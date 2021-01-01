« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11960 on: Today at 01:57:04 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:48:23 pm
Don't need another attacker.

Yep. It's well down the list of priorities. Three midfielders, a new CB and a third GK is the likely main orders of business
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11961 on: Today at 02:09:09 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:36:08 am
Florian Plettenberg says Firmino will leave this summer - has personally communicated decision to Jurgen.

https://twitter.com/Plettigoal/status/1631618577894703105?s=20

I love Bobby, but hardly a surprise. We already have Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Jota and Gakpo, so keeping Firmino could have been an overkill. The likes of Elliott, Carvalho, Gordon and Doak would also need some playing time, especially in the cups, in order to develop further ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11962 on: Today at 02:12:01 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:58:33 pm

Kaide Gordon is our left footed prospect but has injury issues.


Kaide Gordon's issues where a pelvic injury that was associated with 'growing pains'. I don't think he's got inherent injury issues.

Gerrard had similar issues with growing pains when he broke into the Liverpool team. It's not unusual though it doesn't;t necessarily manifest in a pelvic issue
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11963 on: Today at 02:16:10 pm
The difference is that Gerrard didn't miss anywhere near as many games as Gordon has.  He's been out for, what, over a year straight now?  Would be very surprised if he manages to get back in contention after missing that much football at his age.  Will be a tough ask.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11964 on: Today at 02:17:50 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:16:10 pm
The difference is that Gerrard didn't miss anywhere near as many games as Gordon has.  He's been out for, what, over a year straight now?  Would be very surprised if he manages to get back in contention after missing that much football at his age.  Will be a tough ask.

How far has sports science and medical knowledge come on though from 1997 to now?

Looking after him and his body now, might mean he's more robust for years to come. Quick fix and rush him back and we can damage him long term.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11965 on: Today at 02:19:50 pm
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Today at 02:17:50 pm
How far has sports science and medical knowledge come on though from 1997 to now?

Looking after him and his body now, might mean he's more robust for years to come. Quick fix and rush him back and we can damage him long term.

Sure, he's got more of a chance to regain his physicality.  But it's the lack of football that's the issue, he's missed well over a year of development at a crucial time and it's really tough for a youngster to overcome that sort of thing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11966 on: Today at 02:28:30 pm
Having watched some highlights of Kone, he seems like a progressive 8 who's decent at making tackles. This begs the question, why is the fee for him reportedly so low?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11967 on: Today at 02:31:23 pm
at least Gordon hasnt had an ACL injury would be far worse.

He could do with a loan move next season if he is fit.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11968 on: Today at 02:35:14 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:16:10 pm
The difference is that Gerrard didn't miss anywhere near as many games as Gordon has.  He's been out for, what, over a year straight now?  Would be very surprised if he manages to get back in contention after missing that much football at his age.  Will be a tough ask.

Gerrard didn't miss lots of Liverpool games but it probably hampered his break though in to the 1st team. By the end of 1998/99, season Gerrad had 13 Liverpool appearances in all competitions and was 19.

Kaide Gordon is still only 18 and not 19 until October.

I agree it's a concern but the similarity is that both Gordon and Gerrard had these types of issues around 17-19. Both have similar level of 1st team experience at the 18-19 age range.

Kaide Gordon is unlikely to ever get to Steven Gerrard levels. But there are some similarities in their age and injury experience, that means I wouldn't write Gordon off just because he's missed game time due to these issues at a very young age.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11969 on: Today at 02:39:08 pm
Yeah I hope he does come good, there's definitely talent there.  Just needs to get playing again.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11970 on: Today at 02:51:32 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 12:16:39 pm
Seems like the most consistently and reliably players[/b] linked to us this summer are:

Jude Bellingham
Mason Mount
Matheus Nunes
Alexis Mac Allister

That would be £250-290m worth of business. Any chance we get them all? What does that mean for our squad and the existing players?

Ox, Keita, Milner are likely leaving, Elliott could be more of a RW option. That leaves us back at 9 midfield options with Bellingham, Thiago, Fabinho, Henderson, Mount, Mac Allister, Nunes, Bajcetic, Jones. Seems a well balanced group to select for in terms of age, skill and position.

If thats the totality of our summer business. Where do people think well be going into next season? Back challenging or a transition season again? Does that depend on what European Competition we are in or if we are in one at all?

Id be pretty happy with it, not sure wed get all four, or need all four. Be interested if any of them would be used in the 6.

GK - Allison , Kelleher , ?

Def - Trent, Ramsey, Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Matip, Robertson, Tsimikas

Mid - Bellingham, Thiago, Fabinho, Henderson, Mount, Mac Allister, Nunes, Bajcetic, Jones

Fwd - Salah, Elliott, Doak, Nunez, Gakpo, Diaz, Jota, Carvalho

Maybe need another CB, but could be van den berg or Williams become 5th choice. Morton, Clark etc could feature too. Otherwise that looks close to what we could expect if all goes to plan in the summer.


You are right, those 4 have been the most reliably linked players, which means that our new CMs are on that list. The Thurams & Kones of this world, though they are brilliant players & are at the right age, have not been linked to us as strongly (I would be super happy about either, fwiw, if they end up here). But at this point, they have not been strongly linked as the other 4.

So then, to be realistic, Bellingham, Nunes, Mount, & lately Mac Allister but I don't think we will go for 4 of them. I think Nunes + Bellingham have a real strong chance of ending up here just from sheer strength of links. Mount & Mac Allister have had less strong links. If I were to guess, of the 2, Mount would be the one the club will go for due to the English angle, not to mention he's more versatile. Him & Mac Allister will be fairly evenly priced, all things considered.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11971 on: Today at 02:53:27 pm
Kone has been linked as much as all of them apart from Bellingham. Thuram is a little bit more wishful from us fans I would agree.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11972 on: Today at 03:00:24 pm
I didn't think MacAllister had been linked that much reliabily
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11973 on: Today at 03:01:34 pm
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 02:51:32 pm

You are right, those 4 have been the most reliably linked players, which means that our new CMs are on that list. The Thurams & Kones of this world, though they are brilliant players & are at the right age, have not been linked to us as strongly (I would be super happy about either, fwiw, if they end up here). But at this point, they have not been strongly linked as the other 4.

So then, to be realistic, Bellingham, Nunes, Mount, & lately Mac Allister but I don't think we will go for 4 of them. I think Nunes + Bellingham have a real strong chance of ending up here just from sheer strength of links. Mount & Mac Allister have had less strong links. If I were to guess, of the 2, Mount would be the one the club will go for due to the English angle, not to mention he's more versatile. Him & Mac Allister will be fairly evenly priced, all things considered.
it means nothing.
Was Fabinho,Gakpo,Jota linked quite heavily no.
This time last season no mention of Nunez either
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11974 on: Today at 03:02:20 pm
I never get the wishful thinking part  ;D. Ignore multiple links to particular player & wish for someone else. Then club buys strongly linked player (with the say so of Klopp, whom you rate as one of the best managers around), & then you get disappointed that your desired player wasn't bought?

Why put yourself through all this?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11975 on: Today at 03:04:53 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:01:34 pm
it means nothing.
Was Fabinho,Gakpo,Jota linked quite heavily no.
This time last season no mention of Nunez either

There are outliers, yes, but on the whole, most times certain players are strongly linked to LFC under Klopp era, they end up here.

But in Nunes case, being unique, is that reports say that a deal is virtually already in place for him to join us in summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11976 on: Today at 03:06:51 pm
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 03:02:20 pm
I never get the wishful thinking part  ;D. Ignore multiple links to particular player & wish for someone else. Then club buys strongly linked player (with the say so of Klopp, whom you rate as one of the best managers around), & then you get disappointed that your desired player wasn't bought?

Why put yourself through all this?

Never been upset with anyone Klopp has signed. He knows infinitely more about football than me. It's ok to like certain players and want us to sign them though  ;D

Bellingham excepted, none of the others have been linked more reliably than Kone.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11977 on: Today at 03:14:09 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 03:06:51 pm
Never been upset with anyone Klopp has signed. He knows infinitely more about football than me. It's ok to like certain players and want us to sign them though  ;D

Bellingham excepted, none of the others have been linked more reliably than Kone.


If Sam Wallace & John Percy are considered reliable journos, then I'd say Nunes to LFC is more nailed on to happen than even Bellingham. The language they use in that Liverpool made a commitment to Wolves & player to bid for him in the summer, & that "as things stand" the deal is expected to go through.

I get that people prefer other CMs, but that report about Nunes was pretty emphatic, & then the LFC local journos confirmed it in the days folowing. TBF, the local journos spoke of "our strong" interest in the player, as opposed to a deal being in the works like Wallace & Percy did.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11978 on: Today at 03:21:47 pm
I'd agree - the 'sure things' in terms of reliable links are Bellingham and Nunes. Mount been decently linked, albeit more on the Chelsea side which suggests some sort of agent stuff going on. Then you've got the likes of Kone, Mac Allister, Caicedo etc. Would also say Antonio Silva has been fairly reliably linked as a CB target.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11979 on: Today at 03:23:27 pm
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 03:14:09 pm

If Sam Wallace & John Percy are considered reliable journos, then I'd say Nunes to LFC is more nailed on to happen than even Bellingham. The language they use in that Liverpool made a commitment to Wolves & player to bid for him in the summer, & that "as things stand" the deal is expected to go through.

I get that people prefer other CMs, but that report about Nunes was pretty emphatic, & then the LFC local journos confirmed it in the days folowing. TBF, the local journos spoke of "our strong" interest in the player, as opposed to a deal being in the works like Wallace & Percy did.

Ok, we only have a few months to wait and see anyway.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11980 on: Today at 03:24:47 pm
Echo saying with Bobby off no forward players will be prioritised this summer ,all about the Midfield and Defence.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11981 on: Today at 03:26:14 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:24:47 pm
Echo saying with Bobby off no forward players will be prioritised this summer ,all about the Midfield and Defence.

Great, at least that's clarified. So which forward players are we definitely going to sign this summer?
