Online CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12520 on: Today at 04:03:57 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:59:41 pm
Craig doesn't do jokes. He was sent by Henry and FSG to spread the gospel and pickup his brown envelopes.

This is true. They didn't programme me to handle jokes. It's also fucking hard to spot them on here lately (other than Samie's posts, which are all a big fucking joke).
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12521 on: Today at 04:13:37 pm »
 ;D

I'm consistent at least mate.
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12522 on: Today at 04:40:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:59:41 pm
Craig doesn't do jokes. He was sent by Henry and FSG to spread the gospel and pickup his brown envelopes.

And if that doesn't work, threaten people he'll shove dog shit through their letterbox.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12523 on: Today at 04:41:18 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:55:09 pm
Nothing wrong with that. FSG are doing exactly what they have promissed back in 2010. Long may it continue ...

If that is the case, we will have to sell some big players, if we want to spend a lot.
Online El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12524 on: Today at 04:58:17 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 03:15:49 pm
It also means that Jude will not be joining without considerable sales.

It doesn't really mean anything, thats what bog standard statements just using buzzwords are all about.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12525 on: Today at 05:00:13 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:58:17 pm
It doesn't really mean anything, thats what bog standard statements just using buzzwords are all about.

Yeah but you can't deny that since FSG have been here, they've increased turnover, efficiency and profitability.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12526 on: Today at 05:08:08 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:41:18 pm
If that is the case, we will have to sell some big players, if we want to spend a lot.

Matip is the biggest we have.
Online El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12527 on: Today at 05:13:24 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:00:13 pm
Yeah but you can't deny that since FSG have been here, they've increased turnover, efficiency and profitability.

Have they signed any young Greek guys?
Online A-Bomb

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12528 on: Today at 05:27:21 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:58:17 pm
It doesn't really mean anything, thats what bog standard statements just using buzzwords are all about.

I think over a decade of the same approach means we already know what to expect in the summer, without significant sales or external capital arriving into the club.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12529 on: Today at 05:29:05 pm »
Talk of Madrids head of recruitment meeting Bellinghams dad in London today. Seems like, as with Haaland, were in the phase where the interested clubs are essentially pitching themselves to the player. Hopefully suggests a resolution wont be too far away
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12530 on: Today at 05:29:11 pm »
It is arriving hence him doing a few more interviews lately.  He's even mentioned investment's are coming. ;D
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12531 on: Today at 05:30:46 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 05:13:24 pm
Have they signed any young Greek guys?

Yep, and he wasn't rubbish.
Online RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12532 on: Today at 06:13:24 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 05:29:05 pm
Talk of Madrids head of recruitment meeting Bellinghams dad in London today. Seems like, as with Haaland, were in the phase where the interested clubs are essentially pitching themselves to the player. Hopefully suggests a resolution wont be too far away

That journo isnt reliable at all. Isnt he Spanish also? Why would he be meeting Real Madrid on his birthday and on the day of his sons crucial champions league game.

Im tired of the Bellingham circus though to be honest.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12533 on: Today at 06:16:49 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 06:13:24 pm
That journo isnt reliable at all. Isnt he Spanish also? Why would he be meeting Real Madrid on his birthday and on the day of his sons crucial champions league game.

Im tired of the Bellingham circus though to be honest.

Free lunch?
Online FlashGordon

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12534 on: Today at 06:43:34 pm »
The circus is created by the media not him. They have to sell papers. Just a few days ago Marca was saying Madrid have given up on him. I said months ago that I think he's all but signed for us already, the papers know this, but they have to continue to invent a whole drama to generate the last bit of clicks etc. they can.
Online RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12535 on: Today at 06:46:41 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 06:43:34 pm
The circus is created by the media not him. They have to sell papers. Just a few days ago Marca was saying Madrid have given up on him. I said months ago that I think he's all but signed for us already, the papers know this, but they have to continue to invent a whole drama to generate the last bit of clicks etc. they can.

Yep, I know its not him. But the whole thing is just boring isnt it.

Im pretty sure he will know where he is going already. I dont think hell go to Madrid. I think hell want to play in the premier league.
Online Shady Craig

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12536 on: Today at 06:57:25 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 06:43:34 pm
The circus is created by the media not him. They have to sell papers. Just a few days ago Marca was saying Madrid have given up on him. I said months ago that I think he's all but signed for us already, the papers know this, but they have to continue to invent a whole drama to generate the last bit of clicks etc. they can.
[/quote I think it's done for him to come to us 100%, he just needs to cons out and say it now but can see why he'd want to wait as we wouldn't like it if it was one of our players saying similar.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12537 on: Today at 07:04:33 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:41:18 pm
If that is the case, we will have to sell some big players, if we want to spend a lot.

We haven't sold any players for big money in order to sign Diaz, Nunez and Gakpo in less than 12 months, for up to 210 million. Yes, that is how much they will cost, if they are a success with us ...
Online A-Bomb

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12538 on: Today at 07:09:39 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:04:33 pm
We haven't sold any players for big money in order to sign Diaz, Nunez and Gakpo in less than 12 months, for up to 210 million. Yes, that is how much they will cost, if they are a success with us ...

Across 3 different transfer windows, not in one.

The only single window we spent even close to that amount was off the back of the Coutinho sale. Is this gonna be what you hang your hat on this time around? Nike not coming along to fund this summers transfer dealings?
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12539 on: Today at 07:13:23 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 07:09:39 pm
Across 3 different transfer windows, not in one.

The only single window we spent even close to that amount was off the back of the Coutinho sale. Is this gonna be what you hang your hat on this time around? Nike not coming along to fund this summers transfer dealings?

In 3 different transfer windows? How is that important? The fact remains that we have spent up to 210 million in less than 12 months on Diaz, Nunez and Gakpo, without selling anyone for big money. Is that fact bothering you? It should actually make you happy. And yes, the Nike money is part of the reason why we can afford it ...
Online A-Bomb

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12540 on: Today at 07:16:16 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:13:23 pm
In 3 different transfer windows? How is that important? The fact remains that we have spent up to 210 million in less than 12 months on Diaz, Nunez and Gakpo, without selling anyone for big money. Is that fact bothering you? It should actually make you happy. And yes, the Nike money is part of the reason why we can afford it ...

 :wellin :lmao :lmao

Ah man you're a parody.....I'll leave you in your little world of make believe.

Don't forget we have a gentlemans wager.....I'll be reminding you closer to the end of the season again.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12541 on: Today at 07:20:00 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 07:16:16 pm
:wellin :lmao :lmao

Ah man you're a parody.....I'll leave you in your little world of make believe.

Don't forget we have a gentlemans wager.....I'll be reminding you closer to the end of the season again.

Nah, I am just stating the facts. Now, if the facts are bothering you, and they are not in line with your agenda, I can't really help you.
 
As for the bet, I will be much happier than you to be proved wrong, and for the cheaters not to "win" another title. Yet, when they "win" it, I won't be calling for you to fulfil your part of the bet ...
Online A-Bomb

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12542 on: Today at 07:24:25 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:20:00 pm
Nah, I am just stating the facts. Now, if the facts are bothering you, and they are not in line with your agenda, I can't really help you.

As for the bet, I will be much happier than you to be proved wrong, and for the cheaters not to "win" another title ...

The facts are we've spent net around 50 - 60 million Euros per season across the last two seasons on player acquisitions (both windows included) You're on cloud cuckoo land lad if you think that's suddenly going to jump to 200 million, maintaining the business model FSG have consistently followed for over a decade.

It would require either a high volume of sales or external financing. Neither seem either viable or close at this stage.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12543 on: Today at 07:26:17 pm »
Who said we have to spend 200 million though? Dumb fuckers everywhere.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12544 on: Today at 07:27:21 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 07:24:25 pm
The facts are we've spent net around 50 - 60 million Euros per season across the last two seasons on player acquisitions (both windows included) You're on cloud cuckoo land lad if you think that's suddenly going to jump to 200 million, maintaining the business model FSG have consistently followed for over a decade.

It would require either a high volume of sales or external financing. Neither seem either viable or close at this stage.

Are you saying we haven't spent up to 210 million during 2022 on Diaz, Nunez and Gakpo? And please, without this "different transfer windows" nonsense. We all know the exact dates when these deals were announced ...
Online A-Bomb

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12545 on: Today at 07:31:52 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:26:17 pm
Who said we have to spend 200 million though? Dumb fuckers everywhere.

Well following Mac Reds last years Mbappe circus and mental financial gymnastics of Nike funding the deal - this year, it's the Bellingham saga....

It's like listening to a 13 year old wanking over his Goal magazine.

Theres fucking no way we're spending 200 million this summer without some sort of intervention.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12546 on: Today at 07:39:24 pm »
Bellingham is actually doable and we're the favourites as well.  Journos in 3 countries said we are too. ;D
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12547 on: Today at 07:44:49 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:39:24 pm
Bellingham is actually doable and we're the favourites as well.  Journos in 3 countries said we are too. ;D

And the ammount of money we have committed into Diaz, Nunez and Gakpo actually shows that we were able to afford Mbappe ;D
Offline farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12548 on: Today at 08:04:55 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 07:31:52 pm
Well following Mac Reds last years Mbappe circus and mental financial gymnastics of Nike funding the deal - this year, it's the Bellingham saga....

It's like listening to a 13 year old wanking over his Goal magazine.

Theres fucking no way we're spending 200 million this summer without some sort of intervention.
Divine intervention?  ;)

I'm skeptical about us spending 150m net, give or take, and I can't see the 100m in sales that will balance the books. For those who say that FSG did it for VVD, we knew we were selling Coutinho for big money. We don't have a Coutinho type player now - lots of skills, lots of promise, high ceiling and not critical to the system we play.

Having said that though, we've been "keeping our powder dry" for a many seasons now, and we have buying power. The jury is still out on what FSG mean by invest wisely and "calculated risk". Calculations can mean many things, and can be wrong too. I think we will go for Bellingham, but first, I'm not sure if we will get him (the Tchouameni saga still has that lingering bad taste), and secondly, what is the size of the "investment" in the Club. FSG are not going to put their own money, that they said upfront; never have, never will. So, whatever money they get from minority investors (plus/minus 10m give or take), that's what we're going to be spending.

Belingham could have been a done deal if the investment has already been secured. That doesn't seem to be the case. Thus, I don't know how people can be confident that we will get him. And if we don't?! Another Tchouameni-style embarrassment... but they will say it would be the "wise decision", way over the "calculated risk", which is necessary for this Club to stay on a "sustainable path".

And we will have to buy that...
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12549 on: Today at 09:10:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:39:24 pm
Bellingham is actually doable and we're the favourites as well.  Journos in 3 countries said we are too. ;D

It's amazing that people still think we have no chance of getting him. There is far too much out there for it not to happen. The only question really is what else will we then do (or be able to do).
Online Robinred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12550 on: Today at 09:12:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:39:24 pm
Bellingham is actually doable and we're the favourites as well.  Journos in 3 countries said we are too. ;D

True, but the Betfair odds dont suggest its over the line by any means (if you can believe theyre any guide).

The odds are: Liverpool, 2/1; R. Madrid, 3/1; Man City, 3/1, and thats not changed for a week.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12551 on: Today at 09:31:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:39:24 pm
Bellingham is actually doable and we're the favourites as well.  Journos in 3 countries said we are too. ;D
Based on his performance tonight, is he worth 150m??
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12552 on: Today at 09:33:47 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:31:38 pm
Based on his performance tonight, is he worth 150m??
::)
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12553 on: Today at 09:33:58 pm »
Based on Rivaldo's performance in 2002 World Cup against Turkey was he ever world class?
Online Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12554 on: Today at 09:34:15 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:31:38 pm
Based on his performance tonight, is he worth 150m??
This is the type of thinking that led us to buy Benteke and Downing.
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12555 on: Today at 09:35:34 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:31:38 pm
Based on his performance tonight, is he worth 150m??

You've had a 'mare since Sunday evening :P
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12556 on: Today at 09:36:28 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 09:34:15 pm
This is the type of thinking that led us to buy Benteke and Downing.
150m is crazy money that'll bring very high expectations.
