LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11600 on: Today at 12:10:23 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:05:30 am
If Trent's defensive game is world class, what has the world come to?! It's not. But he's not been as bad as some make him to be. Trent was a critically important piece of Klopp's puzzle, but put him in any other team and he's not that great - there are better defenders than him and there are better playmakers than him. What's unique about him is the combination of these functions. The latter requires an athletic, dynamic, mobile defensive-minded right-sided midfielder to help his game; 10-year younger Hendo.

A more athletic and defensively minded midfield solves a lot of problems.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11601 on: Today at 12:18:36 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:05:30 am
If Trent's defensive game is world class, what has the world come to?! It's not. But he's not been as bad as some make him to be. Trent was a critically important piece of Klopp's puzzle, but put him in any other team and he's not that great - there are better defenders than him and there are better playmakers than him. What's unique about him is the combination of these functions. The latter requires an athletic, dynamic, mobile defensive-minded right-sided midfielder to help his game; 10-year younger Hendo.
He'd look great in Real Madrid with Valverde playing in a right-sided midfield role. They have technically gifted players that can do more with his passes and Valverde would protect him.

No footballer is perfect. At the end of the day, it depends on the team.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11602 on: Today at 12:19:52 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:05:30 am
If Trent's defensive game is world class, what has the world come to?! It's not. But he's not been as bad as some make him to be. Trent was a critically important piece of Klopp's puzzle, but put him in any other team and he's not that great - there are better defenders than him and there are better playmakers than him. What's unique about him is the combination of these functions. The latter requires an athletic, dynamic, mobile defensive-minded right-sided midfielder to help his game; 10-year younger Hendo.

Or you turn Trent into that right-sided midfielder, and replace him with another right fullback. One of these days we will have to accept that we won't replace all of our aging players with exact replicas. The system will evolve ...
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11603 on: Today at 01:05:01 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:27:53 pm
Yeah, people probably said the same about Kimmich ...
Jurgen has repeatedly said he doesn't understand the calls for Trent in midfield & when for example Southgate used him there. Never mind though eh.
farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11604 on: Today at 01:14:30 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:19:52 am
Or you turn Trent into that right-sided midfielder, and replace him with another right fullback. One of these days we will have to accept that we won't replace all of our aging players with exact replicas. The system will evolve ...
Then he'd lose the freedom to roam wherever he feels like and create. He's not disciplined enough to do that, and I don't expect he'll learn it easily. If he had the De Bruyne skills with the ball, I'd agree with you, but his creativity is rooted in his passing, not close ball control. The RB position gives him the space to do that. Just how I see it...
RedSetGo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11605 on: Today at 01:20:45 am
If memory serves, Klopp also hinted that if Trent ever played in midfield, it would be as #6 - the position he played under Gerrard (?) & Lijnders in U18s.

I personally think we shall see Trent as a #6 or double pivot at some point. He's still 24, & I reckon as he grows older he will push to play in CM.

The development of his defensive game has come on leaps and bounds as a RB which would be vital as a #6, he has the pace that is enough for a #6, and his passing range & playmaking from that area of the pitch can be world-class, if its not already.

Still, for next season, I prefer that he remains RB, but gets better protection/defensive cover from whoever plays in RCM next season, so that we see Trent at his devastatingly creative best again.
jckliew

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11606 on: Today at 01:46:38 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:18:36 am
He'd look great in Real Madrid with Valverde playing in a right-sided midfield role. They have technically gifted players that can do more with his passes and Valverde would protect him.

No footballer is perfect. At the end of the day, it depends on the team.
Agree. The best team is the result of the sum of all parts, not one individual.
Best example was Gini. Not spectacular normally, but does what he does for the team. 
