Divine intervention?I'm skeptical about us spending 150m net, give or take, and I can't see the 100m in sales that will balance the books. For those who say that FSG did it for VVD, we knew we were selling Coutinho for big money. We don't have a Coutinho type player now - lots of skills, lots of promise, high ceiling and not critical to the system we play.Having said that though, we've been "keeping our powder dry" for a many seasons now, and we have buying power. The jury is still out on what FSG mean by invest wisely and "calculated risk". Calculations can mean many things, and can be wrong too. I think we will go for Bellingham, but first, I'm not sure if we will get him (the Tchouameni saga still has that lingering bad taste), and secondly, what is the size of the "investment" in the Club. FSG are not going to put their own money, that they said upfront; never have, never will. So, whatever money they get from minority investors (plus/minus 10m give or take), that's what we're going to be spending.Belingham could have been a done deal if the investment has already been secured. That doesn't seem to be the case. Thus, I don't know how people can be confident that we will get him. And if we don't?! Another Tchouameni-style embarrassment... but they will say it would be the "wise decision", way over the "calculated risk", which is necessary for this Club to stay on a "sustainable path".And we will have to buy that...