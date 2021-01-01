« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11760 on: Yesterday at 11:06:57 pm
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 10:52:01 pm
Was never impressed with Ox numbers prior to his arrival and his numbers never got better. That's the possible similarities i see in Mount as don't see great stats in CL or England and with one exception his league stats are only decent at best. How many of his assists are from open play? Think the vast majority are from set pieces
He was elite for us prior to his knee injuries.
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11761 on: Today at 12:01:33 am
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 10:34:15 pm
There is no chance Mount won't clean up on his next contract. Think his dad is his agent so keeping the money in the family. The lad will be one of our top earners if he joins as currently on 80k a week n must be disgusted that the likes of Chilwell and Fofana are making 200k. He's not going to uproot from Chelsea after 18 years there for pennies that's for sure.

Hopefully he is still hungry for success but after watching Ox leave London for us i can't but feel a little deja vu about this rumour. With the exception of one season he averaging about 5 goals 5 assists, can't say that's exactly brilliant from a guy who is averaging even less for England when selected. Let see where this rumour goes as he might be the solution.
https://www.transfermarkt.us/mason-mount/profil/spieler/346483
Transfermarket has agent as relatives.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11762 on: Today at 05:53:00 am
I've yet to see or hear a single tangible link to Mount joining us from any half decent source.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11763 on: Today at 05:53:00 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:46:10 pm
Mount wants to be paid on par with Sterling and Lukaku, who are on £300,000 per week. He will have to seriously reduce his wage demands ...

He's supposedly rejected £200k per week so it's got to be north of that and less than Salah.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11764 on: Today at 06:54:58 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 02:56:06 pm
WHU have a year option on Rice, so it doesn't run out until 2025.

Craig, he doesnt have to accept it, you not heard mate?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11765 on: Today at 07:16:02 am
Some Samie level links saying we want Bellingham, Mount and Gary Macs lad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11766 on: Today at 07:58:06 am
The Mount salary talk is being massively oversimplified here. Just because hes demanding £200k+ at Chelsea does not mean thats what hed demand here. Hes asking for that because loads at Chelsea are on that - he wants parity which is fair when you consider loads of their subs are on huge, huge wages. But also, Chelsea are trying to get him to sign a 6-8 year contract which would limit his ability to get a new contract with higher wages down the line. I think thats probably the bigger issue, and helps explain why hes trying to get that huge contract now - because it might be the only one he gets there. Whereas at Liverpool hed get a five year deal most likely, would probably have incentives in there and, if he performs, well give him a higher salary in a couple of years.

Hes on £80k a week so I dont think £150k plus incentives here is hard to believe. Maybe nearer £180k, but if his fee is reduced by the contract situation then that is palatable.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11767 on: Today at 07:59:56 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:58:06 am
The Mount salary talk is being massively oversimplified here. Just because hes demanding £200k+ at Chelsea does not mean thats what hed demand here. Hes asking for that because loads at Chelsea are on that - he wants parity which is fair when you consider loads of their subs are on huge, huge wages. But also, Chelsea are trying to get him to sign a 6-8 year contract which would limit his ability to get a new contract with higher wages down the line. I think thats probably the bigger issue, and helps explain why hes trying to get that huge contract now - because it might be the only one he gets there. Whereas at Liverpool hed get a five year deal most likely, would probably have incentives in there and, if he performs, well give him a higher salary in a couple of years.

Hes on £80k a week so I dont think £150k plus incentives here is hard to believe. Maybe nearer £180k, but if his fee is reduced by the contract situation then that is palatable.

Football is just dumb. Mason Mount earning that kind of money would make my head hurt. Im not sure what hed want here but a player of his talent should be fortunate to be on £80k a week. Not his fault. Just football is no longer normal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11768 on: Today at 08:19:01 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:59:56 am
Football is just dumb. Mason Mount earning that kind of money would make my head hurt. Im not sure what hed want here but a player of his talent should be fortunate to be on £80k a week. Not his fault. Just football is no longer normal.

I mean Adrian is (alledgedly) on 60k a week so.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11769 on: Today at 08:21:54 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:19:01 am
I mean Adrian is (alledgedly) on 60k a week so.

Exactly my point. Always worth thinking when looking at contracts what are we getting for the wages and are they bringing value. Adrian on £60k a week would mean hes on £3.12m a year. What are we getting for that? Mount on £200,000 a week would be over £10m. What value is he adding to the team for that money and could we not find somebody who would add the same or more for less money.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11770 on: Today at 08:25:08 am
60k seems a lot to pay for a player that averages like 2 games a season, surely we could find another youth player to cover his position?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11771 on: Today at 08:32:40 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:21:54 am
Exactly my point. Always worth thinking when looking at contracts what are we getting for the wages and are they bringing value. Adrian on £60k a week would mean hes on £3.12m a year. What are we getting for that? Mount on £200,000 a week would be over £10m. What value is he adding to the team for that money and could we not find somebody who would add the same or more for less money.

Yeah but you would imagine that Mount would play a lot and contribute.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11772 on: Today at 08:34:25 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:32:40 am
Yeah but you would imagine that Mount would play a lot and contribute.

Hes pretty durable and quite hardworking but aside from those basic qualities, what would Mount contribute thats worth £10m a year to this football club or indeed any football club?
