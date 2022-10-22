Left-footed Central Defender on a Bosman.<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/stainM-N0do" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/stainM-N0do</a>The 6 foot 4 giant has won 2.6 aerial duels while also averaging 5.2 clearances and 0.7 blocks per Bundesliga appearance, placing him in the top two for each metric when compared to his teammates, as per WhoScored.
Would be really N'Dickative of our owners if we had to rely on a free transfer this summer.
only worry with Colwill he is was injured for 2 months.He was brillant against us. Superb talent.
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
A whole 2 months?! Surprised he doesnt retire.
Bella Kotchap's looked pretty solid for S'ton as well,seems there's a lot of decent level young defenders around the leagues right now.
