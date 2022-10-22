



Mount I think will be way down the list of players we are interested in. We need to do a mini rebuild first at our midfield with high quality players and it won't be cheap. We need a starter at the right side of midfield as we have no one. Hendo not doing well at this position since last season, Naby leaving and not reliable anyway and Harvey still to young and won't help fix our issues defensively. Then the 6 position Fabinho and an 18 years old kid which is also a position we can't skip, 100% need a qauilty player there. Then for the deep playmaker role Thiago is still world class but injury prone and his backup not reliable too, it is a position we can skip but still it will effect us if we don't at least bring a new player even as a backup for Thiago.