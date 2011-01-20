Honestly who cares, he only joins us if his desire is to join Liverpool and that is communicated out to all parties. We will know we have to pay up, no way of getting him on the cheap, so if Dortmund are guaranteed what will be a very high figure and the boy wants Klopp - then it's all good. If he is not sure or wants to go another way, that will be up to Jude Bellingham and his family.
We just have to hope our strategy and transfer plans are rock solid, so that Klopp (and a sporting director?) can sit down with the Jude camp and articulate how Liverpool are planning to return to title-chasing top form.
I believe in them.
Should Bellingham?
The information over this season is the midfield is a graveyard for players at Liverpool. Bellingham / advisor should be viewing all that, if they were competent, and find out how we intend to use him, will he get the platform in how the team is structured for him to have a fair shot at showing his qualities.
Potential transfers, our owners, (again if they were competent, plenty aren't) should be viewing how efficiently the resources are used, the team is structured before committing more resources / your fortunes to the project. It's easy to sell such an undertaking, even if you currently aren't top of the pile.
I could see Liverpool, at the point when we signed Van Dijk and Alisson, selling the transfers to the players very easily, even though we hadn't won the big prizes. We could all see the highly effective structure and tactics on the pitch, how we could grow with those players.
Now, not so much. Perhaps the bigger issue in getting the transfer done need not be financial here, it could be in how we intend to deploy them.
No player magically fixes a flawed design. Wouldn't worry about major transfers, more important to see an improving structure and use of resources on the pitch.