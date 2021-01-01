« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Quote from: JackWard33
I must be the only one not convinced Bellingham won't be a live target for City and United
City seems obvious - Siva is ageing / potentially wants to leave... and why wouldn't they want him and throw a lot of money at him
And he may have said no to United previously but they've been interested in him earlier in his career and there's every chance of an ownership change there before the summer

It's possible we get him and its always been true that he'd need to want us or no one as we don't win a bidding war - but there seems to be a lot of group think in the football talking heads world that it can only be us or Madrid

Honestly who cares, he only joins us if his desire is to join Liverpool and that is communicated out to all parties. We will know we have to pay up, no way of getting him on the cheap, so if Dortmund are guaranteed what will be a very high figure and the boy wants Klopp - then it's all good. If he is not sure or wants to go another way, that will be up to Jude Bellingham and his family.

We just have to hope our strategy and transfer plans are rock solid, so that Klopp (and a sporting director?) can sit down with the Jude camp and articulate how Liverpool are planning to return to title-chasing top form.

I believe in them.
Can't wait for Liverpool to host an F1 Grand Prix.
Quote from: Samie
Can't wait for Liverpool to host an F1 Grand Prix.

Have we got the infrastructure round Anfield to be able to host?
I think it is pretty obvious he will be a target for them, but we are still pursuing, which at this point given our position, I believe must be continuing because we have assurances as to this.

We would only ever get him if he wanted to come to us and was dead set. The fact that we continue to go after him, makes me think such views have been channeled to us.

Also to a points other teams may know it is done and don't move. No one really loved on Sancho other than United, because it seemed most people already knew he was going there. After a certain point no team went after VVD as much because they knew he was coming to us.

So I don't think it is insane that these clubs would be interested, quite the opposite in fact for what you have said. But perhaps the narrative coming out is exactly correct, that Bellingham is set on us and it is up to us to meet the figure, or he stays. It is somewhat telling to me in Germany that that is the narrative, not a bidding war, but Liverpool or Stay.
You are not the only one. City have been suprisingly quiet on the chase but I said recently that United are a dark horse. They really tried to get him last time and this time they may go in a much more healthy state.

Tap in merchant also said City are working on a deal for Bellingham with his camp.
Quote from: Draex
Have we got the infrastructure round Anfield to be able to host?



It will go through the Kop mate.  ;D
Quote from: Samie


It will go through the Kop mate.  ;D

Thank fuck, we'll finally get the WBR re-routed.
