Using a clip to characterize a physical player as a push-over? Don't think Nunes is a weakling as some are suggesting here, & Elliot + Stephan are definitely NOT more physical than he is, despite 1 or 2 clips doing the rounds today.



I remembered that Drinks Sangria did a breakdown on Nunes sometime last summer, so I dug it up to paste here. A superb profile on the player, imo, & on his abilities, as at Sporting he played a role that enhanced his strengths. Seeing that a deal was close to him joining us last summer, its obvious Klopp & team want him based on the games he played for Sporting & the Portuguese national team BEFORE he came to the PL.



So, Sangria's profile below is a good one to see what kind of CM Nunes would be for us. I have highlighted some of the elements Nunes has shown that we've lacked in midfield this season:



"I was surprised to see hes only 6 foot, carries himself a lot taller and is physical with it, bullying a lot of players in the Portuguese league. The word Id use is hustle, his energy and non-stop belligerence is what forces possession turnovers - I mentioned earlier that not only is he a ceaseless presser with 23 per 90, hes intelligent with it, hes in the top 2% of outfield players forcing possession turnovers in Europe last season. For a player whos primary skillset is not as a ball winner, thats pretty impressive. He covers a lot of ground too. Thats not always necessarily an indicator of much beyond great conditioning, but we all know what legs in midfield can do to the opposition.



The other area hes great in is dribbling and carrying. He has massive talent here - good turn of pace, lovely close control typical of players whose formative years came in Brazil. He maybe somewhat over

-complicates at times and needs to learn when to lay the ball off or look for an early release rather than trying to hold onto it further. He had the bizarre stat last season of completing more dribbles than he did combined shots and key passes, which probably proves hes an 8 rather than a 10 and also suggests he needs more honing on his decision making in the final third. 3.19 successful dribbles per90 is frankly insane though and I think this is something that could be directly translated to the Premier League.



Whilst he doesnt necessarily play the game in the same way, he reminds me a touch of Moussa Dembele, formerly of Spurs, in his strength, aggression, ability to wipe out opposition players from the defensive phase with his carrying and his overall dribbling quality. He probably shares the same downside that he needs to be more actively productive. The right coaching set up alleviates that Id think.



One small caveat is that in our midfield specifically, I doubt he would dovetail with Keita well. He needs a proper 6 because hes pretty adventurous and Keita does a lot of what Nunes does - the carries, attempts at penetrative passes. Keitas a better passer, Nunes covers more ground and beats players more. Theyre essentially both high-risk, high reward players who do a lot of the same thing. My worry is that in a pairing together they take too many risks and force too many turnovers without the basis to defend those turnovers if theyre both caught high up, which looking at average pitch positioning of them both, their natural games suggest they would be. That asks the question why would we go for him when Keita does a lot of what he does brilliantly fairly well himself, and a lot of what Nunes isnt great at a lot better? I suppose that comes down to durability, how to optimise those skill sets and the fact that Nunes gives you more intangibles on the defensive side of the game, given his pace and power.



Sporting are a high-pressing outfit and have produced as many quality midfielders as anyone in the last few years, so Id be inclined to think hed work here and fit in fairly quickly. He needs a coach who will hone his decision making but keep alive that vital spark that makes him so entertaining to watch. Super press resistant, phenomenal athlete. Hard to benchmark his value but hes clearly ready for a crack at a top club.



A long one given Ive literally seen him live a handful of times, but hes a really interesting player. Way too good for Wolves for sure."