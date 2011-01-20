« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 01:07:44 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 12:57:30 pm
I must be the only one not convinced Bellingham won't be a live target for City and United
City seems obvious - Siva is ageing / potentially wants to leave... and why wouldn't they want him and throw a lot of money at him
And he may have said no to United previously but they've been interested in him earlier in his career and there's every chance of an ownership change there before the summer

It's possible we get him and its always been true that he'd need to want us or no one as we don't win a bidding war - but there seems to be a lot of group think in the football talking heads world that it can only be us or Madrid

Honestly who cares, he only joins us if his desire is to join Liverpool and that is communicated out to all parties. We will know we have to pay up, no way of getting him on the cheap, so if Dortmund are guaranteed what will be a very high figure and the boy wants Klopp - then it's all good. If he is not sure or wants to go another way, that will be up to Jude Bellingham and his family.

We just have to hope our strategy and transfer plans are rock solid, so that Klopp (and a sporting director?) can sit down with the Jude camp and articulate how Liverpool are planning to return to title-chasing top form.

I believe in them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 01:28:06 pm
Can't wait for Liverpool to host an F1 Grand Prix.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 01:45:59 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:28:06 pm
Can't wait for Liverpool to host an F1 Grand Prix.

Have we got the infrastructure round Anfield to be able to host?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 01:50:25 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 12:57:30 pm
I must be the only one not convinced Bellingham won't be a live target for City and United
City seems obvious - Siva is ageing / potentially wants to leave... and why wouldn't they want him and throw a lot of money at him
And he may have said no to United previously but they've been interested in him earlier in his career and there's every chance of an ownership change there before the summer

It's possible we get him and its always been true that he'd need to want us or no one as we don't win a bidding war - but there seems to be a lot of group think in the football talking heads world that it can only be us or Madrid

I think it is pretty obvious he will be a target for them, but we are still pursuing, which at this point given our position, I believe must be continuing because we have assurances as to this.

We would only ever get him if he wanted to come to us and was dead set. The fact that we continue to go after him, makes me think such views have been channeled to us.

Also to a points other teams may know it is done and don't move. No one really loved on Sancho other than United, because it seemed most people already knew he was going there. After a certain point no team went after VVD as much because they knew he was coming to us.

So I don't think it is insane that these clubs would be interested, quite the opposite in fact for what you have said. But perhaps the narrative coming out is exactly correct, that Bellingham is set on us and it is up to us to meet the figure, or he stays. It is somewhat telling to me in Germany that that is the narrative, not a bidding war, but Liverpool or Stay.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 02:22:24 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 02:31:28 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 12:57:30 pm
I must be the only one not convinced Bellingham won't be a live target for City and United
City seems obvious - Siva is ageing / potentially wants to leave... and why wouldn't they want him and throw a lot of money at him
And he may have said no to United previously but they've been interested in him earlier in his career and there's every chance of an ownership change there before the summer

It's possible we get him and its always been true that he'd need to want us or no one as we don't win a bidding war - but there seems to be a lot of group think in the football talking heads world that it can only be us or Madrid

You are not the only one. City have been suprisingly quiet on the chase but I said recently that United are a dark horse. They really tried to get him last time and this time they may go in a much more healthy state.

Tap in merchant also said City are working on a deal for Bellingham with his camp.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 02:33:57 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 01:45:59 pm
Have we got the infrastructure round Anfield to be able to host?



It will go through the Kop mate.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 02:43:29 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:33:57 pm


It will go through the Kop mate.  ;D

Thank fuck, we'll finally get the WBR re-routed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 02:47:35 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 02:31:28 pm
You are not the only one. City have been suprisingly quiet on the chase but I said recently that United are a dark horse. They really tried to get him last time and this time they may go in a much more healthy state.

City you wonder how much the uncertainty around potential sanctions might put off players - I'm sure many won't care and they'll still add great players in the summer I've no doubt, but I wouldn't be surprised if it's a consideration. I also (rightly or wrongly) feel like Bellingham wants to be at the sort of club that has a passionate fanbase and a real connection with their fans (he chats about this often in interviews). City are many things, but they ain't that sort of club.

United I could see - they were seriously in for him before he went to Dortmund, and would undoubtedly be prepared to throw more money at it than we would (wages and fee). They're also a big/historic club, and they seem to be on the up this season, as you say with a bit more stability (and potential new owners).

Personally think he's our dream target and we've been given encouragement from his camp that he'd be up for coming here, but I don't believe for a second it will actually happen. If I had to guess how it plays out - we get quoted £120m+ or more, try to haggle at £70-80m basic and piss Dortmund off, and he rocks up at United when all is said and done. We then brief about how we didn't think he was worth the money, or no CL football, or "with the scale of changes required it was felt unwise to spend that much on a single player", etc. I don't even necessarily disagree with that last one, but you know it will be bedlam if he goes somewhere else. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 02:48:43 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:28:06 pm
Can't wait for Liverpool to host an F1 Grand Prix.
Need to fill in the corners first  :-X
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 02:49:57 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 01:07:44 pm
Honestly who cares, he only joins us if his desire is to join Liverpool and that is communicated out to all parties. We will know we have to pay up, no way of getting him on the cheap, so if Dortmund are guaranteed what will be a very high figure and the boy wants Klopp - then it's all good. If he is not sure or wants to go another way, that will be up to Jude Bellingham and his family.

We just have to hope our strategy and transfer plans are rock solid, so that Klopp (and a sporting director?) can sit down with the Jude camp and articulate how Liverpool are planning to return to title-chasing top form.

I believe in them.

Should Bellingham?

The information over this season is the midfield is a graveyard for players at Liverpool. Bellingham / advisor should be viewing all that, if they were competent, and find out how we intend to use him, will he get the platform in how the team is structured for him to have a fair shot at showing his qualities.

Potential transfers, our owners, (again if they were competent, plenty aren't) should be viewing how efficiently the resources are used, the team is structured before committing more resources / your fortunes to the project. It's easy to sell such an undertaking, even if you currently aren't top of the pile.

I could see Liverpool, at the point when we signed Van Dijk and Alisson, selling the transfers to the players very easily, even though we hadn't won the big prizes. We could all see the highly effective structure and tactics on the pitch, how we could grow with those players.

Now, not so much. Perhaps the bigger issue in getting the transfer done need not be financial here, it could be in how we intend to deploy them.

No player magically fixes a flawed design. Wouldn't worry about major transfers, more important to see an improving structure and use of resources on the pitch.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 07:01:25 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:04:03 am
Our ex-Czech International winger Paddy Berger, who scored 28 goals for us in a seven-year stint at Anfield, has said its 60/40 that Jude joins us over staying at Dortmund and we are his main choice.
Pretty sure its not the same Paddy Berger
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 07:02:51 pm
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 12:26:55 pm
Need to be a subscriber to view
Open the web page and as it is opening cut your wifi and it will cure the problem of their firewall... It's so easy to bypass.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 07:10:46 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:01:25 pm
Pretty sure its not the same Paddy Berger

Famed film director David Lynch confirms it's the same Paddy Berger.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 07:20:20 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 07:10:46 pm
Famed film director David Lynch confirms it's the same Paddy Berger.
:lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:06:10 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 10:14:04 am
Im not sure Carvalho & Jones will be in our squad next season.

I think they really need some loan moves.
They are getting no gametime when we have injuries & in horrible form.

No really being said much but it doesnt look like they have much of a future here.
Carvalho hasnt done that bad but Klopp doesnt seem to rate him at all
Carvalho is still a youth player dont think he going anywhere. Same with Jones(still managing his injury is my guess). Jones will count as a first team next season
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:01:28 pm
Less of a charge to sell all the squad after a win

Saw earlier Sport Bild saying Gladbach could sell Kone for 30m, surely we'll be all over that at the price
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:09:09 pm
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 11:01:28 pm
Less of a charge to sell all the squad after a win

Saw earlier Sport Bild saying Gladbach could sell Kone for 30m, surely we'll be all over that at the price
We'll look a lot better if we target our weaknesses and fix them. A few smart signings should be enough to get us back to a very competitive level.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:13:25 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:09:09 pm
We'll look a lot better if we target our weaknesses and fix them. A few smart signings should be enough to get us back to a very competitive level.

If by a few you mean four or five then you are right.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:17:01 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:13:25 pm
If by a few you mean four or five then you are right.
Nah. If we fix our core weaknesses then our performances will improve and we'll win more games because of that and improved confidence. I'm looking at the fundamentals that'll get us competing at a decent level again (comfortable top 4 finish, maybe a challenge if we're lucky with injuries).

But you're right, if we really want to make a statement that we'll be regularly challenging for top honours then we'd need around 5 signings that'll IMPROVE us in different areas.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:17:23 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 06:46:14 am
Take off the red-tinted glasses and ask if LFC is really the best move for him? He will start anywhere he goes with the possible exception of Madrid, he will get more money at a few clubs and has a better chances of trophies if he goes to Man City unfortunately.

I will be delighted if he comes here but I think its ridiculous to think its the obvious choice.

I have a horrible feeling he is going to end up at Man Utd having previously thought he would go to Man City before the PL confirmed the charges.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 08:18:17 am
If youre a team in this league youre putting in large bids on Bellingham to drive the price up.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 08:19:26 am
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 06:46:14 am
Take off the red-tinted glasses and ask if LFC is really the best move for him? He will start anywhere he goes with the possible exception of Madrid, he will get more money at a few clubs and has a better chances of trophies if he goes to Man City unfortunately.

Yes as this team under Klopp isn't that far away from competing at the very top and I'm damned sure winning trophies here is 100 times better than for that souless cheat club.

Ask Van Dijk or Alisson who had the choice of all the clubs you mention.

Worst case for Bellingham is he spends 4-5 years here then moves to Real, he'd still only be 24 at that point.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 08:34:01 am
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 08:18:17 am
If youre a team in this league youre putting in large bids on Bellingham to drive the price up.

When does stuff like this ever happen?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 09:27:49 am
Playing Football Manager for a second... Kone as Fabinho's successor, Bellingham as Henderson's and Barella as Thiago's. That'll do. Will accept the risk of not bringing in a CB for that midfield.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 09:37:20 am
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 06:46:14 am
Take off the red-tinted glasses and ask if LFC is really the best move for him? He will start anywhere he goes with the possible exception of Madrid, he will get more money at a few clubs and has a better chances of trophies if he goes to Man City unfortunately.

I will be delighted if he comes here but I think its ridiculous to think its the obvious choice.

I have a horrible feeling he is going to end up at Man Utd having previously thought he would go to Man City before the PL confirmed the charges.

Obviously things can change but I would say it's interesting that links to Man Utd have been very thin on the ground. I would have thought if there was any inkling that they're seriously in the running for him, they'd have come up far more often in the reports out of Germany. I have a feeling they might go for Rice instead.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 09:38:14 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:27:49 am
Playing Football Manager for a second... Kone as Fabinho's successor, Bellingham as Henderson's and Barella as Thiago's. That'll do. Will accept the risk of not bringing in a CB for that midfield.

Not sure Kone is a six. Maybe he can be moulded to that, but his strengths look to be more in how he progresses play than in ball winning.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 09:52:25 am
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 06:46:14 am
Take off the red-tinted glasses and ask if LFC is really the best move for him? He will start anywhere he goes with the possible exception of Madrid, he will get more money at a few clubs and has a better chances of trophies if he goes to Man City unfortunately.

I will be delighted if he comes here but I think its ridiculous to think its the obvious choice.

I have a horrible feeling he is going to end up at Man Utd having previously thought he would go to Man City before the PL confirmed the charges.

Yes, I have always said I think it is the best move for him. Provided Liverpool are investing heavily in the market to bring one or two other midfielders in, a young quality centre back and possibly a full-back who can cover both sides.

With a proper Klopp rebuild, Jude would get the best of Jurgen's coaching. He will have top players around him, including his buddy Trent (operating on his side of the pitch). Fast, direct, attacking football and of course the Anfield factor. You might argue that Man United now look more enticing than they were but they are quite well stocked for attacking midfielders and at this stage in their careers, Klopp has more experience improving players than Ten Hag (at the highest level). Bellingham moves the dial at Liverpool more than anywhere else, so if he has Steven Gerrard fantasies, now would be the time to join us. You upgrade our midfield and its a fucking rocket ship for this sides fortunes. That's the vision.

In terms of City, I also believe that people in the industry, fed by agents and insiders will KNOW whether City are likely to get hammered by the PL or not.

Madrid can wait.

Time for some high quality fish and chips and the best possible Sunday roasts (*in the traditional non-Ashley Young sense).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 09:52:56 am
Nunes dosent look good enough for us.
Carries the ball well but not what we need defensively.
He has some raw ability & maybe if he was younger you could see us signing him.

But i think the more likely scenario is we had some reservations about him last summer & let him join Wolves I dont see us signing him this summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 09:59:03 am
Anyone impressed with Joao Gomes last night?  No?  Me neither, didn't even notice he was playing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:04:07 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:52:25 am
Yes, I have always said I think it is the best move for him. Provided Liverpool are investing heavily in the market to bring one or two other midfielders in, a young quality centre back and possibly a full-back who can cover both sides.

With a proper Klopp rebuild, Jude would get the best of Jurgen's coaching. He will have top players around him, including his buddy Trent (operating on his side of the pitch). Fast, direct, attacking football and of course the Anfield factor. You might argue that Man United now look more enticing than they were but they are quite well stocked for attacking midfielders and at this stage in their careers, Klopp has more experience improving players than Ten Hag (at the highest level). Bellingham moves the dial at Liverpool more than anywhere else, so if he has Steven Gerrard fantasies, now would be the time to join us. You upgrade our midfield and its a fucking rocket ship for this sides fortunes. That's the vision.

In terms of City, I also believe that people in the industry, fed by agents and insiders will KNOW whether City are likely to get hammered by the PL or not.

Madrid can wait.

Time for some high quality fish and chips and the best possible Sunday roasts (*in the traditional non-Ashley Young sense).

Therein lies the rub.

If I were his dad (his dad advises him, right) I would want assurances that Liverpool are bringing in a couple more midfielders and ideally a CB as well.

Our forward line suddenly looks tasty subject to their robustness.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:04:15 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:59:03 am
Anyone impressed with Joao Gomes last night?  No?  Me neither, didn't even notice he was playing.

And yet another poor showing from £100m man Declan RIce in the match against Man United.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:04:57 am
Didnt watch the match, did Nunes play? Is he still as average as ever?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:23:48 am
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 10:04:07 am
Therein lies the rub.

If I were his dad (his dad advises him, right) I would want assurances that Liverpool are bringing in a couple more midfielders and ideally a CB as well.

Our forward line suddenly looks tasty subject to their robustness.

Yeah but I mean look: everyone in football knows Jude Bellingham is the hottest transfer property in the World under 20. Well in Europe anyway.

So Liverpool and Klopp will have to make their pitch.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:25:57 am
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 06:46:14 am
Take off the red-tinted glasses and ask if LFC is really the best move for him? He will start anywhere he goes with the possible exception of Madrid, he will get more money at a few clubs and has a better chances of trophies if he goes to Man City unfortunately.

I will be delighted if he comes here but I think its ridiculous to think its the obvious choice.

I have a horrible feeling he is going to end up at Man Utd having previously thought he would go to Man City before the PL confirmed the charges.

Surely if they are analysing then a team who's been one of the best teams in English football history over the last 5 years has a better chance than a side that's had 6 good months in about 10 years?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:30:23 am
If he thinks he can come into this team and single handedly transform us back into title challenges he's either massively naive about how poor we now are or has an inflated sense of his own ability. So yeah I think it'd be sensible to get some sense of the project and how we're transitioning before signing. And if we can't give him assurances or a vision for that he'd probably be better off going somewhere which can. Now we're talking about Klopp selling it to him so it shouldn't be that hard as long as the owners are willing to front up enough money to make Bellingham one piece of the puzzle instead of the whole picture.
