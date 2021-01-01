« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 06:37:34 pm
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 06:28:45 pm
Does anyone think Tchouaméni and Bellingham were both targets to play in our team together or do you think one was a back up option to the other?

because what a transformation them two would of been to our midfield!

Tchoo Tchoo is a more defensive minded midfielder mate.  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 06:56:40 pm
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 06:28:45 pm
Does anyone think Tchouaméni and Bellingham were both targets to play in our team together or do you think one was a back up option to the other?

because what a transformation them two would of been to our midfield!

Ideally both. When we were heavily linked with Tchouameni last May (before the Mbappe to Real got fucked up) the fee mooted was not that high compared to how the market has exploded since. You're talking the sort of fee we'd pay for Nunes this summer.

We would have hoped then to get both for what Bellingham would cost this summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 07:03:42 pm
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 06:28:45 pm
Does anyone think Tchouaméni and Bellingham were both targets to play in our team together or do you think one was a back up option to the other?

because what a transformation them two would of been to our midfield!
They were both targets with Tchouameni replacing Fab and Jude replacing Hendo. At least Jude is coming  ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 07:12:49 pm
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 06:28:45 pm
Does anyone think Tchouaméni and Bellingham were both targets to play in our team together or do you think one was a back up option to the other?

because what a transformation them two would of been to our midfield!

I personally think that last summer it was one or the other. Doubt it would have been both. If there is anything we have learnt this summer then its that the level of drop off from some of our players was not anticipated.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 07:49:15 pm
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 06:28:45 pm
Does anyone think

Youve been here long enough to know that answer to that one!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 08:28:16 pm
Not the best source but a link :

Matteo Moretto :

The plan is for Mac Allister to leave Brighton in the summer, to take a step forward.

Several clubs asked in January, without going into depth, but in recent weeks some have returned to probe the possible purchase of the player.

Liverpool is one of them
....

Also in other news former target Fekir has done his ACL.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 08:39:13 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 08:28:16 pm
Not the best source but a link :

Matteo Moretto :

The plan is for Mac Allister to leave Brighton in the summer, to take a step forward.

Several clubs asked in January, without going into depth, but in recent weeks some have returned to probe the possible purchase of the player.

Liverpool is one of them
....

Also in other news former target Fekir has done his ACL.
At least it shows that we are already making moves.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 08:43:21 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 08:28:16 pm
Not the best source but a link :

Matteo Moretto :

The plan is for Mac Allister to leave Brighton in the summer, to take a step forward.

Several clubs asked in January, without going into depth, but in recent weeks some have returned to probe the possible purchase of the player.

Liverpool is one of them
....

Also in other news former target Fekir has done his ACL.
Can't see that one being true.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 08:53:53 pm
Mac Allister would be a great signing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 08:55:26 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:53:53 pm
Mac Allister would be a great signing.

I rate him but he was a bit daft signing a new deal if he wants a move so soon, unless there was a release clause added.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 08:59:03 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 08:43:21 pm
Can't see that one being true.

Feels like the sort of player we'd have picked up in the past when they only cost £25m - £30m but he's defo not £75m or whatever mental fee he'd cost now good.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 09:04:54 pm
Mac Allister just signed a new contract.

He'd be a good CM for us, I think. BUT can't see this one happening simply because we won't go near the ridiculous money that Brighton will want.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 09:12:24 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 08:59:03 pm
Feels like the sort of player we'd have picked up in the past when they only cost £25m - £30m but he's defo not £75m or whatever mental fee he'd cost now good.

With how they operate now kind of predict Boehly will buy Caicedo and Mac Allister to Chelsea at above whatever Brighton dare ask,soon after they'll be marginalised there by newer bigger signings and then forgotten within a year.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 09:21:15 pm
McAlister & Caicedo for 70m or whatever they cost is not worth it at all.
Get Bellingham for 130m.

Go to Ligue 1 or the Bundesliga & get a physically powerful midfield player. Thuram looks a talent.

Carvalho,Eliott,Minamino,Arthur & even Thiago who is a superb player.

We are buying too many small slow players that dont suit our playing style.
McAlister is not a superb athlete.

Many wanted Enzo but he is too slow also.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 09:50:48 pm
Ideal summer:

+ Bellingham
+ Ugarte or Florentino Luis (whoever they prefer)
+ Mount
+ Some young CB project whose fast as fuck whose name I don't currently know
+ A right back whose name I also don't know but Rayan Ait-Nouri profile on the other side


Should cost 110/40/35/20/15 respectively = 220 million ish

If we want to do it properly add a fast as fuck 20-22 year old left footed attacker

Sell Gomez, Kelleher, Fabinho, Phillips
Renew no one (Milner, Keita, AOC, Firmino leave)
Loans for Carvalho, Jones. Ramsay
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:14:00 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:50:48 pm
Ideal summer:

+ Bellingham
+ Ugarte or Florentino Luis (whoever they prefer)
+ Mount
+ Some young CB project whose fast as fuck whose name I don't currently know
+ A right back whose name I also don't know but Rayan Ait-Nouri profile on the other side


Should cost 110/40/35/20/15 respectively = 220 million ish

If we want to do it properly add a fast as fuck 20-22 year old left footed attacker

Sell Gomez, Kelleher, Fabinho, Phillips
Renew no one (Milner, Keita, AOC, Firmino leave)
Loans for Carvalho, Jones. Ramsay

Agree with this. Id prefer someone like Le Fee over Mount, though I see why were in for him. I hope were looking at Cherki too, for that left footed attacker.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:18:59 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:50:48 pm
Ideal summer:

+ Bellingham
+ Ugarte or Florentino Luis (whoever they prefer)
+ Mount
+ Some young CB project whose fast as fuck whose name I don't currently know
+ A right back whose name I also don't know but Rayan Ait-Nouri profile on the other side


Should cost 110/40/35/20/15 respectively = 220 million ish

If we want to do it properly add a fast as fuck 20-22 year old left footed attacker

Sell Gomez, Kelleher, Fabinho, Phillips
Renew no one (Milner, Keita, AOC, Firmino leave)
Loans for Carvalho, Jones. Ramsay

I'd lean towards someone like Kone over Mount I think, just based on profile. But Mount would be great.

Could see us going for Salisu or Bella-Kotchap for the CB, especially if Southampton go down.

No idea who the fullback would be... but I don't think it needs to be anyone hugely well known, this is where the data team need to shine and find someone.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:19:34 pm
TAA receives far too much attention is the problem. There are FBs that are utter dross (Trippier) who is a genuinely worse defender, but his utter trash mess is continuously ignored.

TAA came on the scene with a bang, and was heavily hyped for his attacking play. What followed was the inevitable pushback, to the point where his weaknesses became magnified under a very public glare and his incredible play ignored or dismissed as unimportant or ordinary.

Some of the best rbs of all time, Dani Alves, Cafu, Roberto Carlos, played like TAA. Mediocre defence, incredible attack. Managers appreciated what they brought to the side and had the team set up to mitigate their weaknesses. Liverpool have done the same with TAA and people are still insistent he needs to become just another FB.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:24:08 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:18:59 pm
I'd lean towards someone like Kone over Mount I think, just based on profile. But Mount would be great.

Could see us going for Salisu or Bella-Kotchap for the CB, especially if Southampton go down.

No idea who the fullback would be... but I don't think it needs to be anyone hugely well known, this is where the data team need to shine and find someone.

Kone Bellingham Luis would be a special window, but i don't think one that will happen given their closeness in ages and the emergence of Bajcetic, would probably have to settle for 2 of the 3, which in that case may mean Luis and Bellingham given Kone might actually be better as a defensive 8 rather than a 6.

Saying than a Kone Bellingham Thiago midfield would be technically and physically incredible, maybe a bit too dribble centric?

I haven't seen Luis play at all though, is he an out and out 6 like Fabinho Rodri et al?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:40:03 pm
Haven't seen Florentino Luis until mentioned above, a quick look on FBREF plus youtube scouting and I want us to sign him as a 6.

If we are doing fantasy windows I'd go Bellingham (£120m), Rice (£75m), Kone (£40m) and Ndicka (free) plus releasing/ selling those listed by Jack above

Following summer I'd target the best centreback we can, another one or two cheaper midfielders plus some young fullbacks
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:57:41 pm
In: Barella, Bellingham, Kone, Thuram

Out: Fabinho, Milner, Ox, Keita, Henderson, Adrian, Jones

Renew: Firmino

Would have issues with homegrown though 😀
 



Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:59:11 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 10:14:00 pm
Agree with this. Id prefer someone like Le Fee over Mount, though I see why were in for him. I hope were looking at Cherki too, for that left footed attacker.

There are definitely other options than Mount agreed
Yah Cherkis numbers are off the charts, 19 too - looks incredible
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:07:59 pm
Diaby would be the left footed attacker I would target.
Incredible pace & can play Right & Left side

He could even play as a LB if we had injuries
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 02:07:43 am
Diaby, good shout. Very good player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 05:12:28 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 08:43:21 pm
Can't see that one being true.

Fekir did have a bad knee tbf
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 07:19:35 am
If Bobby leaves we dont need to get another starting forward..we have 5 of those. I'd rather we invest in diego moreira who looks like a proper talent, left footed, fast and loads of flair. Between him, doak and gordon, we'd have some good young options for the future.

For midfield I do like Ugarte and Kone in addition to Jude but I think we may need to get someone homegrown to make the full use of squad size now that Milner and Ox are both leaving. I also think it may be time to move trent to midfield. We need a quicker right back who can be more robbo than trent because most teams have figured out how to exploit the space behind trent and him staying back makes him useless at what he's great at. Just dont think its sustainable anymore long term.

The defence also needs a shuffle. Gomez just hasnt been able to get back to his 19/20 heights and I suspect the injuries may have done a number on him. Ibou himself is an injury risk for several games in a season so we need someone robust who's going to be available week in week out. I like Bastoni and if inter needs to sell to raise cash, maybe he can be got.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 07:56:04 am
Who do people think would work at RB then? Lot of desire for it but not many names coming up I know that Ridle Baku is highly rated but not sure how hes doing this season. Think we were linked with Sacha Boey at Galatasaray a while back, he looks promising.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 07:59:15 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:56:04 am
Who do people think would work at RB then? Lot of desire for it but not many names coming up I know that Ridle Baku is highly rated but not sure how hes doing this season.

I thought Livramento looked decent before the injuries, if they go down he might be a decent pick up.

Baku is a great little player and versatile too, could cover in midfield. Timber would be too expensive, maybe Frimpong?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 08:04:53 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:56:04 am
Who do people think would work at RB then? Lot of desire for it but not many names coming up I know that Ridle Baku is highly rated but not sure how hes doing this season. Think we were linked with Sacha Boey at Galatasaray a while back, he looks promising.

Frimpong? Looks fast,athletic and attacking at least on the videos,no idea of his defensive quality though.

Someone who's seen more of him could comment maybe on him?
