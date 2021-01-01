« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 293 294 295 296 297 [298]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 425823 times)

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11880 on: Yesterday at 06:38:15 pm »
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,733
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11881 on: Yesterday at 06:39:14 pm »
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,606
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11882 on: Yesterday at 06:40:37 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 06:38:15 pm
https://twitter.com/markrstats/status/1615043201886453760?t=QbO2qUS_wv8L4Tq5vW_RtQ&s=19

Yeah we probably need to stay away.

What's your opinion on Mount mate? Haven't seen it if you've said but curious on what you think.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11883 on: Yesterday at 06:43:54 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 06:40:37 pm
What's your opinion on Mount mate? Haven't seen it if you've said but curious on what you think.

Hahaha, well for one better than Nunes. But behind Kone, Bellingham, Barella and numerous others.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,762
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11884 on: Yesterday at 06:44:18 pm »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,004
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11885 on: Yesterday at 06:46:20 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 06:17:25 pm
Why so cheap and why would they lower it?

I like your style  ;D

Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,606
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11886 on: Yesterday at 06:46:21 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 06:43:54 pm
Hahaha, well for one better than Nunes. But behind Kone, Bellingham, Barella and numerous others.

 ;D Kone is defo interesting if that price has reduced even further, we'll have to get creative as Jude would take up loads of the budget you'd think. Kone, Jude and a 6 would be lovely!
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,733
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11887 on: Yesterday at 06:46:48 pm »
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11888 on: Yesterday at 06:49:41 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 06:46:21 pm
;D Kone is defo interesting if that price has reduced even further, we'll have to get creative as Jude would take up loads of the budget you'd think. Kone, Jude and a 6 would be lovely!

Absolutely ideal. Pace, strength, quality on the ball the lot.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,083
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11889 on: Yesterday at 07:01:56 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 06:49:41 pm
Absolutely ideal. Pace, strength, quality on the ball the lot.

Youve literally never seen Kone play though have you :D
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,420
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11890 on: Yesterday at 07:03:14 pm »
Logged

Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,727
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11891 on: Yesterday at 07:44:10 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 03:17:01 pm
Bellingham, Mount and Kone, please and thank you. Don't think Nunes is going to be a good enough Premier League player, and I think others like Barrella are probably a bit unrealistic.

Bellingham, Nunes, and Kone for me. Not fussed on Mount and I dont see Barrella moving to England
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,019
  • 11,053ft up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11892 on: Yesterday at 08:00:50 pm »
Our payroll is just as high as Chelsea's and has been for years now. Any thought that we wouldn't be competitive on wages with what Mount wants seems pretty far fetched.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,914
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11893 on: Yesterday at 08:06:45 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 08:00:50 pm
Our payroll is just as high as Chelsea's and has been for years now. Any thought that we wouldn't be competitive on wages with what Mount wants seems pretty far fetched.

No one has said that we can't afford Mount's wage demands. Only that he is not worth even 50% of the wages that he is demanding ...
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,420
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11894 on: Yesterday at 08:08:19 pm »
Quote from: Wingman on Yesterday at 07:44:10 pm
Bellingham, Nunes, and Kone for me. Not fussed on Mount and I dont see Barrella moving to England

Don't get what people see in Nunes.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,914
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11895 on: Yesterday at 08:09:49 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 08:08:19 pm
Don't get what people see in Nunes.

They probably watched him at Sporting and the Portuguese national team ...
Logged

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11896 on: Yesterday at 08:11:40 pm »
Quote from: Wingman on Yesterday at 07:44:10 pm
Bellingham, Nunes, and Kone for me. Not fussed on Mount and I dont see Barrella moving to England

Bellingham, Kone and a mobile number 6 would be a really great summer, especially if we can also add a centre back.  Those 3 new midfielders with Hendo, Thiago, Bajcetic to rotate in and out would be transformative
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,936
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11897 on: Yesterday at 08:13:29 pm »
How much would Bellingham, Mac Allister and Rice set us back?
Logged

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11898 on: Yesterday at 08:19:27 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:13:29 pm
How much would Bellingham, Mac Allister and Rice set us back?

Probably about £260m!
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,515
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11899 on: Yesterday at 08:27:57 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:13:29 pm
How much would Bellingham, Mac Allister and Rice set us back?

Rice about 5 years. Bang average. English Hyped.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,727
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11900 on: Yesterday at 08:46:23 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:27:57 pm
Rice about 5 years. Bang average. English Hyped.

I used to agree, but have changed my tune over the last two years. Hyped maybe, but hes really not bang average. Not been playing that well since the World Cup though
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,936
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11901 on: Yesterday at 08:56:54 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 08:19:27 pm
Probably about £260m!

So about as much as we have to spend then, perfect.
Logged

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,965
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11902 on: Yesterday at 09:05:04 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 08:19:27 pm
Probably about £260m!

Imagine if Liverpool ever spent £260m in a summer we'd never hear the end of it,even if 3-4 other teams did the same.
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,863
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11903 on: Yesterday at 09:10:39 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:56:13 pm
Agree on Thuram, he's the kind of midfielder we should be looking at.

Yeah definitely, we saw how good Camavinga was and Thuram is an equivalent player with bags of potential right there. Last I saw, they would take around 30m.

So we're talking 30m for either Kone or Thuram, yet potentially may pay 130m for Bellingham.
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,419
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11904 on: Yesterday at 09:10:42 pm »
Logged

Offline RedSetGo

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 160
  • The Lord Jesus Saves. "LFC 2018-20" 2.0 incoming
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11905 on: Yesterday at 09:31:09 pm »
Using a clip to characterize a physical player as a push-over? Don't think Nunes is a weakling as some are suggesting here, & Elliot + Stephan are definitely NOT more physical than he is, despite 1 or 2 clips doing the rounds today.

I remembered that Drinks Sangria did a breakdown on Nunes sometime last summer, so I dug it up to paste here. A superb profile on the player, imo, & on his abilities, as at Sporting he played a role that enhanced his strengths. Seeing that a deal was close to him joining us last summer, its obvious Klopp & team want him based on the games he played for Sporting & the Portuguese national team BEFORE he came to the PL.

So, Sangria's profile below is a good one to see what kind of CM Nunes would be for us. I have highlighted some of the elements Nunes has shown that we've lacked in midfield this season:

"I was surprised to see hes only 6 foot, carries himself a lot taller and is physical with it, bullying a lot of players in the Portuguese league. The word Id use is hustle, his energy and non-stop belligerence is what forces possession turnovers - I mentioned earlier that not only is he a ceaseless presser with 23 per 90, hes intelligent with it, hes in the top 2% of outfield players forcing possession turnovers in Europe last season. For a player whos primary skillset is not as a ball winner, thats pretty impressive. He covers a lot of ground too. Thats not always necessarily an indicator of much beyond great conditioning, but we all know what legs in midfield can do to the opposition.

The other area hes great in is dribbling and carrying. He has massive talent here - good turn of pace, lovely close control typical of players whose formative years came in Brazil. He maybe somewhat over
-complicates at times and needs to learn when to lay the ball off or look for an early release rather than trying to hold onto it further. He had the bizarre stat last season of completing more dribbles than he did combined shots and key passes, which probably proves hes an 8 rather than a 10 and also suggests he needs more honing on his decision making in the final third. 3.19 successful dribbles per90 is frankly insane though and I think this is something that could be directly translated to the Premier League.

Whilst he doesnt necessarily play the game in the same way, he reminds me a touch of Moussa Dembele, formerly of Spurs, in his strength, aggression, ability to wipe out opposition players from the defensive phase with his carrying and his overall dribbling quality. He probably shares the same downside that he needs to be more actively productive. The right coaching set up alleviates that Id think.

One small caveat is that in our midfield specifically, I doubt he would dovetail with Keita well. He needs a proper 6 because hes pretty adventurous and Keita does a lot of what Nunes does - the carries, attempts at penetrative passes. Keitas a better passer, Nunes covers more ground and beats players more. Theyre essentially both high-risk, high reward players who do a lot of the same thing. My worry is that in a pairing together they take too many risks and force too many turnovers without the basis to defend those turnovers if theyre both caught high up, which looking at average pitch positioning of them both, their natural games suggest they would be. That asks the question why would we go for him when Keita does a lot of what he does brilliantly fairly well himself, and a lot of what Nunes isnt great at a lot better? I suppose that comes down to durability, how to optimise those skill sets and the fact that Nunes gives you more intangibles on the defensive side of the game, given his pace and power.

Sporting are a high-pressing outfit and have produced as many quality midfielders as anyone in the last few years, so Id be inclined to think hed work here and fit in fairly quickly. He needs a coach who will hone his decision making but keep alive that vital spark that makes him so entertaining to watch. Super press resistant, phenomenal athlete. Hard to benchmark his value but hes clearly ready for a crack at a top club.

A long one given Ive literally seen him live a handful of times, but hes a really interesting player. Way too good for Wolves for sure."
Logged

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,539
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11906 on: Today at 12:05:22 am »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 09:10:39 pm
Yeah definitely, we saw how good Camavinga was and Thuram is an equivalent player with bags of potential right there. Last I saw, they would take around 30m.

So we're talking 30m for either Kone or Thuram, yet potentially may pay 130m for Bellingham.

Each of them have been reported to cost 30m - you could get both for around what Nunes would cost (60 - 50). I don't have any problem with Nunes myself - I'm happy to trust the scouts on him - but those two plus Bellingham? That's spongeworthy.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,863
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11907 on: Today at 12:18:29 am »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 12:05:22 am
Each of them have been reported to cost 30m - you could get both for around what Nunes would cost (60 - 50). I don't have any problem with Nunes myself - I'm happy to trust the scouts on him - but those two plus Bellingham? That's spongeworthy.

I don't feel confident FSG will spend 200m plus, so struggling to see how it'll be Bellingham plus 2/3 others without selling.

If money will be an issue then for me it makes sense to go for those players who are relatively undervalued but can have an impact on the team. I like Bellingham and would love to see him at Liverpool, but doesn't make sense to go for him and leave the other areas short

Anyway, let's see what happens, maybe we get that investment and Klopps allowed to splurge or FSG stop being mingebags for once
Logged

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,600
  • Member of The Pack
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11908 on: Today at 12:20:33 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 06:46:14 am
Take off the red-tinted glasses and ask if LFC is really the best move for him? He will start anywhere he goes with the possible exception of Madrid, he will get more money at a few clubs and has a better chances of trophies if he goes to Man City unfortunately.

I will be delighted if he comes here but I think its ridiculous to think its the obvious choice.

I have a horrible feeling he is going to end up at Man Utd having previously thought he would go to Man City before the PL confirmed the charges.

Utd cant afford Jude, not him and a striker both. Unless they successfully sell several players. Theyre actively complying with FFP and have stated that they are sell to buy.
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,299
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11909 on: Today at 08:02:43 am »
Quote from: Wingman on Yesterday at 07:44:10 pm
Bellingham, Nunes, and Kone for me. Not fussed on Mount and I dont see Barrella moving to England

I personally don't see us buying 3 new midfielders. Think it'll be 2 signings.

Thiago, Henderson, Fabinho will stay from the current experienced crop, with it being Thiago's swan song season. Suspect we'll reduce down the game time of Thiago and Henderson over 2023/24. Pick and choose their games rather than be thought of as 1st choice game in game out.

There will be 3 or 4 youngsters that we'll keep as part of the general rotation and squad depth. Bajcetic, Elliott, Jones and Morton seem obvious candidates. Though you never know if someone else will emerge in the next 4 months (Clark? Balagazi?).

You then probably need 2 new CMs to complement that. Ideally experienced enough to be 1st team regulars but young enough to build a future team/midfield around.

3 CMs seems a lot of resources in 1 area of the team when I suspect we'll want another CB. I think we'll go for a CB who can really challenge Konate/VvD as 1st choice. We've moved a little away from that this season with the regression of Matip and Gomez's performances. Personally I'd keep Gomez due to age, versatility and HG over Matip.

So for me it's 2 CM and 1 CB as priority. I think the only other major addition may be a forward if Firmino goes. Even that though I'm not sure of. 5 players plus Elliott, Doak and Gordon as back-up options might be enough if funds are stretched getting 2 CMs and a CB.

In terms of CMs I think ideally it would be Bellingham + 1 other (with reports indicating the 1 other could be Nunes or Mount). My concern with that is the No.6 position -  unless we think Fabinho with a combination of Henderson and Bajcetic can cover that. Probably depends where Klopp sees Bajcetic long term -  a 6 or an 8 in our 4-3-3 system.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,171
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11910 on: Today at 08:08:56 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 12:20:33 am
Utd cant afford Jude, not him and a striker both. Unless they successfully sell several players. Theyre actively complying with FFP and have stated that they are sell to buy.

I wouldn't "bank" on that, when has FFP ever been the remotest hindrance for them?  With or without CL football, they have outspent everyone, with CL footie next yr, expect the carnage to continue
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,394
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11911 on: Today at 08:25:51 am »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 08:08:56 am
I wouldn't "bank" on that, when has FFP ever been the remotest hindrance for them?  With or without CL football, they have outspent everyone, with CL footie next yr, expect the carnage to continue

United were spending their cash reserves to a large degree, and adding some more debt. Its highly unlikely they have the spending power, certainly fees anyway, theyve had previously. Given they need a number of signings in the summer Im not sure they could afford him too unless they put him as their main priority.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,936
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11912 on: Today at 08:40:46 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:02:43 am
I personally don't see us buying 3 new midfielders. Think it'll be 2 signings.

Thiago, Henderson, Fabinho will stay from the current experienced crop, with it being Thiago's swan song season. Suspect we'll reduce down the game time of Thiago and Henderson over 2023/24. Pick and choose their games rather than be thought of as 1st choice game in game out.

There will be 3 or 4 youngsters that we'll keep as part of the general rotation and squad depth. Bajcetic, Elliott, Jones and Morton seem obvious candidates. Though you never know if someone else will emerge in the next 4 months (Clark? Balagazi?).

You then probably need 2 new CMs to complement that. Ideally experienced enough to be 1st team regulars but young enough to build a future team/midfield around.

3 CMs seems a lot of resources in 1 area of the team when I suspect we'll want another CB. I think we'll go for a CB who can really challenge Konate/VvD as 1st choice. We've moved a little away from that this season with the regression of Matip and Gomez's performances. Personally I'd keep Gomez due to age, versatility and HG over Matip.

So for me it's 2 CM and 1 CB as priority. I think the only other major addition may be a forward if Firmino goes. Even that though I'm not sure of. 5 players plus Elliott, Doak and Gordon as back-up options might be enough if funds are stretched getting 2 CMs and a CB.

In terms of CMs I think ideally it would be Bellingham + 1 other (with reports indicating the 1 other could be Nunes or Mount). My concern with that is the No.6 position -  unless we think Fabinho with a combination of Henderson and Bajcetic can cover that. Probably depends where Klopp sees Bajcetic long term -  a 6 or an 8 in our 4-3-3 system.

Yeah I agree if it was just 3 players then Id want 2 midfielders and 1 centreback. But id want at least 4 so another full back in there.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,453
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11913 on: Today at 08:49:47 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 05:13:35 pm
Kone totally shut Bellingham down when they played earlier in the season! He's a beast! One of the few games I've seen of him.

Both of them would be great additions, so many good midfielders around.

Thuram looks like a very good Bellingham back up.

Nah there can't be. For years there's been no one that would improve our midfield.

Bellingham, Nunes and Mount is such an underwhelming trio for the money it'll cost. There's no one even approaching a 6 amongst that lot which basically means we're putting all our eggs in the Bacjetic/ Fabinho returning to form baskets. Then there's the fact that Mount and Bellingham are both most naturally suited to the most advanced 8 position and we already have Elliot looking very promising there. Then there's the fact that Nunes, presumably a Thiago successor, quite clearly isn't the progressive passer that Thiago is, or much like that at all. Please can they listen to my FM strategy and get Kone (or Thuram if he's more of a 6), Bellingham and a proper Thiago successor.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,299
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11914 on: Today at 08:58:00 am »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 08:08:56 am
I wouldn't "bank" on that, when has FFP ever been the remotest hindrance for them?  With or without CL football, they have outspent everyone, with CL footie next yr, expect the carnage to continue

If you look at the numbers is there any real evidence that they've circumvented FFP with their spending?

I know they've spent a lot on transfers but they have huge revenues (with or without CL football). Plus the rolling 3 year period for FFP calculations (now 4 years with COVID seasons) means it's hard to breach the rules based on financial losses.

Even if United go out and spend lots on transfers again, it'll probably be difficult for them to breach Premier League FFP rules

UEFA FFP rules are a bit more stringent - 60M losses over 3 years or 90M if club is considered to be in good financial health + the need to limit the combined spending on wages of playing staff and coaches, transfer fee and agent fees to 70% of revenues. This 2nd part is the main reason for Chelsea's big expenditure and the long term contracts they have handed out. Club's annual amortisation bill will be used as cost of transfers. Therefore 8 or 9 year deals help comply with these UEFA FFP rules (until that loophole is closed soon).

The other thing to note is that 70% limit will be gradually introduced over the next few years. 2025/26 is the year the 70% limit will take effect. Next season it'll be a 90% limit. United have quite a high wage to revenue ratio based on previous accounts. It'll be interesting to see that has changed with Ronaldo leaving but Casimeiro and others joining. Add in their annual amortisation, based on last few season transfer splurge, and they may get close to that 90% limit.

It's not guaranteed though. They'll be close to that limit but if they sell the likes of Maguire, McTominay, van der Beek, Bailly, Telles, Henderson, Williams etc.. they'll bring in transfer fees and reduce wages. That'll allow them some wiggle room to spend on transfers and wages. That's the difference this summer compared to the last 2. They'll probably need to sell to be able to spend due to UEFA FFP rules. Given the sliding scale towards a 70% ratio of sped to wages then it might be something they need to deal with over the next few seasons.





Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11915 on: Today at 08:58:37 am »
If Fabinho can continue an upsurge in form hopefully that can help drive up his value for a sale in the summer.
We need to stop letting so many players leave on a free. Matip I think will be sold also.
Gomez i would keep. He is young I think he will improve.

We are very likely going to let Salah,Van Dijk,Henderson,Milner,Firmino,Keita,Ox,,Robertson all leave on a free at some stage.
This is after Sturridge,Can,Lallana & Gini left for free
Those arguing to keep Fabinho & Matip we do need to get some money in outside of Kelleher next summer.

We are missing out on alot of money by keeping so many older players.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11916 on: Today at 09:06:47 am »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 08:08:56 am
I wouldn't "bank" on that, when has FFP ever been the remotest hindrance for them?  With or without CL football, they have outspent everyone, with CL footie next yr, expect the carnage to continue
The last transfer window when they could only loan Weghorst.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,117
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11917 on: Today at 09:11:56 am »
<<I would agree that Fabinho needs to be sold. We need a new youthful aspect to this team and frankly, we need to fund 4 good signings.

I'd hope we get two senior-ready midfielders (Jude, Kone?) and one younger one, Klopp can work on (not younger than Jude naturally, he's a freak, age-wise).

Jude
Kone
Susic
Gvardiol
Full-back

Like the look of that, with further tuning work on our strikers and a resurgent Diaz.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,299
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11918 on: Today at 09:16:31 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:58:37 am
If Fabinho can continue an upsurge in form hopefully that can help drive up his value for a sale in the summer.
We need to stop letting so many players leave on a free. Matip I think will be sold also.
Gomez i would keep. He is young I think he will improve.

We are very likely going to let Salah,Van Dijk,Henderson,Milner,Firmino,Keita,Ox,,Robertson all leave on a free at some stage.
This is after Sturridge,Can,Lallana & Gini left for free
Those arguing to keep Fabinho & Matip we do need to get some money in outside of Kelleher next summer.

We are missing out on alot of money by keeping so many older players.

Fabinho has a contract until 2026 and is 29 at the start of next season. There shouldn't;t be a rush to sell him unless we think's he's shot as a top level footballer.

van Dijk and Salah have contracts until 2025. They will both be 33-34 at that point. We don't really need to get a fee for them. They'll be key players for most of that time to summer 2025. Henderson is similar. For all 3 we accepted, when giving them their last contracts that by getting their last peak years we need to pay significant wages and almost certainly sacrifice any substantial transfer fee.

Roberston is similar in that he'll be about 32 when his contract runs out in 2025. Plenty of time to make a call on how we progress with him.

I think we could have sold some players earlier and raised money. It does seem odd that Firmino, Milner, AoC and Keita could all leave on free transfers. I suspect part of it is players not wanting to leave. And part of it is the club wanting to keep them. Milner we've accepted for a long time is going on a free. I suspect AoC stayed because on no offers and/or his unwillingness to move. Keita and Firmino I suspect we want or wanted both to stay long term, when considered last summer. We rolled the dice and took a risk keeping both ion the last year of their deals. Maybe neither wanted to move at that point anyway.

What the club have done over the last 5-6 years suggests they are comfortable with this approach though. As you highlighted, we've let other players walk previously. Maybe the club wasn't happy about doing so in all situations. However, it's been manageable. We've stayed very competitive  over 4 or 5 years with this as a factor. Maybe that needs to change but needs to considered with the fact that players can only be moved on if (a) they are willing to move and (b) there is a club that wants them for the associated fee and wage costs.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,299
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11919 on: Today at 09:22:04 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:40:46 am
Yeah I agree if it was just 3 players then Id want 2 midfielders and 1 centreback. But id want at least 4 so another full back in there.

I think right back is the next obvious position for strengthening

The caveat there is how we rate Ramsay. Hard to judge as a fan since we've seen so little of him. Klopp and the club will have a much better idea though.

Is there a situation where Gomez, as 4th choice cb, and Ramsay provide good cover for Trent. I think that was the plan this season before Ramsay suffered his injury issues. We do need to get to a position where we have some back-up and rotation for Trent. It's never going to be a like for like replacement so we need to be flexible around this. From a personnel and tactical viewpoint, we need to figure out how we play without Trent on occasions.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.
Pages: 1 ... 293 294 295 296 297 [298]   Go Up
« previous next »
 