Yes, you need players like Minamino. They win you the domestic cups, while you are resting the starters ...



But all players who were moved on or never got back in the first team after loans. So when you question who can be moved on, it could be really any number of them, certainly the ones who you're proposing play minimal minutes.And before you come back.with the homegrown thing we've moved on plenty young players who could have stayed and developed in to that. So it isn't seen as that big of a driver for keeping players. Regularly replacing the players playing a few 100 minutes for cheaper, younger players who could be better is good squad management. For example paying Jones a lot more than in 19/20 to play the same amount of minutes is a bad use of resources. Or you move on Fabinho because getting a fee for him and rebuilding would be a good idea as well.