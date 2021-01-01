« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 290 291 292 293 294 [295]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 418506 times)

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,728
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11760 on: Yesterday at 11:06:57 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 10:52:01 pm
Was never impressed with Ox numbers prior to his arrival and his numbers never got better. That's the possible similarities i see in Mount as don't see great stats in CL or England and with one exception his league stats are only decent at best. How many of his assists are from open play? Think the vast majority are from set pieces
He was elite for us prior to his knee injuries.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,920
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11761 on: Today at 12:01:33 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 10:34:15 pm
There is no chance Mount won't clean up on his next contract. Think his dad is his agent so keeping the money in the family. The lad will be one of our top earners if he joins as currently on 80k a week n must be disgusted that the likes of Chilwell and Fofana are making 200k. He's not going to uproot from Chelsea after 18 years there for pennies that's for sure.

Hopefully he is still hungry for success but after watching Ox leave London for us i can't but feel a little deja vu about this rumour. With the exception of one season he averaging about 5 goals 5 assists, can't say that's exactly brilliant from a guy who is averaging even less for England when selected. Let see where this rumour goes as he might be the solution.
https://www.transfermarkt.us/mason-mount/profil/spieler/346483
Transfermarket has agent as relatives.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,855
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11762 on: Today at 05:53:00 am »
I've yet to see or hear a single tangible link to Mount joining us from any half decent source.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11763 on: Today at 05:53:00 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:46:10 pm
Mount wants to be paid on par with Sterling and Lukaku, who are on £300,000 per week. He will have to seriously reduce his wage demands ...

He's supposedly rejected £200k per week so it's got to be north of that and less than Salah.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,747
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11764 on: Today at 06:54:58 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 02:56:06 pm
WHU have a year option on Rice, so it doesn't run out until 2025.

Craig, he doesnt have to accept it, you not heard mate?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 290 291 292 293 294 [295]   Go Up
« previous next »
 