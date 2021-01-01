Seems like the most consistently and reliably players[/b] linked to us this summer are:



Jude Bellingham

Mason Mount

Matheus Nunes

Alexis Mac Allister



That would be £250-290m worth of business. Any chance we get them all? What does that mean for our squad and the existing players?



Ox, Keita, Milner are likely leaving, Elliott could be more of a RW option. That leaves us back at 9 midfield options with Bellingham, Thiago, Fabinho, Henderson, Mount, Mac Allister, Nunes, Bajcetic, Jones. Seems a well balanced group to select for in terms of age, skill and position.



If thats the totality of our summer business. Where do people think well be going into next season? Back challenging or a transition season again? Does that depend on what European Competition we are in or if we are in one at all?



Id be pretty happy with it, not sure wed get all four, or need all four. Be interested if any of them would be used in the 6.



GK - Allison , Kelleher , ?



Def - Trent, Ramsey, Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Matip, Robertson, Tsimikas



Mid - Bellingham, Thiago, Fabinho, Henderson, Mount, Mac Allister, Nunes, Bajcetic, Jones



Fwd - Salah, Elliott, Doak, Nunez, Gakpo, Diaz, Jota, Carvalho



Maybe need another CB, but could be van den berg or Williams become 5th choice. Morton, Clark etc could feature too. Otherwise that looks close to what we could expect if all goes to plan in the summer.



You are right, those 4 have been the most reliably linked players, which means that our new CMs are on that list. The Thurams & Kones of this world, though they are brilliant players & are at the right age, have not been linked to us as strongly (I would be super happy about either, fwiw, if they end up here). But at this point, they have not been strongly linked as the other 4.So then, to be realistic, Bellingham, Nunes, Mount, & lately Mac Allister but I don't think we will go for 4 of them. I think Nunes + Bellingham have a real strong chance of ending up here just from sheer strength of links. Mount & Mac Allister have had less strong links. If I were to guess, of the 2, Mount would be the one the club will go for due to the English angle, not to mention he's more versatile. Him & Mac Allister will be fairly evenly priced, all things considered.