Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 425071 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11880 on: Yesterday at 06:38:15 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11881 on: Yesterday at 06:39:14 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11882 on: Yesterday at 06:40:37 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 06:38:15 pm
https://twitter.com/markrstats/status/1615043201886453760?t=QbO2qUS_wv8L4Tq5vW_RtQ&s=19

Yeah we probably need to stay away.

What's your opinion on Mount mate? Haven't seen it if you've said but curious on what you think.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11883 on: Yesterday at 06:43:54 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 06:40:37 pm
What's your opinion on Mount mate? Haven't seen it if you've said but curious on what you think.

Hahaha, well for one better than Nunes. But behind Kone, Bellingham, Barella and numerous others.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11884 on: Yesterday at 06:44:18 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11885 on: Yesterday at 06:46:20 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 06:17:25 pm
Why so cheap and why would they lower it?

I like your style  ;D

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11886 on: Yesterday at 06:46:21 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 06:43:54 pm
Hahaha, well for one better than Nunes. But behind Kone, Bellingham, Barella and numerous others.

 ;D Kone is defo interesting if that price has reduced even further, we'll have to get creative as Jude would take up loads of the budget you'd think. Kone, Jude and a 6 would be lovely!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11887 on: Yesterday at 06:46:48 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11888 on: Yesterday at 06:49:41 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 06:46:21 pm
;D Kone is defo interesting if that price has reduced even further, we'll have to get creative as Jude would take up loads of the budget you'd think. Kone, Jude and a 6 would be lovely!

Absolutely ideal. Pace, strength, quality on the ball the lot.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11889 on: Yesterday at 07:01:56 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 06:49:41 pm
Absolutely ideal. Pace, strength, quality on the ball the lot.

Youve literally never seen Kone play though have you :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11890 on: Yesterday at 07:03:14 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11891 on: Yesterday at 07:44:10 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 03:17:01 pm
Bellingham, Mount and Kone, please and thank you. Don't think Nunes is going to be a good enough Premier League player, and I think others like Barrella are probably a bit unrealistic.

Bellingham, Nunes, and Kone for me. Not fussed on Mount and I dont see Barrella moving to England
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11892 on: Yesterday at 08:00:50 pm »
Our payroll is just as high as Chelsea's and has been for years now. Any thought that we wouldn't be competitive on wages with what Mount wants seems pretty far fetched.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11893 on: Yesterday at 08:06:45 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 08:00:50 pm
Our payroll is just as high as Chelsea's and has been for years now. Any thought that we wouldn't be competitive on wages with what Mount wants seems pretty far fetched.

No one has said that we can't afford Mount's wage demands. Only that he is not worth even 50% of the wages that he is demanding ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11894 on: Yesterday at 08:08:19 pm »
Quote from: Wingman on Yesterday at 07:44:10 pm
Bellingham, Nunes, and Kone for me. Not fussed on Mount and I dont see Barrella moving to England

Don't get what people see in Nunes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11895 on: Yesterday at 08:09:49 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 08:08:19 pm
Don't get what people see in Nunes.

They probably watched him at Sporting and the Portuguese national team ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11896 on: Yesterday at 08:11:40 pm »
Quote from: Wingman on Yesterday at 07:44:10 pm
Bellingham, Nunes, and Kone for me. Not fussed on Mount and I dont see Barrella moving to England

Bellingham, Kone and a mobile number 6 would be a really great summer, especially if we can also add a centre back.  Those 3 new midfielders with Hendo, Thiago, Bajcetic to rotate in and out would be transformative
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11897 on: Yesterday at 08:13:29 pm »
How much would Bellingham, Mac Allister and Rice set us back?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11898 on: Yesterday at 08:19:27 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:13:29 pm
How much would Bellingham, Mac Allister and Rice set us back?

Probably about £260m!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11899 on: Yesterday at 08:27:57 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:13:29 pm
How much would Bellingham, Mac Allister and Rice set us back?

Rice about 5 years. Bang average. English Hyped.
« Reply #11900 on: Yesterday at 08:46:23 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:27:57 pm
Rice about 5 years. Bang average. English Hyped.

I used to agree, but have changed my tune over the last two years. Hyped maybe, but hes really not bang average. Not been playing that well since the World Cup though
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11901 on: Yesterday at 08:56:54 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 08:19:27 pm
Probably about £260m!

So about as much as we have to spend then, perfect.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11902 on: Yesterday at 09:05:04 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 08:19:27 pm
Probably about £260m!

Imagine if Liverpool ever spent £260m in a summer we'd never hear the end of it,even if 3-4 other teams did the same.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11903 on: Yesterday at 09:10:39 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:56:13 pm
Agree on Thuram, he's the kind of midfielder we should be looking at.

Yeah definitely, we saw how good Camavinga was and Thuram is an equivalent player with bags of potential right there. Last I saw, they would take around 30m.

So we're talking 30m for either Kone or Thuram, yet potentially may pay 130m for Bellingham.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11904 on: Yesterday at 09:10:42 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11905 on: Yesterday at 09:31:09 pm »
Using a clip to characterize a physical player as a push-over? Don't think Nunes is a weakling as some are suggesting here, & Elliot + Stephan are definitely NOT more physical than he is, despite 1 or 2 clips doing the rounds today.

I remembered that Drinks Sangria did a breakdown on Nunes sometime last summer, so I dug it up to paste here. A superb profile on the player, imo, & on his abilities, as at Sporting he played a role that enhanced his strengths. Seeing that a deal was close to him joining us last summer, its obvious Klopp & team want him based on the games he played for Sporting & the Portuguese national team BEFORE he came to the PL.

So, Sangria's profile below is a good one to see what kind of CM Nunes would be for us. I have highlighted some of the elements Nunes has shown that we've lacked in midfield this season:

"I was surprised to see hes only 6 foot, carries himself a lot taller and is physical with it, bullying a lot of players in the Portuguese league. The word Id use is hustle, his energy and non-stop belligerence is what forces possession turnovers - I mentioned earlier that not only is he a ceaseless presser with 23 per 90, hes intelligent with it, hes in the top 2% of outfield players forcing possession turnovers in Europe last season. For a player whos primary skillset is not as a ball winner, thats pretty impressive. He covers a lot of ground too. Thats not always necessarily an indicator of much beyond great conditioning, but we all know what legs in midfield can do to the opposition.

The other area hes great in is dribbling and carrying. He has massive talent here - good turn of pace, lovely close control typical of players whose formative years came in Brazil. He maybe somewhat over
-complicates at times and needs to learn when to lay the ball off or look for an early release rather than trying to hold onto it further. He had the bizarre stat last season of completing more dribbles than he did combined shots and key passes, which probably proves hes an 8 rather than a 10 and also suggests he needs more honing on his decision making in the final third. 3.19 successful dribbles per90 is frankly insane though and I think this is something that could be directly translated to the Premier League.

Whilst he doesnt necessarily play the game in the same way, he reminds me a touch of Moussa Dembele, formerly of Spurs, in his strength, aggression, ability to wipe out opposition players from the defensive phase with his carrying and his overall dribbling quality. He probably shares the same downside that he needs to be more actively productive. The right coaching set up alleviates that Id think.

One small caveat is that in our midfield specifically, I doubt he would dovetail with Keita well. He needs a proper 6 because hes pretty adventurous and Keita does a lot of what Nunes does - the carries, attempts at penetrative passes. Keitas a better passer, Nunes covers more ground and beats players more. Theyre essentially both high-risk, high reward players who do a lot of the same thing. My worry is that in a pairing together they take too many risks and force too many turnovers without the basis to defend those turnovers if theyre both caught high up, which looking at average pitch positioning of them both, their natural games suggest they would be. That asks the question why would we go for him when Keita does a lot of what he does brilliantly fairly well himself, and a lot of what Nunes isnt great at a lot better? I suppose that comes down to durability, how to optimise those skill sets and the fact that Nunes gives you more intangibles on the defensive side of the game, given his pace and power.

Sporting are a high-pressing outfit and have produced as many quality midfielders as anyone in the last few years, so Id be inclined to think hed work here and fit in fairly quickly. He needs a coach who will hone his decision making but keep alive that vital spark that makes him so entertaining to watch. Super press resistant, phenomenal athlete. Hard to benchmark his value but hes clearly ready for a crack at a top club.

A long one given Ive literally seen him live a handful of times, but hes a really interesting player. Way too good for Wolves for sure."
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11906 on: Today at 12:05:22 am »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 09:10:39 pm
Yeah definitely, we saw how good Camavinga was and Thuram is an equivalent player with bags of potential right there. Last I saw, they would take around 30m.

So we're talking 30m for either Kone or Thuram, yet potentially may pay 130m for Bellingham.

Each of them have been reported to cost 30m - you could get both for around what Nunes would cost (60 - 50). I don't have any problem with Nunes myself - I'm happy to trust the scouts on him - but those two plus Bellingham? That's spongeworthy.
