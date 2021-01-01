Honestly. If we overreact after one bad performance, which we do, this thread is providing ample evidence that we also overreact after one demolition job on Utd, which is fair enough, it was awesome, but the above cannot be shown from one game, no matter how fun to watch.



The truth is somewhere in between. Much of our failure this season is down to how very little reward the players got from last season after how much they put in. They reached EVERY final there was to reach, only to get 2 of the least cups available. That hit hard.But, in regards to players' form/ineffectiveness, its quite tricky to judge sometimes.For eg, in the right setup, with enough mobility/intensity around him, Elliot has shown that his technical excellence can be useful in midfield. Up to Klopp to get that balance right. He has to buy at least 2 midfielders to compliment the now coming-together attack & the steadily-becoming-resolute defense. When the rest of the team is fierce & intense in collective defending, the supremely gifted players of Eliiot's ilk get to shine. That said, Elliot puts in a lot of work chasing, hurrying, & pressing. Its just that he doesn't have much pace, is still slight & therefore gets run over/thru sometimes.When the team was putting in horrible, disjointed performances & losing earlier this year, it was difficult to see how THIS group of players could bounce back. All the signs were BAD. Fabinho looked irredeemable. But Klopp has got into their heads again. Couple of weeks out of the side seem to have refocused Fabinho also, & Klopp's coaching is bringing our better performances from the midfield, even with difference personel playing. Our attacking players are returning to fitness, & more importantly, the most-played front 3 so far are clicking well, with the hitherto doubted Gakpo now making the starting #9 role his to lose.The emergence of Bajcetic, & his comfortability as a 6 or 8, is the major positive going into a summer where we need to replace 3 CMs. It will have an impact on how many midfielders we actually bring in, as Klopp will not do anything to curtail the lad's further development next season. Am sure the club must be envisioning him as the starting #6 for us in 2-3 seasons when he has grown more into his body & hit the gym, to have a muscle-transformation like Trent & Divock did. Until then, he will get minutes as a sort of Gini-version in that LCM.I still think that 1 CB + 2 CMs (if one of them is Bellingham) are what the club will prioritize this summer. I reckon many will be okay with this, provided this current group continues to play well & we get top 4.Right now though its just good to see players, who just a few weeks ago were short on confidence, play with intent again.13 more games to go.