Was never impressed with Ox numbers prior to his arrival and his numbers never got better. That's the possible similarities i see in Mount as don't see great stats in CL or England and with one exception his league stats are only decent at best. How many of his assists are from open play? Think the vast majority are from set pieces
There is no chance Mount won't clean up on his next contract. Think his dad is his agent so keeping the money in the family. The lad will be one of our top earners if he joins as currently on 80k a week n must be disgusted that the likes of Chilwell and Fofana are making 200k. He's not going to uproot from Chelsea after 18 years there for pennies that's for sure.Hopefully he is still hungry for success but after watching Ox leave London for us i can't but feel a little deja vu about this rumour. With the exception of one season he averaging about 5 goals 5 assists, can't say that's exactly brilliant from a guy who is averaging even less for England when selected. Let see where this rumour goes as he might be the solution.
Mount wants to be paid on par with Sterling and Lukaku, who are on £300,000 per week. He will have to seriously reduce his wage demands ...
WHU have a year option on Rice, so it doesn't run out until 2025.
