cullinan. Hes been great in the Diamond League. He really shines and has a hard edge to him.

It's easy to shine like the sun, since he's 19yr young.
Offline kavah

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12613 on: Today at 02:28:28 am »
He looked like hes had a bit of wear and tear already - held together by tape last night
Offline red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12614 on: Today at 02:50:40 am »
Some of these posts really aren't going to age well.
