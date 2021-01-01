Unless they're very good footballers. Ake has shown a left footed CB can be an adequate backup left back as well.



Selling Tsimikas and buying Gvardiol(or someone similar) as 3rd choice CB and 2nd choice LB could be a good option.



If Tsimikas leaves (and I think there's a world where he'll now want to go somewhere he can start games as main LB), then Gvardiol as a LCB who will also get games as Robbo's alternative at LB could be a goer.But even then, there are caveats. Our fullbacks have a specific profile, since a number of our attacks come through them. I have read somewhere that if we get Bellingham & Mount for e.g, & we begin attacking the box to score goals more through the midfield than out wide, then Klopp might task one of the fullbacks to remain more behind the play to offer more protection as the midfield + forwards attack. Kind of what Ake does now for MC when he plays LB. All this, on paper, could make sense.But that also would mean that Klopp makes a major tweak to our current model of using both fullbacks in our attacking phase.And the major hindrance even if Gvardiol joined with the promise that he'd get many minutes as both Robbo's + VVD's understudy: RBL want above 70M pounds for the lad.LFC wouldn't pay that for him, especially not this summer when much of the dough is earmarked to rebuild the midfield.