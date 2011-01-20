Just me that thinks Trent wouldn't even be that good in midfield...? I'm sure he'd do a decent job as he's an excellent footballer, but taking account of his strengths and weaknesses, I actually think he's better off where he is.



He's not enormously athletic (or quick, on or off the ball), he's not super press-resistant, and he benefits massively (or did in the past) in finding space from wide and deep to hit crosses and cross-field passes. Moving him further inside this season seems to have hindered his attacking, more than anything else. And as for the defensive side of the game, letting players run off him in midfield isn't all that much preferable to letting players run off him in defence, we'd still have problems getting overloaded on that side.



I think it's fair to note that defensively, it is probably the weakest area of the pitch for us (which is not to say he's a bad defender when playing well, but it's clearly the area teams have the most success in exploiting) but that's not suddenly a new thing this season when he's been in the side for 4-5 years. What is new, is that no part of the side is working particularly well right now, and there is no cover or pressure on the ball. Let's see Trent alongside even a basically functioning midfield before writing him off as a RB, when he was arguably one of the finest players in the world in that position.



Anything else means totally changing the tactical set-up, and even in the face of absolutely turbogash results this season we've seemed unwilling to do that. I think what we need is greater athleticism and dynamism in midfield, more tenacity and will to compete. Don't think Trent offers us that at all - think at best he'd end up like a Thiago-lite, with less bite, and less press-resistance.