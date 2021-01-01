« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 300 301 302 303 304 [305]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 434115 times)

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,969
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12160 on: Today at 07:50:14 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 12:35:24 am
Thank you for the squad list Peter  youve finally responded to that posters request 

It is not a squad list. It is a direct question: Who do you sell in order to create the playing time and the funds for the 3rd new midfielder?

Bellingham - ?
2nd new MF - ?
Thiago - ?
Fabinho - ?
Henderson - ?
Elliott - ?
Bajcetic - ?
Jones - ?
Carvalho - ?
Morton - ?

And please don't tell me that Keita, Milner, Ox and Arthur are leaving. The 4 of them have played a total of 1,943 minutes for us so far this season. Those type of minutes will be easily replaced by Bellingham alone next season.

Also, it would be a criminal negligence if we don't continue to increase the playing time of Elliott and Bajcetic next season. The 2 of them are immensely talented, and have already played a total of 2,749 minutes for us this season.

There are also Carvalho, Jones and Morton. What do you do with them? Do you sell them in order to afford and accomodate the desired 3rd new midfielder, or you develop them into good homegrown squad players?
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,969
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12161 on: Today at 07:53:46 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:31:43 am
Dont you think its a bit mad that we end up with 6 midfielders under the age of 21 and 3 players 30 and over? I mean, its not very good squad management is it?

Who cares about the age of the players if they are good? Do you think that we shouldn't sign Bellingham because he is only 19, and we should get someone older?
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,593
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12162 on: Today at 08:21:05 am »
Seeing Carvalho and Morton in these lists already feels like seeing players like Ojo, Minamino and Grujic.
Logged

Offline TomDcs

  • Cross dressing, pant shitting, clothes thief
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,976
  • Six times...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12163 on: Today at 08:23:23 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:53:46 am
Who cares about the age of the players if they are good? Do you think that we shouldn't sign Bellingham because he is only 19, and we should get someone older?

Is disingenuity a word?
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,969
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12164 on: Today at 08:25:24 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:21:05 am
Seeing Carvalho and Morton in these lists already feels like seeing players like Ojo, Minamino and Grujic.

Yes, you need players like Minamino. They win you the domestic cups, while you are resting the starters ...
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,593
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12165 on: Today at 08:30:26 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:25:24 am
Yes, you need players like Minamino. They win you the domestic cups, while you are resting the starters ...
But all players who were moved on or never got back in the first team after loans. So when you question who can be moved on, it could be really any number of them, certainly the ones who you're proposing play minimal minutes.

And before you come back.with the homegrown thing we've moved on plenty young players who could have stayed and developed in to that. So it isn't seen as that big of a driver for keeping players. Regularly replacing the players playing a few 100 minutes for cheaper, younger players who could be better is good squad management. For example paying Jones a lot more than in 19/20 to play the same ,small amount of minutes is a bad use of resources. Or you move on Fabinho because getting a fee for him and rebuilding would be a good idea as well.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:35:00 am by Chris~ »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,957
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12166 on: Today at 08:33:37 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:53:46 am
Who cares about the age of the players if they are good? Do you think that we shouldn't sign Bellingham because he is only 19, and we should get someone older?

No, but every other player you list comes with a whole lot of compromises. Nearly all of them suffer from the issues players of their ages have.

The 30+ year old players have slowed down and/or suffer from being injury prone. The younger players except for Bellingham all have questions around not only their experience and ability to play central midfield regularly for Liverpool but also if they actually are midfielders in a couple of cases.

I think people are touching the edges of what the team currently needs. If we only got two midfielders then they would both need to be absolute worldies and I am talking Bellingham and Barella levels.

If we want to win the league then we have to be ready to go on day one next season, not use it as some finishing school for youngsters.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:36:52 am by killer-heels »
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,472
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12167 on: Today at 08:51:12 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:33:37 am
No, but every other player you list comes with a whole lot of compromises. Nearly all of them suffer from the issues players of their ages have.

The 30+ year old players have slowed down and/or suffer from being injury prone. The younger players except for Bellingham all have questions around not only their experience and ability to play central midfield regularly for Liverpool but also if they actually are midfielders in a couple of cases.

I think people are touching the edges of what the team currently needs. If we only got two midfielders then they would both need to be absolute worldies and I am talking Bellingham and Barella levels.

If we want to win the league then we have to be ready to go on day one next season, not use it as some finishing school for youngsters.

Whether you look at it in terms of on pitch performance, availability or the age profile, our midfield is incredibly dysfunctional and thinking 2 players fixes it is putting a heck of a lot of weight on Bajcetic's trajectory, Thiago's fitness/ his level not dropping and Fabinho still being able to do a job.

It's not FM so this may well be impossible but I'd be bringing in 3 21-26 year old midfielders, selling Fabinho and thinking very hard about Henderson in order to reshape the age profile of the midfield.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,969
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12168 on: Today at 09:11:48 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:30:26 am
But all players who were moved on or never got back in the first team after loans. So when you question who can be moved on, it could be really any number of them, certainly the ones who you're proposing play minimal minutes.

And before you come back.with the homegrown thing we've moved on plenty young players who could have stayed and developed in to that. So it isn't seen as that big of a driver for keeping players. Regularly replacing the players playing a few 100 minutes for cheaper, younger players who could be better is good squad management. For example paying Jones a lot more than in 19/20 to play the same ,small amount of minutes is a bad use of resources. Or you move on Fabinho because getting a fee for him and rebuilding would be a good idea as well.

So, on top of getting Bellingham and another starting midfielder, keeping Thiago and Henderson as the wise old heads, giving Elliott and Bajcetic increased playing time since they are huge talents, you want to sell Fabinho, Carvalho, Jones and Morton, and sign a third new starting caliber midfielder. Nah, I don't like that plan. Far too Football Manager for my taste ...
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,957
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12169 on: Today at 09:14:56 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:11:48 am
So, on top of getting Bellingham and another starting midfielder, keeping Thiago and Henderson as the wise old heads, giving Elliott and Bajcetic increased playing time since they are huge talents, you want to sell Fabinho, Carvalho, Jones and Morton, and sign a third new starting caliber midfielder. Nah, I don't like that plan. Far too Football Manager for my taste ...

Why is giving Elliott and Bajetic a supposed goal? It shouldnt even be in the top five of things we want the team to look to implement next season.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:16:53 am by killer-heels »
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,788
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12170 on: Today at 09:18:58 am »
There are still massive question marks over whether Jones and Morton will ever make the grade here. In my opinion, Morton would probably benefit from another loan move, preferably to a premier league club next time. So for me, 3 CM signings in the summer would be ideal, although I happen to think we'll only sign 2.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,472
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12171 on: Today at 09:21:12 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:14:56 am
Why is giving Elliott and Bajetic a supposed goal? It shouldnt even be in the top five of things we want the team to look to implement next season.

This. If they're good enough they'll get minutes. And even with 3 new midfielders they'll be getting minutes ahead of Fabinho and Henderson because they already are this season.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,957
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12172 on: Today at 09:21:47 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 09:18:58 am
There are still massive question marks over whether Jones and Morton will ever make the grade here. In my opinion, Morton would probably benefit from another loan move, preferably to a premier league club next time. So for me, 3 CM signings in the summer would be ideal, although I happen to think we'll only sign 2.

Jones i can understand being put on a squad list of options but Morton? We have absolutely no idea whether Klopp rates him (which is unlike Jones, who has played for us and Klopp keeps him in the squad). He will have to come back and impress enough.

Logged

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,455
  • RedOrDead
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12173 on: Today at 09:24:11 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:11:48 am
So, on top of getting Bellingham and another starting midfielder, keeping Thiago and Henderson as the wise old heads, giving Elliott and Bajcetic increased playing time since they are huge talents, you want to sell Fabinho, Carvalho, Jones and Morton, and sign a third new starting caliber midfielder. Nah, I don't like that plan. Far too Football Manager for my taste ...

Love how you disappeared away after the Real Madrid game and wasnt here to force your opinions on people then that only 2 midfielders would do. Thiago is injury prone, Henderson legs are gone and Fabinho runs like hes out there in quicksand. In an ideal world, you keep Thiago and Henderson, hope Fabinho finds a bit of form from now to the end of the season and ship him on in the summer. Hopefully get a midfielder in the 25-28 year old bracket to take over which gives Bajcetic the chance to develop at his own pace rather than relying on him week in week out. We need another 2 midfielders on top of that.  Our midfield needs a massive revamp and 2 just isnt going to cut it if/when one of these new midfielders likely pick up an injury. Because one injury to one of these 2 and youre back to Henderson starting games again.

Thiago
Henderson
Bajcetic
Elliott
New midfielder 1
New midfielder 2
New midfielder 3
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,123
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12174 on: Today at 09:26:55 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:21:14 am
OK, we will have to do this the old-fashioned way ...

2019/20 total:

Wijnaldum - 3,644 minutes
Henderson - 3,167 minutes
Fabinho - 2,925 minutes
AOC - 2,166 minutes
Milner - 1,708 minutes
Keita - 1,364 minutes
Lallana - 867 minutes
Jones - 587 minutes
Elliott - 513 minutes
Chirivella - 396 minutes

2023/24 total: assuming 60 games - 5400 minutes per position - 16200 mins total

Bellingham - 3,600 - 40 games
2nd new MF - 2,700 - 30 games
Thiago - 2,700 - 30 games
Fabinho - 1,350 - 15 games
Henderson - 1,350 - 15 games
Elliott - 1,350 - 15 games
Bajcetic - 2,250 - 25 games
Jones - 900 - 10 games
Carvalho - 0 in midfield
Morton - 0 loaned out

Something like the above looks realistic with minutes changing depending on minutes and number of games.

Depending on where Bellingham plays we would therefore either need a DM or a right sided centre  mid as the second new midfielder, or Trent moving into that spot with a RB bought instead. If we buy 3 then there is no point keeping Jones, to be honest, and if we buy four then Elliott would mostly be a forward option and potentially Fabinho would go, or you dont use Bajcetic as much, which would be unfortunate.

Most likely, itll be Bellingham and Nunes. But would be fun for it to be Mount given how worked up people are getting about the prospect.

This all assumes we are keeping with a 4-3-3 and not shifting to a 4-2-3-1, which despite what people are saying, I dont see happening.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:30:08 am by mikey_LFC »
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,969
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12175 on: Today at 09:33:25 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:21:47 am
Jones i can understand being put on a squad list of options but Morton? We have absolutely no idea whether Klopp rates him (which is unlike Jones, who has played for us and Klopp keeps him in the squad). He will have to come back and impress enough.

Morton has played 544 minutes for us last season, at the age of 18. Now he is a regular (2,575 minutes so far this season) on a very good Championship side fighting for promotion. He's been called up for England's U-21 national team. I don't know if he will make it at LFC, but he is certainly good enough to be our 10th choice midfielder next season, a position held by Chirivella during our title winning season ...
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,969
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12176 on: Today at 09:34:37 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 09:24:11 am
Love how you disappeared away after the Real Madrid game and wasnt here to force your opinions on people then that only 2 midfielders would do. Thiago is injury prone, Henderson legs are gone and Fabinho runs like hes out there in quicksand. In an ideal world, you keep Thiago and Henderson, hope Fabinho finds a bit of form from now to the end of the season and ship him on in the summer. Hopefully get a midfielder in the 25-28 year old bracket to take over which gives Bajcetic the chance to develop at his own pace rather than relying on him week in week out. We need another 2 midfielders on top of that.  Our midfield needs a massive revamp and 2 just isnt going to cut it if/when one of these new midfielders likely pick up an injury. Because one injury to one of these 2 and youre back to Henderson starting games again.

Thiago
Henderson
Bajcetic
Elliott
New midfielder 1
New midfielder 2
New midfielder 3


I am always staying away when the lunatics take over the asylum ...
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,969
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12177 on: Today at 09:38:55 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 09:26:55 am

2023/24 total: assuming 60 games - 5400 minutes per position - 16200 mins total

Bellingham - 3,600 - 40 games
2nd new MF - 2,700 - 30 games
Thiago - 2,700 - 30 games
Fabinho - 1,350 - 15 games
Henderson - 1,350 - 15 games
Elliott - 1,350 - 15 games
Bajcetic - 2,250 - 25 games
Jones - 900 - 10 games
Carvalho - 0 in midfield
Morton - 0 loaned out

Something like the above looks realistic with minutes changing depending on minutes and number of games.

Depending on where Bellingham plays we would therefore either need a DM or a right sided centre  mid as the second new midfielder, or Trent moving into that spot with a RB bought instead. If we buy 3 then there is no point keeping Jones, to be honest, and if we buy four then Elliott would mostly be a forward option and potentially Fabinho would go, or you dont use Bajcetic as much, which would be unfortunate.

Most likely, itll be Bellingham and Nunes. But would be fun for it to be Mount given how worked up people are getting about the prospect.

This all assumes we are keeping with a 4-3-3 and not shifting to a 4-2-3-1, which despite what people are saying, I dont see happening.

Thank you for that. I don't agree 100% with it, but is not very far from how I see it ...
« Last Edit: Today at 09:41:24 am by PeterTheRed »
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,123
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12178 on: Today at 09:46:05 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:38:55 am
Thank you for that. I don't agree 100% with it, but is not very far from how I see it ...

To be honest, Im not entirely convinced on it either. So many ways you could go with it. Well probably see Henderson and Fabinho more than that, Thiago less. Plus I got rid of the idea of subs, just for ease and assumed the starts and appearance minutes equal out so whilst Ive got Henderson only playing the equivalent of 15 games, that could be 30 appearances. But I guess the point is that there are not as many minutes to go round as people think, so signing three or even four midfielders would mean a lot of people leaving, even on top of the free transfers going already.

My guess is we get in two midfielders (probably out of the four weve been more heavily linked with), one other outfield player, either a centre back or a right winger, but at a lower fee, and I guess we need a 3rd choice keeper, but thatll be someone on a free or a youth player.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,969
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12179 on: Today at 09:49:34 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 09:46:05 am
My guess is we get in two midfielders (probably out of the four weve been more heavily linked with), one other outfield player, either a centre back or a right winger, but at a lower fee, and I guess we need a 3rd choice keeper, but thatll be someone on a free or a youth player.

I'd say that is a very realistic guess ...
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,593
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12180 on: Today at 09:49:36 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:11:48 am
So, on top of getting Bellingham and another starting midfielder, keeping Thiago and Henderson as the wise old heads, giving Elliott and Bajcetic increased playing time since they are huge talents, you want to sell Fabinho, Carvalho, Jones and Morton, and sign a third new starting caliber midfielder. Nah, I don't like that plan. Far too Football Manager for my taste ...
We sold/released 3 forwards and have replaced them with 3 this season plus Diaz last January. High turnover happens, we do it just because you don't like it doesn't stop it happening, Morton isn't here anyway, Carvalho is about 10th/11th choice in midfield now and plays way more as a forward for us. Jones has also barley played this season. How many total minutes are you losing in midfield between them from this season?
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,282
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12181 on: Today at 09:51:07 am »
Two top signings is absolutely enough to transform our midfield. For sure perhaps depending on departures we will end up getting another body in but I can't imagine it being a big signing. Think Peter is spot on.

Unless Fab wants to leave considering his wages he's staying here and no way the captain is leaving either.
Logged

Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,055
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12182 on: Today at 09:52:14 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:22:11 pm
Yeah that's true. Although I suspect Bajcetic gets plenty of minutes even with 3 midfielders. He'll be ahead of Fabinho and Henderson as backup 6 and he'll be able to pickup minutes at 8 too. In the 'depth chart' it'd go Belligham, Thiago, new 6, new controlling 8, Bajcetic. And given Thiago is going to be injured a fair amount, and given we'll hopefully be playing 2 games a week quite a bit, he'll start loads of games.

Nothing phantom about it as basically you said Bajcetic will now be fifth choice if we have Thiago, Bellingham, new 6 n 8 who will start most games surely. One of those four will be on the bench with Fabinho and Henderson plus Bajcetic. Tell me how the young lad gets anywhere near the minutes he is getting now?

I really don't get how fans think we are getting Bellingham, #6 and #8 this summer. Have we ever seen the club buy three defenders or three strikers in one transfer window so why the f do people think we are buying three midfielders? We are lucky enough to have the money to get Bellingham in.

We may be letting go a couple in Keita, Ox and Milner but those lads already have their replacements in house pretty much. Henderson, Carvalho n Elliott will probably play the minutes / roles those lads fulfilled.

Anyway as I said if we acquire three midfielders then you have definitely reduced the playing time for Bajcetic. He will have to hope players get injured to get his chance and even then will be twiddling his fingers hoping for a good run in the side.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,628
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12183 on: Today at 09:57:20 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 09:52:14 am
Nothing phantom about it as basically you said Bajcetic will now be fifth choice if we have Thiago, Bellingham, new 6 n 8 who will start most games surely.

Ewwww wouldn't want to be having a top quality squad or anything. Hopefully we don't bring any in.
Logged

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,853
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12184 on: Today at 10:00:04 am »
If we have desires to get back to the top next season then Jones and Fabinho should be worried. With Fabinho you wonder if its time for the old Paisley conversation.."your career isn't over, but your Liverpool career is" etc.

People always suggested Rafa was a bit lacking in the human touch when he was always wheeling and dealing to get players in and out of the club. Alternatively, Jurgen rarely seems to sell anyone. I think Jurgen needs to be a bit more ruthless this summer. I understand when he says that players tell him they don't want to leave but i think it needs to be made clear to these players that their time has come and they are basically just taking up a squad berth that we would prefer to use for someone else. Players have loads of power now but, if we want to be successful again, certain players need to be moved on IMO.

If we can't move certain players on, and FSG fail to get any investors, there is no way we will be able to implement the type of plans people are suggesting.
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,282
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12185 on: Today at 10:03:42 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:57:20 am
Ewwww wouldn't want to be having a top quality squad or anything. Hopefully we don't bring any in.
I don't know why anyone is making out that two first choice midfield signings is not making a massive change. Its not really comparable to saying we should sign no one is it really.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,025
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12186 on: Today at 10:03:48 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 09:52:14 am
Nothing phantom about it as basically you said Bajcetic will now be fifth choice if we have Thiago, Bellingham, new 6 n 8 who will start most games surely. One of those four will be on the bench with Fabinho and Henderson plus Bajcetic. Tell me how the young lad gets anywhere near the minutes he is getting now?


Hes getting the minutes hes getting now because our midfield unit isnt good enough
Hes a good prospect and is already at a decent level but if hes in the first choice three at the start of next season weve had a bad summer
Logged

Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,055
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12187 on: Today at 10:04:38 am »
Why not go full FM  as we could buy three defenders as well as Trent needs shifting, Virgil will be older and aging and honestly don't want Matip or Gomez near the first team.

Then we are crying out for a Diaz like purchase for the right attack as we have bought so many left sided attackers to the squad. Salah looks a shadow of himself so maybe it's time to think about getting his replacement too.

What's that shopping list looking like now... Three defenders, three midfielders, two attackers possibly. Seven or eight players in would be the ideal FM wishlist.

After a few pints today i might come back in and add another player or two to the list 🙈🙈
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,455
  • RedOrDead
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12188 on: Today at 10:05:15 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:34:37 am
I am always staying away when the lunatics take over the asylum ...

So you come in here first to gloat when your points are being proven right but disappear and hide whenever it looks like youre being proven totally wrong with your random squad lists? Fair enough then
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 300 301 302 303 304 [305]   Go Up
« previous next »
 