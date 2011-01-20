« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 286 287 288 289 290 [291]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 411984 times)

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,152
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11600 on: Today at 12:10:23 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:05:30 am
If Trent's defensive game is world class, what has the world come to?! It's not. But he's not been as bad as some make him to be. Trent was a critically important piece of Klopp's puzzle, but put him in any other team and he's not that great - there are better defenders than him and there are better playmakers than him. What's unique about him is the combination of these functions. The latter requires an athletic, dynamic, mobile defensive-minded right-sided midfielder to help his game; 10-year younger Hendo.

A more athletic and defensively minded midfield solves a lot of problems.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11601 on: Today at 12:18:36 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:05:30 am
If Trent's defensive game is world class, what has the world come to?! It's not. But he's not been as bad as some make him to be. Trent was a critically important piece of Klopp's puzzle, but put him in any other team and he's not that great - there are better defenders than him and there are better playmakers than him. What's unique about him is the combination of these functions. The latter requires an athletic, dynamic, mobile defensive-minded right-sided midfielder to help his game; 10-year younger Hendo.
He'd look great in Real Madrid with Valverde playing in a right-sided midfield role. They have technically gifted players that can do more with his passes and Valverde would protect him.

No footballer is perfect. At the end of the day, it depends on the team.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,895
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11602 on: Today at 12:19:52 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:05:30 am
If Trent's defensive game is world class, what has the world come to?! It's not. But he's not been as bad as some make him to be. Trent was a critically important piece of Klopp's puzzle, but put him in any other team and he's not that great - there are better defenders than him and there are better playmakers than him. What's unique about him is the combination of these functions. The latter requires an athletic, dynamic, mobile defensive-minded right-sided midfielder to help his game; 10-year younger Hendo.

Or you turn Trent into that right-sided midfielder, and replace him with another right fullback. One of these days we will have to accept that we won't replace all of our aging players with exact replicas. The system will evolve ...
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,707
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11603 on: Today at 01:05:01 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:27:53 pm
Yeah, people probably said the same about Kimmich ...
Jurgen has repeatedly said he doesn't understand the calls for Trent in midfield & when for example Southgate used him there. Never mind though eh.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,057
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11604 on: Today at 01:14:30 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:19:52 am
Or you turn Trent into that right-sided midfielder, and replace him with another right fullback. One of these days we will have to accept that we won't replace all of our aging players with exact replicas. The system will evolve ...
Then he'd lose the freedom to roam wherever he feels like and create. He's not disciplined enough to do that, and I don't expect he'll learn it easily. If he had the De Bruyne skills with the ball, I'd agree with you, but his creativity is rooted in his passing, not close ball control. The RB position gives him the space to do that. Just how I see it...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online RedSetGo

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 154
  • The Lord Jesus Saves. "LFC 2018-20" 2.0 incoming
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11605 on: Today at 01:20:45 am »
If memory serves, Klopp also hinted that if Trent ever played in midfield, it would be as #6 - the position he played under Gerrard (?) & Lijnders in U18s.

I personally think we shall see Trent as a #6 or double pivot at some point. He's still 24, & I reckon as he grows older he will push to play in CM.

The development of his defensive game has come on leaps and bounds as a RB which would be vital as a #6, he has the pace that is enough for a #6, and his passing range & playmaking from that area of the pitch can be world-class, if its not already.

Still, for next season, I prefer that he remains RB, but gets better protection/defensive cover from whoever plays in RCM next season, so that we see Trent at his devastatingly creative best again.
Logged

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,650
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11606 on: Today at 01:46:38 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:18:36 am
He'd look great in Real Madrid with Valverde playing in a right-sided midfield role. They have technically gifted players that can do more with his passes and Valverde would protect him.

No footballer is perfect. At the end of the day, it depends on the team.
Agree. The best team is the result of the sum of all parts, not one individual.
Best example was Gini. Not spectacular normally, but does what he does for the team. 
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,915
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11607 on: Today at 02:13:32 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 01:05:01 am
Jurgen has repeatedly said he doesn't understand the calls for Trent in midfield & when for example Southgate used him there. Never mind though eh.
Hasn't he also said if was in the MF he would play as a 6.
Also Klopp has preferred basically a Smaller CB type who dominant in the air at 6 over his career
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,915
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11608 on: Today at 02:14:09 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 09:14:29 pm
I didn't say he was a regular. I said he settled straight away which he did coz he was fucking awesome on his debut on the opening day and the next weekend etc.
ah that fair.
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 966
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11609 on: Today at 04:04:04 am »

Our midfield been struggling really bad so far yet Klopp didn't try Trent at midfield with Milner or Gomez at RB.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,438
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11610 on: Today at 08:12:11 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 03:55:49 pm
Klopp quickly changed his tune once the season started but the money wasn't necessarily there (you had Van Dijk practically begging the club to sign a midfielder last August). We're then left scraping the bottom of the barrel at the end of the window armed with a bag full of pennies.

So this may be true but I don't think it actually explains it. That's because we spent a whole load of money on Nunez and some money on Carvalho. And then we ended up spending quite a bit (including wages) on Arthur anyway. Then we spent a big chunk on Gapko in January. It's not just we've not had enough resources, our allocation of resources has been terrible given the cataclysmic  midfield situation. I'm glad we brought in Nunez because I suspect he'll be brilliant for us, but if we really had so little money to spend should we have spent so much on him? Carvalho and Arthur now both look like terrible signings because we could have used the money spent on those 2 to bring in an athletic, young midfield prospect instead. Then Gapko is just weird. When you're playing Milderson in midfield in late Jan '23 and an 18 year old very raw kid is both your best 6 AND your best 8... you really should have done something about the midfield instead of bringing in another forward.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:15:32 am by Knight »
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,895
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11611 on: Today at 08:12:22 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 01:14:30 am
Then he'd lose the freedom to roam wherever he feels like and create. He's not disciplined enough to do that, and I don't expect he'll learn it easily. If he had the De Bruyne skills with the ball, I'd agree with you, but his creativity is rooted in his passing, not close ball control. The RB position gives him the space to do that. Just how I see it...

It is just an idea anyway, so we see how it goes. Still, I am getting really worried about the injuries to Ramsay. The kid is obviously talented, but this is already a second serious injury that he has suffered. We will probably need to add another right fullback in the summer, especially if Milner is also gone ...
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,578
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11612 on: Today at 08:15:14 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:12:11 am
So this may be true but I don't think it actually explains it. That's because we spent a whole load of money on Nunez and some money on Carvalho. And then we ended up spending quite a bit (including wages) on Arthur anyway. Then we spent a big chunk on Gapko in January. It's not just we've not had enough resources, our allocation of resources has been terrible.
Klopp also said we signed Arthur due to injuries, rather than due to player quality.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:17:10 am by Chris~ »
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,438
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11613 on: Today at 08:19:11 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:15:14 am
Klopp also said we signed Arthur due to injuries rather than due to player quality.

Yeah. And to be fair, a lack of robustness was one very good reason to bring in a midfielder in the '21 and '22 summer transfer windows. We've been incredibly reliant on Thiago for most of his time here. None of our other midfielders has been press resistant like him or able to progress the ball up the pitch like him. That is, of course, a big problem when he's into his 30s and has never been that injury resistant. Sadly, for the decision makers at the club (including but not limited to Klopp), bringing in a midfielder owing to injuries was totally reactive to an inevitable situation instead of proactive in light of the reality of our squad.
Logged

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,287
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11614 on: Today at 09:45:54 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:19:52 am
Or you turn Trent into that right-sided midfielder, and replace him with another right fullback. One of these days we will have to accept that we won't replace all of our aging players with exact replicas. The system will evolve ...

This just makes so much sense. Im surprised we havent at least tried this option with Gomez at rb.
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,037
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11615 on: Today at 09:51:28 am »
It's said a lot about playing fullbacks further forward, there's a reason it's rarely actually done. The differences between the positions are quite large even at a low level
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,087
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11616 on: Today at 10:17:22 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 01:14:30 am
Then he'd lose the freedom to roam wherever he feels like and create. He's not disciplined enough to do that, and I don't expect he'll learn it easily. If he had the De Bruyne skills with the ball, I'd agree with you, but his creativity is rooted in his passing, not close ball control. The RB position gives him the space to do that. Just how I see it...
What is he creating? He has two assists this season, and that right side is an easy outlet for every team we play. I'd rather have a more disciplined, harder running player there so TTA can concentrate on the right side of midfield where he spends most of his time anyway.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:21:20 am by Sheer Magnetism »
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,971
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11617 on: Today at 10:18:11 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:51:28 am
It's said a lot about playing fullbacks further forward, there's a reason it's rarely actually done. The differences between the positions are quite large even at a low level

Thing is as well, Wing Backs are so crucial to how we play, that moving our best one into Midfield means we would have to replace him or completely replace our tactics.

It's like the calls to play a deep line, or play 5 at the back - it so fundamentally changes our tactics that it is hard to fathom that it improves us in the short term. Nor do we have the players to suit the system.

We move Trent to the middle, or to the right wing doesn't fully solve our midfield or attacking issue, and instead leaves us with a hole on the right wing as a key component is not there

Also to be frank, it is easier to replace a poor aging midfield in the market, than it is to replace possibly the best wing back of a generation having a poor season. We move Trent to the middle who do people suggest we bring in to be Right Wing Back? Even considering a change in tactics to a deeper full back, who do you bring in (and how do you fit Robbo into this deeper line? How does the midfield work with a deeper line? How to we compensate in attack for losing the WB presence? Etc)

At least in midfield you can name 10+ players that would improve it.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,481
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11618 on: Today at 11:26:04 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Yesterday at 11:57:12 pm
His defensive game is world class. He shackled that Roma side immaculately.

Wait.....what?
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,481
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11619 on: Today at 11:28:20 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 01:14:30 am
Then he'd lose the freedom to roam wherever he feels like and create.

Trent not roaming probably wouldn't be a bad thing.  In fact, I'd argue that it'd be a good thing. 
Logged

Offline jizzspunk

  • Cumming soon. Or going. Depends how 'real' it gets. #livinginrealism
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,109
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11620 on: Today at 01:00:52 pm »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Yesterday at 11:57:12 pm
His defensive game is world class. He shackled that Roma side immaculately.

Well...
He can't defend crosses from our defensive left side... rarely attacks the ball..and never closes the space between his standing position and the right sided centre half...see Brentford away for all of this on repeat..

Set pieces...never blocks a run..never grabs an arm..never gets hold of a shirt...only a few days back Militao run off him for a simple header...done absolutely nothing to stop the player

Then his daft presses where he joins the midfield press with no reason without thought of those opponents on his side of the field or the space he leaves behind him

All this is a constant, I mean I love him..great player in many ways..but please..stop it
Logged
according to 24/7 I will be scrambling round for tickets on the exchange all season #STH #19awayclub

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,001
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11621 on: Today at 01:14:17 pm »
Just me that thinks Trent wouldn't even be that good in midfield...? I'm sure he'd do a decent job as he's an excellent footballer, but taking account of his strengths and weaknesses, I actually think he's better off where he is.

He's not enormously athletic (or quick, on or off the ball), he's not super press-resistant, and he benefits massively (or did in the past) in finding space from wide and deep to hit crosses and cross-field passes. Moving him further inside this season seems to have hindered his attacking, more than anything else. And as for the defensive side of the game, letting players run off him in midfield isn't all that much preferable to letting players run off him in defence, we'd still have problems getting overloaded on that side. 

I think it's fair to note that defensively, it is probably the weakest area of the pitch for us (which is not to say he's a bad defender when playing well, but it's clearly the area teams have the most success in exploiting) but that's not suddenly a new thing this season when he's been in the side for 4-5 years. What is new, is that no part of the side is working particularly well right now, and there is no cover or pressure on the ball. Let's see Trent alongside even a basically functioning midfield before writing him off as a RB, when he was arguably one of the finest players in the world in that position.

Anything else means totally changing the tactical set-up, and even in the face of absolutely turbogash results this season we've seemed unwilling to do that. I think what we need is greater athleticism and dynamism in midfield, more tenacity and will to compete. Don't think Trent offers us that at all - think at best he'd end up like a Thiago-lite, with less bite, and less press-resistance.
Logged

Offline tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,206
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11622 on: Today at 01:20:12 pm »
This talk of Trent not being athletic is just baffling to me.  He's not a speedster but he's not slow at all, and he spends entire games running up and down that flank, coming inside, defending and attacking.  He's a stronger runner than people are giving him credit for.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11623 on: Today at 01:27:23 pm »
If we had a midfielder that offered Trent support he'd be absolutely fine. His confidence has taken a massive beating because of the shit he gets all the time too. Get some mobile midfieders in and we'd see the difference. We currently have the oldest slowest midfield in the league.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,037
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11624 on: Today at 01:28:16 pm »
Very athletic but something has also changed, looks a lot less mobile this season and a lot slower on the turn.

The kids very athletic though, mad to suggest otherwise IMO
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11625 on: Today at 01:33:57 pm »
The problem with playing Trent in midfield is that it's a critical position defensively. Rightback isn't because if you make a mistake or get beaten, the attacker usually has an awkward angle for a shot. Also, you always have cover.

If you turn it over in midfield or get beaten, the opposition will have the entire pitch open to them which is more dangerous. You also have to track runners in midfield and he's not great at it.

Another issue would be his passing. He plays a lot of risky passes which is fine from right back but a midfielder shouldn't be turning it over a lot.

In summary, his weaknesses would be accentuated in midfield.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:43:19 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,001
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11626 on: Today at 01:46:33 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 01:28:16 pm
Very athletic but something has also changed, looks a lot less mobile this season and a lot slower on the turn.

The kids very athletic though, mad to suggest otherwise IMO

I'm not saying he's a crab or anything, but I also don't think he's "very athletic" by modern standards at all, probably about average for a full back? Robertson is very athletic. I don't think Trent has anywhere near the same level of speed or stamina.

In fairness, maybe my perception is being clouded too much by the current season, because right now he looks slow and cumbersome.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,912
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11627 on: Today at 01:55:08 pm »
Unfortunately - as this season progresses - it seems like the rebuild gets bigger.

I really can't believe anyone honestly believes (outside of 1 or 2 people) that just getting 2 midfielders will be a good solution to "start" fixing our issues.

Given how poor our injury record is, how intensely we want to play, and how unbalanced our squad is - how can we get by in the next window without at least 5 players??

- 3 midfielders
-1 CB
- 1 RB (maybe Ramsey recovers and is trusted to back up Trent - maybe).

and really - we need an LB too (Tsmikas would be playing a lot more already if he was at the same level or close to Robertson)
« Last Edit: Today at 01:56:47 pm by newterp »
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11628 on: Today at 01:56:57 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 01:46:33 pm
I'm not saying he's a crab or anything, but I also don't think he's "very athletic" by modern standards at all, probably about average for a full back? Robertson is very athletic. I don't think Trent has anywhere near the same level of speed or stamina.

In fairness, maybe my perception is being clouded too much by the current season, because right now he looks slow and cumbersome.
He'd be quick for a midfielder but pace is really overrated there. Thiago is probably the slowest player in the team but his positional sense is brilliant so he rarely gets done for pace.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 286 287 288 289 290 [291]   Go Up
« previous next »
 