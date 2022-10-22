« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 290 291 292 293 294 [295]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 419302 times)

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,728
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11760 on: Yesterday at 11:06:57 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 10:52:01 pm
Was never impressed with Ox numbers prior to his arrival and his numbers never got better. That's the possible similarities i see in Mount as don't see great stats in CL or England and with one exception his league stats are only decent at best. How many of his assists are from open play? Think the vast majority are from set pieces
He was elite for us prior to his knee injuries.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,922
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11761 on: Today at 12:01:33 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 10:34:15 pm
There is no chance Mount won't clean up on his next contract. Think his dad is his agent so keeping the money in the family. The lad will be one of our top earners if he joins as currently on 80k a week n must be disgusted that the likes of Chilwell and Fofana are making 200k. He's not going to uproot from Chelsea after 18 years there for pennies that's for sure.

Hopefully he is still hungry for success but after watching Ox leave London for us i can't but feel a little deja vu about this rumour. With the exception of one season he averaging about 5 goals 5 assists, can't say that's exactly brilliant from a guy who is averaging even less for England when selected. Let see where this rumour goes as he might be the solution.
https://www.transfermarkt.us/mason-mount/profil/spieler/346483
Transfermarket has agent as relatives.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,856
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11762 on: Today at 05:53:00 am »
I've yet to see or hear a single tangible link to Mount joining us from any half decent source.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11763 on: Today at 05:53:00 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:46:10 pm
Mount wants to be paid on par with Sterling and Lukaku, who are on £300,000 per week. He will have to seriously reduce his wage demands ...

He's supposedly rejected £200k per week so it's got to be north of that and less than Salah.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,747
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11764 on: Today at 06:54:58 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 02:56:06 pm
WHU have a year option on Rice, so it doesn't run out until 2025.

Craig, he doesnt have to accept it, you not heard mate?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,915
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11765 on: Today at 07:16:02 am »
Some Samie level links saying we want Bellingham, Mount and Gary Macs lad.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11766 on: Today at 07:58:06 am »
The Mount salary talk is being massively oversimplified here. Just because hes demanding £200k+ at Chelsea does not mean thats what hed demand here. Hes asking for that because loads at Chelsea are on that - he wants parity which is fair when you consider loads of their subs are on huge, huge wages. But also, Chelsea are trying to get him to sign a 6-8 year contract which would limit his ability to get a new contract with higher wages down the line. I think thats probably the bigger issue, and helps explain why hes trying to get that huge contract now - because it might be the only one he gets there. Whereas at Liverpool hed get a five year deal most likely, would probably have incentives in there and, if he performs, well give him a higher salary in a couple of years.

Hes on £80k a week so I dont think £150k plus incentives here is hard to believe. Maybe nearer £180k, but if his fee is reduced by the contract situation then that is palatable.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11767 on: Today at 07:59:56 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:58:06 am
The Mount salary talk is being massively oversimplified here. Just because hes demanding £200k+ at Chelsea does not mean thats what hed demand here. Hes asking for that because loads at Chelsea are on that - he wants parity which is fair when you consider loads of their subs are on huge, huge wages. But also, Chelsea are trying to get him to sign a 6-8 year contract which would limit his ability to get a new contract with higher wages down the line. I think thats probably the bigger issue, and helps explain why hes trying to get that huge contract now - because it might be the only one he gets there. Whereas at Liverpool hed get a five year deal most likely, would probably have incentives in there and, if he performs, well give him a higher salary in a couple of years.

Hes on £80k a week so I dont think £150k plus incentives here is hard to believe. Maybe nearer £180k, but if his fee is reduced by the contract situation then that is palatable.

Football is just dumb. Mason Mount earning that kind of money would make my head hurt. Im not sure what hed want here but a player of his talent should be fortunate to be on £80k a week. Not his fault. Just football is no longer normal.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,004
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11768 on: Today at 08:19:01 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:59:56 am
Football is just dumb. Mason Mount earning that kind of money would make my head hurt. Im not sure what hed want here but a player of his talent should be fortunate to be on £80k a week. Not his fault. Just football is no longer normal.

I mean Adrian is (alledgedly) on 60k a week so.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11769 on: Today at 08:21:54 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:19:01 am
I mean Adrian is (alledgedly) on 60k a week so.

Exactly my point. Always worth thinking when looking at contracts what are we getting for the wages and are they bringing value. Adrian on £60k a week would mean hes on £3.12m a year. What are we getting for that? Mount on £200,000 a week would be over £10m. What value is he adding to the team for that money and could we not find somebody who would add the same or more for less money.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11770 on: Today at 08:25:08 am »
60k seems a lot to pay for a player that averages like 2 games a season, surely we could find another youth player to cover his position?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,915
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11771 on: Today at 08:32:40 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:21:54 am
Exactly my point. Always worth thinking when looking at contracts what are we getting for the wages and are they bringing value. Adrian on £60k a week would mean hes on £3.12m a year. What are we getting for that? Mount on £200,000 a week would be over £10m. What value is he adding to the team for that money and could we not find somebody who would add the same or more for less money.

Yeah but you would imagine that Mount would play a lot and contribute.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11772 on: Today at 08:34:25 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:32:40 am
Yeah but you would imagine that Mount would play a lot and contribute.

Hes pretty durable and quite hardworking but aside from those basic qualities, what would Mount contribute thats worth £10m a year to this football club or indeed any football club?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,915
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11773 on: Today at 08:41:22 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:34:25 am
He’s pretty durable and quite hardworking but aside from those basic qualities, what would Mount contribute that’s worth £10m a year to this football club or indeed any football club?

I don’t know but that’s a question of how good you think he is. If Klopp wants to sign him and he plays a lot then I have no issues with such contracts because you would imagine he is a genuine first team player. Our issue is now we have so many who are nowhere close to being first choice on big contracts.

Regardless of your or anyone’s misgivings about signings, as long as it’s a case that your regular first choice players get paid the bulk of the money and your older, back up players get relatively smaller wages then that’s fine. We now have close to 10 footballers who are not first choice earning close to £100k a week or more.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:43:44 am by killer-heels »
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,918
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11774 on: Today at 09:06:25 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:21:54 am
Exactly my point. Always worth thinking when looking at contracts what are we getting for the wages and are they bringing value. Adrian on £60k a week would mean hes on £3.12m a year. What are we getting for that? Mount on £200,000 a week would be over £10m. What value is he adding to the team for that money and could we not find somebody who would add the same or more for less money.

He is homegrown. That helps in squad management massively. There arent too many great homegrown players on the market either. Mount can directly take Milner's spot. Jude wont be able to count as homegrown for european squads. I think he can play as an 8 and as a 10 and in a cinch, on either wing. He is a clever footballer who is robust and has good work rate. Everything that we want from a player, he has. Tactical things, he can pick up once he is here because if we sign him, then we'll know what we want from him.

I dont see what it is to dislike here. Those wages will probably be less basic and more incentivized, so it'll most likely be 10m+ in a successful season and 7-8m base. Most of our lads only beat the 10m mark on their second contracts with us anyway. I think Diaz is on less than 5m/year still.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11775 on: Today at 09:14:02 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 09:06:25 am
He is homegrown. That helps in squad management massively. There arent too many great homegrown players on the market either. Mount can directly take Milner's spot. Jude wont be able to count as homegrown for european squads. I think he can play as an 8 and as a 10 and in a cinch, on either wing. He is a clever footballer who is robust and has good work rate. Everything that we want from a player, he has. Tactical things, he can pick up once he is here because if we sign him, then we'll know what we want from him.

I dont see what it is to dislike here. Those wages will probably be less basic and more incentivized, so it'll most likely be 10m+ in a successful season and 7-8m base. Most of our lads only beat the 10m mark on their second contracts with us anyway. I think Diaz is on less than 5m/year still.

What games have you seen him play well as an 8?
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,040
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11776 on: Today at 09:30:06 am »
Seems silly to be discussing wages without mentioning the king of salaries, Nat Phillips, and his £65k a week (or whatever it is at the moment)

Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 09:06:25 am
He is homegrown. That helps in squad management massively. There arent too many great homegrown players on the market either. Mount can directly take Milner's spot. Jude wont be able to count as homegrown for european squads. I think he can play as an 8 and as a 10 and in a cinch, on either wing. He is a clever footballer who is robust and has good work rate. Everything that we want from a player, he has. Tactical things, he can pick up once he is here because if we sign him, then we'll know what we want from him.

I dont see what it is to dislike here. Those wages will probably be less basic and more incentivized, so it'll most likely be 10m+ in a successful season and 7-8m base. Most of our lads only beat the 10m mark on their second contracts with us anyway. I think Diaz is on less than 5m/year still.

Milners spot...? He's not really played first team minutes for four years. We're not going to spend £40 million plus, plus whatever hefty wages Mount would want, for someone who isn't going to play a lot more than Milner has for a while.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,915
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11777 on: Today at 09:31:36 am »
You don't need 8 homegrown players. You only need them if you want a full 25 man squad.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,922
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11778 on: Today at 09:38:33 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:31:36 am
You don't need 8 homegrown players. You only need them if you want a full 25 man squad.
Correct and If Jude is signed he will count as one in 2024-2025 season too(after not counting at all he still under 21)
Elliott, Carvalho, Jones also soon will all Count too.
Something with UEFA about Club trained also for registering but I think planning wise longer term that will be fine
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11779 on: Today at 10:14:04 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:38:33 am
Correct and If Jude is signed he will count as one in 2024-2025 season too(after not counting at all he still under 21)
Elliott, Carvalho, Jones also soon will all Count too.
Something with UEFA about Club trained also for registering but I think planning wise longer term that will be fine
Im not sure Carvalho & Jones will be in our squad next season.

I think they really need some loan moves.
They are getting no gametime when we have injuries & in horrible form.

No really being said much but it doesnt look like they have much of a future here.
Carvalho hasnt done that bad but Klopp doesnt seem to rate him at all
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,040
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11780 on: Today at 10:18:43 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:31:36 am
You don't need 8 homegrown players. You only need them if you want a full 25 man squad.

It's a bit churlish to think its not a consideration

If we're looking to get back to our high intensity football, we're not going to do it with a tiny squad. Our homegrown players currently are Kelleher, Trent, Gomez, Phillips, Williams, Jones, Henderson, Ox, Milner. One of them definitely leaving (Ox). One of them likely leaving (Milner). One of them firm in the first team (Trent). Another likely to see minutes reduced (Hendo). And then question marks of varying degrees over everyone else. Realistically whether they stay or not, Phillips and Williams arent getting any sort of regular game time. So if we're wanting a full squad next season...we need to make some homegrown signings.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,915
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11781 on: Today at 10:40:03 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:18:43 am
It's a bit churlish to think its not a consideration

If we're looking to get back to our high intensity football, we're not going to do it with a tiny squad. Our homegrown players currently are Kelleher, Trent, Gomez, Phillips, Williams, Jones, Henderson, Ox, Milner. One of them definitely leaving (Ox). One of them likely leaving (Milner). One of them firm in the first team (Trent). Another likely to see minutes reduced (Hendo). And then question marks of varying degrees over everyone else. Realistically whether they stay or not, Phillips and Williams arent getting any sort of regular game time. So if we're wanting a full squad next season...we need to make some homegrown signings.

We do and I would like Mount as well. Its just something to consider if we dont get CL football. I think maybe 18-20 effective players and the rest youngsters should suffice.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,040
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11782 on: Today at 10:48:36 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:40:03 am
We do and I would like Mount as well. Its just something to consider if we dont get CL football. I think maybe 18-20 effective players and the rest youngsters should suffice.

Ideally we keep Kelleher, Gomez and Jones as I think that pretty much makes it a much lesser issue.

I mean if nothing else....English players notoriously get decisions easier than foreign players. If we sign Mount he'll probably win shitloads of penalties
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,915
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11783 on: Today at 11:04:03 am »
Our ex-Czech International winger Paddy Berger, who scored 28 goals for us in a seven-year stint at Anfield, has said its 60/40 that Jude joins us over staying at Dortmund and we are his main choice.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11784 on: Today at 11:09:41 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:04:03 am
Our ex-Czech International winger Paddy Berger, who scored 28 goals for us in a seven-year stint at Anfield, has said its 60/40 that Jude joins us over staying at Dortmund and we are his main choice.

Loved Berger, but may I ask why exactly he may know?
Logged

Online Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11785 on: Today at 11:10:58 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:04:03 am
Our ex-Czech International winger Paddy Berger, who scored 28 goals for us in a seven-year stint at Anfield, has said its 60/40 that Jude joins us over staying at Dortmund and we are his main choice.

Never heard of him.
Logged

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,609
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11786 on: Today at 11:11:57 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:04:03 am
Our ex-Czech International winger Paddy Berger, who scored 28 goals for us in a seven-year stint at Anfield, has said its 60/40 that Jude joins us over staying at Dortmund and we are his main choice.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5VGD52HwA8c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5VGD52HwA8c</a>

Patrik is a lot less handsome than he used to be.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,594
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11787 on: Today at 11:13:38 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:04:03 am
Our ex-Czech International winger Paddy Berger, who scored 28 goals for us in a seven-year stint at Anfield, has said its 60/40 that Jude joins us over staying at Dortmund and we are his main choice.

The perfect scenario really, if we can't get him now we can in a year when we sort our shit out. Hopefully Gvardiol stays for a year too as I very much doubt we'll be looking to spend near 100m on someone in Virgil's position but another year and who knows.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,040
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11788 on: Today at 11:18:05 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:09:41 am
Loved Berger, but may I ask why exactly he may know?

He's an ex-footballer, they all know everything about transfers (particularly if they involve former clubs).
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11789 on: Today at 11:22:22 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:04:03 am
Our ex-Czech International winger Paddy Berger, who scored 28 goals for us in a seven-year stint at Anfield, has said its 60/40 that Jude joins us over staying at Dortmund and we are his main choice.

One of my favourite players growing up, but what does he know?
Logged

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,609
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11790 on: Today at 11:25:46 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:22:22 am
One of my favourite players growing up, but what does he know?

I'm sure he knows plenty of things but he doesn't work for the German TV channel SPORT1 like the similarly named Patrick Berger who has actually been talking about Bellingham.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11791 on: Today at 11:29:37 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:13:38 am
The perfect scenario really, if we can't get him now we can in a year when we sort our shit out. Hopefully Gvardiol stays for a year too as I very much doubt we'll be looking to spend near 100m on someone in Virgil's position but another year and who knows.
Not really perfect at all.
This saga dragging on for another year isnt ideal.
We have basically abandoned getting in a midfield player waiting for Tchouameni & then Bellingham.

We need a Van Dijk like signing in midfield which Bellingham would be.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,594
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11792 on: Today at 11:31:10 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:29:37 am
Not really perfect at all.
This saga dragging on for another year isnt ideal.
We have basically abandoned getting in a midfield player waiting for Tchouameni & then Bellingham.

We need a Van Dijk like signing in midfield which Bellingham would be.

A post where you didn't mention pace. Are you ok mate?

We'll obviously do midfield stuff whether he signs or not. Him staying for a year is much better than watching him join Man Utd or whoever.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 290 291 292 293 294 [295]   Go Up
« previous next »
 