I must be the only one not convinced Bellingham won't be a live target for City and United

City seems obvious - Siva is ageing / potentially wants to leave... and why wouldn't they want him and throw a lot of money at him

And he may have said no to United previously but they've been interested in him earlier in his career and there's every chance of an ownership change there before the summer



It's possible we get him and its always been true that he'd need to want us or no one as we don't win a bidding war - but there seems to be a lot of group think in the football talking heads world that it can only be us or Madrid



Honestly who cares, he only joins us if his desire is to join Liverpool and that is communicated out to all parties. We will know we have to pay up, no way of getting him on the cheap, so if Dortmund are guaranteed what will be a very high figure and the boy wants Klopp - then it's all good. If he is not sure or wants to go another way, that will be up to Jude Bellingham and his family.We just have to hope our strategy and transfer plans are rock solid, so that Klopp (and a sporting director?) can sit down with the Jude camp and articulate how Liverpool are planning to return to title-chasing top form.I believe in them.