LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11720 on: Today at 03:14:04 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 03:12:34 pm
Which he doesn't have to take.

Think they has been an arrangement that this is more than likely Rice's last season at West Ham. It's widely known to be.

Thats not how a contract option wor....

No you're right Fordy, bang on as usual  :wave
tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11721 on: Today at 03:14:32 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 03:12:34 pm
Which he doesn't have to take.

You got a source on that, not seen that mentioned previously.  I thought that it was up to the club.
Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11722 on: Today at 03:15:18 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 03:12:34 pm
Which he doesn't have to take.

Think they has been an arrangement that this is more than likely Rice's last season at West Ham. It's widely known to be.
It's West Ham's option, not his. They might have a handshake agreement to let him go, but West Ham won't him go cheap knowing that they can add that extra year.
RedSetGo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11723 on: Today at 03:19:53 pm
Think Mount doing an "I want to go to Liverpool" thingy is probably the only way we get him. As otherwise I think Chelsea will ask for a decent fee, after looking at Ox transfer, for eg, to determine what an English, versatile 24-yrd old CM can go for.

Reports have said that Klopp is keen on Mount, & also said player is keen to work with Klopp, guess we'll find out in the summer how "keen" they really are.

With NC & MC also in for him, Mount does have options which would pay him more wages than us, & especially if we get Bellingham, I can see MC going really hard for him.

This Mount thing is one I see which will wait for the domino effect of Bellingham & probably Rice transfers. Might get resolved late-ish in the window.
Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11724 on: Today at 03:35:19 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 03:15:18 pm
It's West Ham's option, not his. They might have a handshake agreement to let him go, but West Ham won't him go cheap knowing that they can add that extra year.

Don't think it's an automatic option. In other words he has to sign it and he won't.

As I say its known that it will be more than likely Rice's final year at West Ham.
Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11725 on: Today at 03:38:59 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 03:35:19 pm
Don't think it's an automatic option. In other words he has to sign it and he won't.

As I say its known that it will be more than likely Rice's final year at West Ham.
First line in the article. It's team option, not a player option. Again, West Ham will be pressured to sell him, but if they don't get an appropriate fee, they can still just wait another year.

"Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in signing Rice this summer, but the 23-year-old's contract has two years to run and West Ham have the option to extend it by a further 12 months until 2025"

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11685/12611298/declan-rice-rejects-west-ham-offer-of-eight-year-deal-worth-83m-but-club-determined-to-keep-midfielder
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11726 on: Today at 03:39:50 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 03:35:19 pm
Don't think it's an automatic option. In other words he has to sign it and he won't.

As I say its known that it will be more than likely Rice's final year at West Ham.

Oh Fordy :duh

If the 'option' was that West Ham could offer him a contract and he can just reject it...its not really an option, is it? :D It'd be a bit redundant to even mention it. An option for an extra year means....if they trigger the extension, he has an extra year in his contract. I suspect they wont because they'll have agreed between them that he'll be able to leave at a certain price, and there'd be no real point triggering an extension.
rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11727 on: Today at 03:49:34 pm
Haha got to love Fordy, no matter how many times hes wrong hell still be here shamelessly posting away.
Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11728 on: Today at 03:50:38 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 03:49:34 pm
Haha got to love Fordy, no matter how many times hes wrong hell still be here shamelessly posting away.

 ;D
