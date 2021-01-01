« previous next »
"If you are Jude im looking at the clubs and not just cos I played for United but i'd choose United they are on the up" 🤣🤣
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 06:33:39 pm
Stick Bellingham and a new all action 8 behind a front 5 which now includes Salah, Nunez, Jota, Diaz and Gapko is going to be absolutely incredible. I'd like a 6 too but just get Bellingham and an athletic 8 with good progressive passing ability and we'll probably still be hitting 90+ points again without too many injuries.

Great post.

With CB cover.  Konate and VVD are now streets ahead, we need a classy replacement for their inevitable absences. 
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:03:25 pm
He seemed to be looking for a 6/8 hybrid last summer (which Bajcetic shows signs of being). That's what he'll look for again perhaps (not sure if Nunes can play the 6 role but he's more the Gini type). Bellingham the other main target who would be Henderson's long term replacement.
Maybe I think Tchouameni numbers where so good he was an outlier that could play 6 or 8 role. Probably looking for specific role unless it just outlier number.
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:31:28 pm
Bellingham in midfield, Sturridge back up front but not sure where that chunkz plays. He any good?

He was playing left back for Man Utd today.
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 08:24:51 pm
Fabinho was athletic in his prime, as was Henderson who played there as well.

Jones Thiago Elliott, our problem hasn't really been control this season.
Fabinho great at cover small spaces quickly when he had a lot of ground to cover he struggles more. Henderson is super athletic but not as good at controlling zone 14.
Elliott more of  penetrative MF then a controller type.
Would just think Long term plan for Bajcetic at 6, Jones 8 role(can play 10 role also), Elliott in 10 role(inside forward at times), Jude in the 10 role(Maybe 8 at times), ? for the somebody else for 8 role(probably can cover another spot too). Having Fabinho as a vet 6 till he needed to be replaced  for a backup there.
Oh we definitely need three midfielders for next season. Henderson is only good for 10 minutes. Can we sell Fabinho for 15m. Hope you are listening Jurgen 🙈
Today - as phenomenal as it was - doesn't really change anything for me. Still think we should do two defenders and three midfielders.
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 09:02:47 pm
Oh we definitely need three midfielders for next season. Henderson is only good for 10 minutes. Can we sell Fabinho for 15m. Hope you are listening Jurgen 🙈

Have you watched us this season? We quite clearly have big performances in us - city, today, but were behind a bunch of very average teams and weve lost PL games to the dross. Im thrilled with days like today but Id rather we could do this and compete for every trophy - like we did last season. With this midfield group were not going to compete for any trophy.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:13:28 pm
Today - as phenomenal as it was - doesn't really change anything for me. Still think we should do two defenders and three midfielders.

We did 4 defenders and 5 midfielders today.
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:51:47 pm
Maybe I think Tchouameni numbers where so good he was an outlier that could play 6 or 8 role. Probably looking for specific role unless it just outlier number.
Mel Reddy said Tchouameni was a bit of a unicorn in that he was a mixture of Fabinho and Thiago. I looked on FBref at similar players - https://fbref.com/en/players/4f255115/Aurelien-Tchouameni

I'm on the Rice hype train now although Caicedo is also in the Top 5  :)
Im on the Rice train as Neville/Keane said he isnt much good.
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:15:56 pm
Have you watched us this season? We quite clearly have big performances in us - city, today, but were behind a bunch of very average teams and weve lost PL games to the dross. Im thrilled with days like today but Id rather we could do this and compete for every trophy - like we did last season. With this midfield group were not going to compete for any trophy.

We're a different team at Anfield to away from home this season. I always said about that dreadful run at Anfield we had in 20/21, losing to all manner of shite, that that just doesn't happen with a full crowd at Anfield.

But going away from home we have been getting overrun and picked off too easily practically all season. Even the games we won at Villa, Newcastle and Spurs were very hairy in terms of the amount of times we got behind us and physically struggling second half. A lot of it comes down to midfield legs. Konate has been the other big miss as Matip has had a really poor season and Gomez is prone to some shockers.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:28:14 pm


Sometime in late May: "Liverpool FC have agreed a deal with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of Jude Bellingham, possibly the greatest modern midfielder. More details to follow..."

Seriously though. If this lad doesn't end up here after ALL this buddying up with Liverpool players, some Liverpool fans will hate him for life 😂😂
Today's game has shown us 3 things:

1. Fabinho hasn't lost it
2. Elliott is a midfielder, and a very good one
3. We are not signing 3 midfielders this summer
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:35:26 pm
Today's game has shown us 3 things:

1. Fabinho hasn't lost it
2. Elliott is a midfielder, and a very good one
3. We are not signing 3 midfielders this summer

Honestly. If we overreact after one bad performance, which we do, this thread is providing ample evidence that we also overreact after one demolition job on Utd, which is fair enough, it was awesome, but the above cannot be shown from one game, no matter how fun to watch.
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:15:56 pm
Have you watched us this season? We quite clearly have big performances in us - city, today, but were behind a bunch of very average teams and weve lost PL games to the dross. Im thrilled with days like today but Id rather we could do this and compete for every trophy - like we did last season. With this midfield group were not going to compete for any trophy.

Is that you Gary??

Not having it as i have read some awful tripe this season as the knee jerkng from some have been comical. Yes there has been some car crashes but the reactions likewise. Henderson is done, at best good for 10 minute cameos. Fabinho please sell... Now if possible. What else do we expect un the transfer forum as there is some almighty shyte written in here. By all sides including me sometimes as this is where we come to take a crap certain days due to frustration. Anyway let's see how things pan out as Jurgen will review where we are at by the end of the season.
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:41:00 pm
Honestly. If we overreact after one bad performance, which we do, this thread is providing ample evidence that we also overreact after one demolition job on Utd, which is fair enough, it was awesome, but the above cannot be shown from one game, no matter how fun to watch.

I just don't think we'll sign 3 midfielders this summer unless we boot one of them out. Think it's more likely to be 2 in the summer and another one in 2024 to replace Thiago, unless one of our longer term targets becomes available.
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:41:00 pm
Honestly. If we overreact after one bad performance, which we do, this thread is providing ample evidence that we also overreact after one demolition job on Utd, which is fair enough, it was awesome, but the above cannot be shown from one game, no matter how fun to watch.

The truth is somewhere in between. Much of our failure this season is down to how very little reward the players got from last season after how much they put in. They reached EVERY final there was to reach, only to get 2 of the least cups available. That hit hard.

But, in regards to players' form/ineffectiveness, its quite tricky to judge sometimes.

For eg, in the right setup, with enough mobility/intensity around him, Elliot has shown that his technical excellence can be useful in midfield. Up to Klopp to get that balance right. He has to buy at least 2 midfielders to compliment the now coming-together attack & the steadily-becoming-resolute defense. When the rest of the team is fierce & intense in collective defending, the supremely gifted players of Eliiot's ilk get to shine. That said, Elliot puts in a lot of work chasing, hurrying, & pressing. Its just that he doesn't have much pace, is still slight & therefore gets run over/thru sometimes.

When the team was putting in horrible, disjointed performances & losing earlier this year, it was difficult to see how THIS group of players could bounce back. All the signs were BAD. Fabinho looked irredeemable. But Klopp has got into their heads again. Couple of weeks out of the side seem to have refocused Fabinho also, & Klopp's coaching is bringing our better performances from the midfield, even with difference personel playing. Our attacking players are returning to fitness, & more importantly, the most-played front 3 so far are clicking well, with the hitherto doubted Gakpo now making the starting #9 role his to lose.

The emergence of Bajcetic, & his comfortability as a 6 or 8, is the major positive going into a summer where we need to replace 3 CMs. It will have an impact on how many midfielders we actually bring in, as Klopp will not do anything to curtail the lad's further development next season. Am sure the club must be envisioning him as the starting #6 for us in 2-3 seasons when he has grown more into his body & hit the gym, to have a muscle-transformation like Trent & Divock did. Until then, he will get minutes as a sort of Gini-version in that LCM.

I still think that 1 CB + 2 CMs (if one of them is Bellingham) are what the club will prioritize this summer. I reckon many will be okay with this, provided this current group continues to play well & we get top 4.   

Right now though its just good to see players, who just a few weeks ago were short on confidence, play with intent again.

13 more games to go.
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:41:00 pm
Honestly. If we overreact after one bad performance, which we do, this thread is providing ample evidence that we also overreact after one demolition job on Utd, which is fair enough, it was awesome, but the above cannot be shown from one game, no matter how fun to watch.
I would say Fabinho looked better vs Wolves too. I just dont see replacing ur 29/30 year old 6 if he showing his capable(lots of time till the end of the season to see more), with some in younger 20s when you have a player who looks like your future 6 at age 18 who played a good amount. Would be logical keep building up the future 6 to take over the spot and possible have even more rotation at the 6 then there as been in the past.
6's who good tacitly normally do well into their 30s.
Quote from: RedSetGo on Yesterday at 10:07:40 pm
The truth is somewhere in between. Much of our failure this season is down to how much reward the players got from last season after how much they put in. They reached EVERY final there was to reach, only to get 2 of the least cups available. That hit hard.

In the right setup, with enough mobility/intensity around him, Elliot has shown that his technical excellence can be useful in midfield. Up to Klopp to get that balance right. It means he has to buy 2/3 midfielders to compliment the now coming-together-nicely attack & the steadily-becoming-resolute defense.

When the team was putting in horrible, disjointed performances & losing earlier this year, it was difficult to see how THIS group of players could bounce back. All the signs were BAD. Fabinho looked irredeemable. But Klopp has got into their heads again. Couple of weeks out of the side seem to have refocused Fabinho also, & Klopp's coaching is bringing our better performances from the midfield even with difference personell playing. Our attacking players are returning to fitness, & more importantly, the most-played front 3 so far, are clicking well, with the hitherto doubted Gakpo now making the starting #9 role his to lose.

The emergence of Bajcetic, & his comfortability as a 6 or 8, is the major positive going into a summer where we need to replace 3 CMs. It will have an impact on how many midfielders we actually bring in, as Klopp will not do anything to curtail the lad's further development next season. Am sure the club must be eyeing to prepare him to being the starting #6 for us in 3-4 seasons, after he has grown more into his body & hit the gym, to have a muscle-transformation like Trent & Divock did. Until then, he will get minutes as a sort of Gini-version in that LCM.

Still think that 1 CB + 2 CMs (if one of them is Bellingham) are what the club will prioritize.

Right now though its just super to see players, who just a few weeks ago were short on confidence, play with intent again.

12 more weeks of this please!

Yup, and that is where the club should concentrate the available funds ...
This changes absolutely fuck all about the rebuilding job that needs to happen in the summer.
Quote from: RedSetGo on Yesterday at 09:34:23 pm
Sometime in late May: "Liverpool FC have agreed a deal with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of Jude Bellingham, possibly the greatest modern midfielder. More details to follow..."

Seriously though. If this lad doesn't end up here after ALL this buddying up with Liverpool players, some Liverpool fans will hate him for life 😂😂
They're England teammates, there's really nothing much more to it than that.
Oh boy aren't you in for a surprise.  ;D
Unless FSG change their transfer spending policy massively + Klopp decides to ruthlessly clean house, most fans will be disappointed if they expect a whole raft of changes to happen...

...especially if these current players change the season around in these last 13 games & get top 4. One or 2 you feel are inevitably going to have to move on - Kelleher to be a #1 somewhere, & Matip so we can bring in another proper LCB to begin managing VVD's minutes next season.

Beyond that, 2 starting-quality CMs will more than cover Keita's, Ox's, & Milner's minutes. With Doak's emergence + Gordon being prepped to return in pre-season, we'll not buy another forward to replace Firmino as we'll have 5 starting-quality ones + 2 promising youths for those 3 positions.

The big issue for me is sorting the medical department & hope the club have gotten to the bottom of the many muscle-related injuries we've had this season. If the blame for these injuries is the insane work load the players endured in last season's 63 games, then fair enough. Klopp will have to rotate more next season, to avoid players playing 3 game-weeks again.

A starting-quality squad of 5CBs + 9 CMs + 5 forwards can make this work. We are fairly sure what the CB + forwards group will look like next season.

The question is: what will the make up of our CM group be?



Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:26:06 am
They're England teammates, there's really nothing much more to it than that.

Nope. I'd disagree. These players know that their social media are scrutinized. They know that any "comment" or "like" will be read-into by newspapers & fans alike. They therefore will not put themselves in a position to made fools. They have "brands" to maintain.

If indeed, Jude is "innocently" liking pictures of himself & Trent on his social media during the World Cup, & "innocently" allows himself to be seen having lunch with just LFC players (Hendo + Trent) at same WC, & is now "innocently" "liking" a pic of Trent with the "This is Anfield" sign behind him, after Liverpool FC have demolished MU in a PL game, in a period when he (Jude) is a strong transfer target of LFC, MC, RM & MU, then his publicist needs binning asap. Because these pics & "likes" are sending a signal - a signal that Jude Bellingham has a soft spot for players of a specific English Football Club that is also known to be after his signature come this June.

When you hear him speak however, & you realize how mature he sounds, you cannot conclude that Jude doesn't know what signals these pics are sending.

We might be in for a serious shock, as all we are doing is speculation.

But given the evidence, the more plausible conclusion is that these kids very much know what they are doing.
I'm so looking forward to the new season already.

I'm excited to see this Klopp V2 team take shape summer onwards.

Younger side and high octane Football blowing teams away.
Fantastic result and performance today.

It told us theres life in the old dog midfielders yet. Not enough to count on to carry us through a season, but they do have something good to offer, still. It also told us we have some great young midfielders in Elliott and Bacjetic (the latter has been well praised of late, but Elliott has sort of been questioned, but he had a great game today).

What is missing are two primo operators who can carry it, while the youngsters and old guard to their thing.

A new Liverpool team is emerging and it is brilliant to see.
