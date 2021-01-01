« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12040 on: Today at 07:05:11 pm »
We should mount a campaign in protest to the signing of .... Mount?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12041 on: Today at 07:17:27 pm »
We're making a mount-ain out of a molehill of a rumour
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12042 on: Today at 07:31:04 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:55:05 pm
Well, if you have paid attention, Mbappe's deal with Real Madrid fell apart not because of wages, but because of Real Madrid wanting 50% of his image rights. And to be honest, I can't explain for the 1,000th time why is that important. People who were supposed to understand it, understood it a long time ago ...

Fucking hell  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12043 on: Today at 07:50:17 pm »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 06:57:58 pm
Mount has been linked to LFC more than Rice, thats a fact. You might rubbish the sources, as is your prerogative, but fact remains the links of Mount to LFC have generated the discussion on these pages about said player.

There should be a thread on RAWK entitled "Players that make sense for LFC to Sign," on which thread we could delve into discussions on Rice, Thuram, etc.

Here is your "Rice to LFC" link ...

https://www.sportsmole.co.uk/football/man-utd/transfer-talk/news/jurgen-klopp-wants-liverpool-to-sign-declan-rice-this-summer_482251.html

As strong as any "Mount to LFC" link so far ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12044 on: Today at 07:53:52 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:50:17 pm
Here is your "Rice to LFC" link ...

https://www.sportsmole.co.uk/football/man-utd/transfer-talk/news/jurgen-klopp-wants-liverpool-to-sign-declan-rice-this-summer_482251.html

As strong as any "Mount to LFC" link so far ...

The sportsmole is more credible than someone claiming we were signing Mbappe last summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #12045 on: Today at 08:00:07 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:53:52 pm
The sportsmole is more credible than someone claiming we were signing Mbappe last summer.

So, you are suggesting that there are no credible "Mount to LFC" links?
