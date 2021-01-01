It all depends on the budget.
The priority order, for me, would be:
1. Midfielder
2. Midfielder
3. Central defender
Get the best two midfielders we can get to boss it for years to come. Helped by the best of whats left in the tank of the old guard, and supplemented by some cracking young midfielders like Bajcetic and Elliott.
If after the midfield is sorted we still have the money for Gvardiol, bring it on.
If not, and we are looking at a Bosman like NDicka, or some other cheaper option, fine.
Beyond that, if Kelleher wants to move on to play, we might need a back up goalie. With Pitaluga coming along, the new number two can be a cheap, seasoned veteran. Quite a few of those about, that shouldnt be too hard to solve.