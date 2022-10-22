« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11720 on: Today at 03:14:04 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 03:12:34 pm
Which he doesn't have to take.

Think they has been an arrangement that this is more than likely Rice's last season at West Ham. It's widely known to be.

Thats not how a contract option wor....

No you're right Fordy, bang on as usual  :wave
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11721 on: Today at 03:14:32 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 03:12:34 pm
Which he doesn't have to take.

You got a source on that, not seen that mentioned previously.  I thought that it was up to the club.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11722 on: Today at 03:15:18 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 03:12:34 pm
Which he doesn't have to take.

Think they has been an arrangement that this is more than likely Rice's last season at West Ham. It's widely known to be.
It's West Ham's option, not his. They might have a handshake agreement to let him go, but West Ham won't him go cheap knowing that they can add that extra year.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11723 on: Today at 03:19:53 pm
Think Mount doing an "I want to go to Liverpool" thingy is probably the only way we get him. As otherwise I think Chelsea will ask for a decent fee, after looking at Ox transfer, for eg, to determine what an English, versatile 24-yrd old CM can go for.

Reports have said that Klopp is keen on Mount, & also said player is keen to work with Klopp, guess we'll find out in the summer how "keen" they really are.

With NC & MC also in for him, Mount does have options which would pay him more wages than us, & especially if we get Bellingham, I can see MC going really hard for him.

This Mount thing is one I see which will wait for the domino effect of Bellingham & probably Rice transfers. Might get resolved late-ish in the window.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11724 on: Today at 03:35:19 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 03:15:18 pm
It's West Ham's option, not his. They might have a handshake agreement to let him go, but West Ham won't him go cheap knowing that they can add that extra year.

Don't think it's an automatic option. In other words he has to sign it and he won't.

As I say its known that it will be more than likely Rice's final year at West Ham.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11725 on: Today at 03:38:59 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 03:35:19 pm
Don't think it's an automatic option. In other words he has to sign it and he won't.

As I say its known that it will be more than likely Rice's final year at West Ham.
First line in the article. It's team option, not a player option. Again, West Ham will be pressured to sell him, but if they don't get an appropriate fee, they can still just wait another year.

"Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in signing Rice this summer, but the 23-year-old's contract has two years to run and West Ham have the option to extend it by a further 12 months until 2025"

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11685/12611298/declan-rice-rejects-west-ham-offer-of-eight-year-deal-worth-83m-but-club-determined-to-keep-midfielder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11726 on: Today at 03:39:50 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 03:35:19 pm
Don't think it's an automatic option. In other words he has to sign it and he won't.

As I say its known that it will be more than likely Rice's final year at West Ham.

Oh Fordy :duh

If the 'option' was that West Ham could offer him a contract and he can just reject it...its not really an option, is it? :D It'd be a bit redundant to even mention it. An option for an extra year means....if they trigger the extension, he has an extra year in his contract. I suspect they wont because they'll have agreed between them that he'll be able to leave at a certain price, and there'd be no real point triggering an extension.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11727 on: Today at 03:49:34 pm
Haha got to love Fordy, no matter how many times hes wrong hell still be here shamelessly posting away.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11728 on: Today at 03:50:38 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 03:49:34 pm
Haha got to love Fordy, no matter how many times hes wrong hell still be here shamelessly posting away.

 ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11729 on: Today at 04:48:54 pm
Again Mount will cost us 50m at least plus 175k a week in wages for a guy who may or may not be suitable for a midfield position in Klopp system. Not exactly a physical presence, has gone backwards since his one good season and to be honest get a bit of a silver spoon feeling about him and many young lads who come through any top club in England. On big money before they really prove anything, definitely not as hungry as other options that you see from other continents like Africa and Latin areas. 50m plus another 50m for five years for a project. A bloody expensive project
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11730 on: Today at 04:52:27 pm
Where you plucked £175k a week from?  ???
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11731 on: Today at 04:58:54 pm
For under £40-45m, I think it would be a good signing, certainly a better use of funds than buying Nunes. I think he could play a similar role to Lallana (i.e. hard working 8 who can chip in with goals and assists).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11732 on: Today at 04:59:42 pm
And 50 million from?  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11733 on: Today at 05:00:16 pm
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 04:48:54 pm
Again Mount will cost us 50m at least plus 175k a week in wages for a guy who may or may not be suitable for a midfield position in Klopp system. Not exactly a physical presence, has gone backwards since his one good season and to be honest get a bit of a silver spoon feeling about him and many young lads who come through any top club in England. On big money before they really prove anything, definitely not as hungry as other options that you see from other continents like Africa and Latin areas. 50m plus another 50m for five years for a project. A bloody expensive project

This is such a weird post.  Mount is literally known for his insane workrate, the guy runs non-stop.  Where's this silver spoon business coming from?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11734 on: Today at 05:02:08 pm
Basically he's saying he wants players who grew up on the streets as they have the hunger and drive.  8)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11735 on: Today at 05:06:30 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:02:08 pm
Basically he's saying he wants players who grew up on the streets as they have the hunger and drive.  8)

Yeah I get that, but Mount has always been a really hard worker and tactically tuned in to what his managers have needed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11736 on: Today at 05:08:19 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:02:08 pm
Basically he's saying he wants players who grew up on the streets as they have the hunger and drive.  8)



You rang..
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11737 on: Today at 05:11:22 pm
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 04:48:54 pm
Again Mount will cost us 50m at least plus 175k a week in wages for a guy who may or may not be suitable for a midfield position in Klopp system. Not exactly a physical presence, has gone backwards since his one good season and to be honest get a bit of a silver spoon feeling about him and many young lads who come through any top club in England. On big money before they really prove anything, definitely not as hungry as other options that you see from other continents like Africa and Latin areas. 50m plus another 50m for five years for a project. A bloody expensive project

Mount has not signed a new contract at Chelsea because he and his agent think that he should be paid on the same level as Chelsea's highest earners ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11738 on: Today at 05:12:10 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:11:22 pm
Mount has not signed a new contract at Chelsea because he and his agent think that he should be paid on the same level as Chelsea's highest earners ...

Good for him, no reason a two time player of the year there shouldn't be paid extremely well while has beens get massive contracts.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11739 on: Today at 05:15:00 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 05:12:10 pm
Good for him, no reason a two time player of the year there shouldn't be paid extremely well while has beens get massive contracts.

What we shouldn't do is pay him the same wage or even in the same ballpark, if Chelsea owe him loyalty then let him hash it out with them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11740 on: Today at 05:26:01 pm
We need to really reduce our wage bill.
It will come down but paying so huge wages & long contracts to too many players over 30 was a very poor decision for the long term.

Need a younger,fresher & more hungry squad.
Surely the talk of keeping Firmino we must be letting him go.

What a player he has been & done fine this season but we it is the right time to let him go.
Same with Fabinho & Matip.

Gomez still has great pace I would still keep him around. I do think he will improve.

VVD,Salah & Alisson should be the only 30+ year olds in the squad.
Henderson to take up Milner's role in the squad.

Outside of those we have to reduce the age of the squad & bring in athletes no physically weak players anymore like Eliott,Keita,Arthur,Carvalho or any #10's.


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11741 on: Today at 05:44:22 pm
Elliot is probably on tiny wages and is essentially a kid, there's no way we should be getting rid, isn't he the only player to play in every league game or something ?  Arthur is gone, probably without playing a game (which I'll have to donate £20 to the site for) and Carvalho, well he's a kid. Get rid of him and sign a similar player in mount on more money ?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11742 on: Today at 05:47:57 pm
If it was up to some on here we'd have a squad of 6 going into next season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11743 on: Today at 05:51:05 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 05:26:01 pm
We need to really reduce our wage bill.

Personally, I wouldn't mind if next season it goes even higher than the £366 million we've paid last season ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11744 on: Today at 06:28:22 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:51:05 pm
Personally, I wouldn't mind if next season it goes even higher than the £366 million we've paid last season ...
Yeah, someone said they wanted a smaller wage bill next season. Out of every cup at the first round and finish 15th?

How closely to wages match "value" , when signing players out of contract.
eg if Mount is valued at £50m with a year to go. Would clubs generally pay the player\agent £10m a year on top of regular salary if they got him on a free (5 year contract). Or quite a bit less?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11745 on: Today at 06:31:55 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:28:22 pm
Yeah, someone said they wanted a smaller wage bill next season. Out of every cup at the first round and finish 15th?

How closely to wages match "value" , when signing players out of contract.
eg if Mount is valued at £50m with a year to go. Would clubs generally pay the player\agent £10m a year on top of regular salary if they got him on a free (5 year contract). Or quite a bit less?

I mean I guess it depends how much under the "value" you get them for, but we've seen players go with 12 months left for pretty big prices still, so there is maybe not the added wage you may get if they were signed on a free.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11746 on: Today at 06:37:18 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:52:36 am
To be fair this wage bill was for when we nearly won the lot. So i expect this current years wage bill to be much much lower. If it's not then looks like we're massively overpaying players.

Fair?! Get the fuck outta here with that approach.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11747 on: Today at 06:45:52 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:14:50 pm
Le Fee is a midget, we wont be signing midgets I suspect
But what if he turns out to be a gem?
