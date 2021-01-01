If Bobby leaves we dont need to get another starting forward..we have 5 of those. I'd rather we invest in diego moreira who looks like a proper talent, left footed, fast and loads of flair. Between him, doak and gordon, we'd have some good young options for the future.



For midfield I do like Ugarte and Kone in addition to Jude but I think we may need to get someone homegrown to make the full use of squad size now that Milner and Ox are both leaving. I also think it may be time to move trent to midfield. We need a quicker right back who can be more robbo than trent because most teams have figured out how to exploit the space behind trent and him staying back makes him useless at what he's great at. Just dont think its sustainable anymore long term.



The defence also needs a shuffle. Gomez just hasnt been able to get back to his 19/20 heights and I suspect the injuries may have done a number on him. Ibou himself is an injury risk for several games in a season so we need someone robust who's going to be available week in week out. I like Bastoni and if inter needs to sell to raise cash, maybe he can be got.

