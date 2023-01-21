« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #12080 on: Today at 10:29:42 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:48:15 am
Wasn't Darwin signed to be the missing link?

No.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #12081 on: Today at 10:55:59 am
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 08:18:12 am
With regards to Mount, saw something recently about Stan Collymore saying hes spoken to 2 very reliable sources that state Liverpool are in talks over signing Mount.  Cant be arsed to look again for the link but seemed the most concrete thing I'd seen so far
We have the leverage because Chelsea are in a precarious position (FFP). If he really wants to join, we should lowball them.

He's a good player. Will be what Ox used to be for us i.e. A versatile homegrown midfielder that is capable of getting a decent GA tally.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #12082 on: Today at 11:07:14 am
wow all it took was a rumour linking him to us and he's injured already
Hysterical Fool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #12083 on: Today at 11:24:28 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:48:15 am
Wasn't Darwin signed to be the missing link?

No it was Codiy to eventually replace Firimino, not Dariwin.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #12084 on: Today at 11:25:43 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:07:14 am
wow all it took was a rumour linking him to us and he's injured already

He probably read Intensity and shit his pants. Wouldnt be the first 
Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #12085 on: Today at 12:13:06 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 08:13:38 pm
Think Diaz will take the number 7. Im sure he wore it at Porto and nunez will take the number 9.

Gakpo really should be #9 if he's going to play through the middle.
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12086 on: Today at 12:38:34 pm »


Darwin           = 9
Diaz.              = 7
Bellingham.    = 8
Jota.              = 10


Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #12087 on: Today at 12:39:30 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:07:14 am
wow all it took was a rumour linking him to us and he's injured already

Who?
ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #12088 on: Today at 01:27:30 pm
Mason Mount
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #12089 on: Today at 01:28:40 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:55:59 am
He's a good player. Will be what Ox used to be for us i.e. A versatile homegrown midfielder that is capable of getting a decent GA tally.

So basically, you are suggesting that we should sell Elliott, and use the money to sign Mount ...
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #12090 on: Today at 01:48:17 pm
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 11:24:28 am
No it was Codiy to eventually replace Firimino, not Dariwin.

It was also nonsense and not said in relation to the transfer but people have spouted it relentlessly
Legs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #12091 on: Today at 02:29:36 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:38:34 pm

Darwin           = 9
Diaz.              = 7
Bellingham.    = 8
Jota.              = 10

Bellingham is likely to wear 22 where he ends up that seems to be his number
Legs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #12092 on: Today at 02:31:27 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:28:40 pm
So basically, you are suggesting that we should sell Elliott, and use the money to sign Mount ...

As Ox is going he would replace him.

Im not sure we sign Mount but we will look at homegrown and value.
CowboyKangaroo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #12093 on: Today at 02:37:59 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:48:17 pm
It was also nonsense and not said in relation to the transfer but people have spouted it relentlessly

Also Sangria was just making a shit pun
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #12094 on: Today at 02:39:36 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 02:37:59 pm
Also Sangria was just making a shit pun

Ah. Gotcha  the evolution jokes are back  thought wed all grown out of them
RedSetGo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #12095 on: Today at 02:41:31 pm
Trent can't stop with the cheeky grins + uncomfortable look when being asked what Bellingham's ceiling can be + what he can bring to any team he plays for...Pay close attention to the last bit here...

Insert "I am ready to hurt again" gif


https://twitter.com/i/status/1631944423419281409



Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #12096 on: Today at 02:44:07 pm
The media in this country are desperate for Jude to choose any team over us as to not have to downplay his talent if he came here.  ;D
CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #12097 on: Today at 03:11:35 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:44:07 pm
The media in this country are desperate for Jude to choose any team over us as to not have to downplay his talent if he came here.  ;D

Opposition fans are too. Already had a couple of United fans tell me he's shit and they don't want him anyway.
SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #12098 on: Today at 03:58:44 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:39:36 pm
Ah. Gotcha  the evolution jokes are back  thought wed all grown out of them
yep - you'd think they would by now ... sigh ....
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #12099 on: Today at 04:36:00 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:35:15 am
You want ur 6 to be behind the ball mostly. It just a weird profile he kinda a defensive 8 type who would be good to a deep lying playmaker type more then a 6. I agree on carrying through the lines is valuable. Also think it more worth it keep Fabinho(with improving form) and just keep building up Bajcetic to take over then have somebody try to get up speed at the 6 with a player who young and is likely being earmarked for it the long term.
I agree with the Gini to Thiago change, in profile(Jones can do both well obv he needs to put it all together, and get healthy from a stress injury)
Nunes Progressive passes where good in Portugal irc, obv his carrying very good. Yea It will be interesting to see what the choice is there.

Thats why Matip works though because if you want your 6 to be behind the ball mostly you definitely want your CB to be behind the ball mostly! I think we have to buy a 6, or a player who can play there and at 8, because at this point Fabinhos issues look terminal (certainly if he needs to play 2 games a week/ for longer than 60 minutes). Then Bajcetic is still too raw to be betting on, although the signs are very good. We also absolutely need a Thiago successor and we clearly want Bellingham who is neither of those 2 things.

I probably wouldnt land here ultimately because Bellingham is such a talent but you could see why someone might say that if were only getting 2 CMs we shouldnt make one of them Bellingham and instead bring in a 6 and controlling 8, with them being as sure thing as possible - which would be easier with the Bellingham funds freed up. We could play 4-2-3-1 with 2 new CMs if they were athletic enough and we could also use Elliot as the advanced 8 - with 2 athletic players alongside him I dont think his defensive shortcomings will be an issue. Perhaps Bellingham could be used as the controlling 8 or the 6 but itd be a lot of money to spend on a player who looks most naturally suited to a bit of everything type player. Asking him to sit behind the ball for most of the game  - as both our 6 and controlling 8 do, would feel like a bit of a waste of £120 million or whatever itll be.
Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #12100 on: Today at 04:49:30 pm
We can do better than Nunes.
Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #12101 on: Today at 04:50:30 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:11:35 pm
Opposition fans are too. Already had a couple of United fans tell me he's shit and they don't want him anyway.
Lol. Theres legitimate arguments for not spending that money on him, but saying hes shit is certainly not one of them.
Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #12102 on: Today at 05:03:19 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 02:31:27 pm
As Ox is going he would replace him.

Im not sure we sign Mount but we will look at homegrown and value.

Wtf would we be looking for anyone to replace a player that has been a non-factor in our squad for years when we need to actually replace our starting midfielders first.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #12103 on: Today at 05:04:48 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:28:40 pm
So basically, you are suggesting that we should sell Elliott, and use the money to sign Mount ...
Incredible mental gymnastics. You deserve a medal :D
Legs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #12104 on: Today at 05:16:45 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 05:03:19 pm
Wtf would we be looking for anyone to replace a player that has been a non-factor in our squad for years when we need to actually replace our starting midfielders first.

Dont know better ask the club that question if he signs not me
