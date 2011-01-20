You are not the only one. City have been suprisingly quiet on the chase but I said recently that United are a dark horse. They really tried to get him last time and this time they may go in a much more healthy state.



City you wonder how much the uncertainty around potential sanctions might put off players - I'm sure many won't care and they'll still add great players in the summer I've no doubt, but I wouldn't be surprised if it's a consideration. I also (rightly or wrongly) feel like Bellingham wants to be at the sort of club that has a passionate fanbase and a real connection with their fans (he chats about this often in interviews). City are many things, but they ain't that sort of club.United I could see - they were seriously in for him before he went to Dortmund, and would undoubtedly be prepared to throw more money at it than we would (wages and fee). They're also a big/historic club, and they seem to be on the up this season, as you say with a bit more stability (and potential new owners).Personally think he's our dream target and we've been given encouragement from his camp that he'd be up for coming here, but I don't believe for a second it will actually happen. If I had to guess how it plays out - we get quoted £120m+ or more, try to haggle at £70-80m basic and piss Dortmund off, and he rocks up at United when all is said and done. We then brief about how we didn't think he was worth the money, or no CL football, or "with the scale of changes required it was felt unwise to spend that much on a single player", etc. I don't even necessarily disagree with that last one, but you know it will be bedlam if he goes somewhere else.