The Mount salary talk is being massively oversimplified here. Just because hes demanding £200k+ at Chelsea does not mean thats what hed demand here. Hes asking for that because loads at Chelsea are on that - he wants parity which is fair when you consider loads of their subs are on huge, huge wages. But also, Chelsea are trying to get him to sign a 6-8 year contract which would limit his ability to get a new contract with higher wages down the line. I think thats probably the bigger issue, and helps explain why hes trying to get that huge contract now - because it might be the only one he gets there. Whereas at Liverpool hed get a five year deal most likely, would probably have incentives in there and, if he performs, well give him a higher salary in a couple of years.



Hes on £80k a week so I dont think £150k plus incentives here is hard to believe. Maybe nearer £180k, but if his fee is reduced by the contract situation then that is palatable.