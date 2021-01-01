« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 12:35:24 am
Thank you for the squad list Peter  youve finally responded to that posters request 

It is not a squad list. It is a direct question: Who do you sell in order to create the playing time and the funds for the 3rd new midfielder?

Bellingham - ?
2nd new MF - ?
Thiago - ?
Fabinho - ?
Henderson - ?
Elliott - ?
Bajcetic - ?
Jones - ?
Carvalho - ?
Morton - ?

And please don't tell me that Keita, Milner, Ox and Arthur are leaving. The 4 of them have played a total of 1,943 minutes for us so far this season. Those type of minutes will be easily replaced by Bellingham alone next season.

Also, it would be a criminal negligence if we don't continue to increase the playing time of Elliott and Bajcetic next season. The 2 of them are immensely talented, and have already played a total of 2,749 minutes for us this season.

There are also Carvalho, Jones and Morton. What do you do with them? Do you sell them in order to afford and accomodate the desired 3rd new midfielder, or you develop them into good homegrown squad players?
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:31:43 am
Dont you think its a bit mad that we end up with 6 midfielders under the age of 21 and 3 players 30 and over? I mean, its not very good squad management is it?

Who cares about the age of the players if they are good? Do you think that we shouldn't sign Bellingham because he is only 19, and we should get someone older?
Seeing Carvalho and Morton in these lists already feels like seeing players like Ojo, Minamino and Grujic.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:53:46 am
Who cares about the age of the players if they are good? Do you think that we shouldn't sign Bellingham because he is only 19, and we should get someone older?

Is disingenuity a word?
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:21:05 am
Seeing Carvalho and Morton in these lists already feels like seeing players like Ojo, Minamino and Grujic.

Yes, you need players like Minamino. They win you the domestic cups, while you are resting the starters ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:25:24 am
Yes, you need players like Minamino. They win you the domestic cups, while you are resting the starters ...
But all players who were moved on or never got back in the first team after loans. So when you question who can be moved on, it could be really any number of them, certainly the ones who you're proposing play minimal minutes.

And before you come back.with the homegrown thing we've moved on plenty young players who could have stayed and developed in to that. So it isn't seen as that big of a driver for keeping players. Regularly replacing the players playing a few 100 minutes for cheaper, younger players who could be better is good squad management. For example paying Jones a lot more than in 19/20 to play the same amount of minutes is a bad use of resources. Or you move on Fabinho because getting a fee for him and rebuilding would be a good idea as well.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:53:46 am
Who cares about the age of the players if they are good? Do you think that we shouldn't sign Bellingham because he is only 19, and we should get someone older?

No, but every other player you list comes with a whole lot of compromises. Nearly all of them suffer from the issues players of their ages have.

The 30+ year old players have slowed down and/or suffer from being injury prone. The younger players except for Bellingham all have questions around not only their experience and ability to play central midfield regularly for Liverpool but also if they actually are midfielders in a couple of cases.

