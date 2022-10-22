Left-footed Central Defender on a Bosman.



The 6 foot 4 giant has won 2.6 aerial duels while also averaging 5.2 clearances and 0.7 blocks per Bundesliga appearance, placing him in the top two for each metric when compared to his teammates, as per WhoScored.



5.2 Clearances says to me he has to do a lot of last ditch defending. He also plays in a back 3 at Frankfurt.Also Per FB ref he wins 60.2% of his aerial duels which would seem lower then Klopp generally looking for.Also Need somebody to be a good passer at CB, that doesn't show on his numbers. Defenders have a lot more to look for stat wise overall but not sure his stat profile lines up at all which what would be signed.