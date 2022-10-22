« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 308 309 310 311 312 [313]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 442909 times)

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12480 on: Today at 10:37:40 am »
only worry with Colwill he is was injured for 2 months.
He was brillant against us. Superb talent.

Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,982
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12481 on: Today at 10:39:04 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 06:17:10 am
Left-footed Central Defender on a Bosman.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/stainM-N0do" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/stainM-N0do</a>

The 6 foot 4 giant has won 2.6 aerial duels while also averaging 5.2 clearances and 0.7 blocks per Bundesliga appearance, placing him in the top two for each metric when compared to his teammates, as per WhoScored.
5.2 Clearances says to me he has to do a lot of last ditch defending. He also plays in a back 3 at Frankfurt.
Also Per FB ref he wins 60.2% of his aerial duels which would seem lower then Klopp generally looking for.
Also Need somebody to be a good passer at CB, that doesn't show on his numbers. Defenders have a lot more to look for stat wise overall but not sure his stat profile lines up at all which what would be signed.
https://fbref.com/en/players/441197b8/Obite-NDicka
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,074
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12482 on: Today at 10:45:09 am »
Yeah, lets sign a central defender who's had 2 serious injuries over the last 2 seasons. We've been suspiciously healthy in recent weeks ...
Logged

Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12483 on: Today at 10:47:15 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 10:20:45 am
Would be really N'Dickative of our owners if we had to rely on a free transfer this summer.

 :lmao
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,151
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12484 on: Today at 10:56:00 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:37:40 am
only worry with Colwill he is was injured for 2 months.
He was brillant against us. Superb talent.

A whole 2 months?! Surprised he doesnt retire.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,638
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12485 on: Today at 11:05:10 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:56:00 am
A whole 2 months?! Surprised he doesnt retire.

Think he's lying about his age too. Looks at least 21 years old.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,994
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12486 on: Today at 11:40:31 am »
Bella Kotchap's looked pretty solid for S'ton as well,seems there's a lot of decent level young defenders around the leagues right now.
Logged

Online Tobez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 915
  • We all Live r pool
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12487 on: Today at 12:09:21 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 11:40:31 am
Bella Kotchap's looked pretty solid for S'ton as well,seems there's a lot of decent level young defenders around the leagues right now.

Do you have any sauce for the Kotchap rumours?
Logged

Online T.Mills

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,078
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12488 on: Today at 12:24:03 pm »
JWH has spokenLock the thread!  ;D
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,991
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12489 on: Today at 12:25:49 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 11:40:31 am
Bella Kotchap's looked pretty solid for S'ton as well,seems there's a lot of decent level young defenders around the leagues right now.

Ndicka. Kotchap. Puerile stuff from this forum.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 308 309 310 311 312 [313]   Go Up
« previous next »
 