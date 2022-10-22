Craig doesn't do jokes. He was sent by Henry and FSG to spread the gospel and pickup his brown envelopes.
Craig doesn't do jokes. He was sent by Henry and FSG to spread the gospel and pickup his brown envelopes.
Nothing wrong with that. FSG are doing exactly what they have promissed back in 2010. Long may it continue ...
It also means that Jude will not be joining without considerable sales.
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
It doesn't really mean anything, thats what bog standard statements just using buzzwords are all about.
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.29]