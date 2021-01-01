If we have desires to get back to the top next season then Jones and Fabinho should be worried. With Fabinho you wonder if its time for the old Paisley conversation.."your career isn't over, but your Liverpool career is" etc.



People always suggested Rafa was a bit lacking in the human touch when he was always wheeling and dealing to get players in and out of the club. Alternatively, Jurgen rarely seems to sell anyone. I think Jurgen needs to be a bit more ruthless this summer. I understand when he says that players tell him they don't want to leave but i think it needs to be made clear to these players that their time has come and they are basically just taking up a squad berth that we would prefer to use for someone else. Players have loads of power now but, if we want to be successful again, certain players need to be moved on IMO.



If we can't move certain players on, and FSG fail to get any investors, there is no way we will be able to implement the type of plans people are suggesting.