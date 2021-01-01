I must be the only one not convinced Bellingham won't be a live target for City and United

City seems obvious - Siva is ageing / potentially wants to leave... and why wouldn't they want him and throw a lot of money at him

And he may have said no to United previously but they've been interested in him earlier in his career and there's every chance of an ownership change there before the summer



It's possible we get him and its always been true that he'd need to want us or no one as we don't win a bidding war - but there seems to be a lot of group think in the football talking heads world that it can only be us or Madrid



I think it is pretty obvious he will be a target for them, but we are still pursuing, which at this point given our position, I believe must be continuing because we have assurances as to this.We would only ever get him if he wanted to come to us and was dead set. The fact that we continue to go after him, makes me think such views have been channeled to us.Also to a points other teams may know it is done and don't move. No one really loved on Sancho other than United, because it seemed most people already knew he was going there. After a certain point no team went after VVD as much because they knew he was coming to us.So I don't think it is insane that these clubs would be interested, quite the opposite in fact for what you have said. But perhaps the narrative coming out is exactly correct, that Bellingham is set on us and it is up to us to meet the figure, or he stays. It is somewhat telling to me in Germany that that is the narrative, not a bidding war, but Liverpool or Stay.