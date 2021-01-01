Bellingham is already excellent. Theres still further improvement to come and he has a decade or more ahead of him at the very top.



If the money men at the club can get the deal done, bring it on!



If we are looking for financial prudence in the mad mad world of acquiring elite footballers, good luck with that. To illustrate how far we may have lost the plot, I should point out the old adage to ascribe enormous worth to an individual:



Hes worth his weight in gold.



Jude Bellingham is 165 lbs.

Gold is approx. $23,000 per lb.

Jude Bellingham is therefore worth less than $4M.



Thats using the old extravagant adage to say someone is worth their weight in gold.



What is a player worth? Hes worth what someone will pay. Twas ever thus.



If we can do it, we should. Bellingham is that sort of player. But what will be will be.