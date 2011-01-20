If memory serves, Klopp also hinted that if Trent ever played in midfield, it would be as #6 - the position he played under Gerrard (?) & Lijnders in U18s.



I personally think we shall see Trent as a #6 or double pivot at some point. He's still 24, & I reckon as he grows older he will push to play in CM.



The development of his defensive game has come on leaps and bounds as a RB which would be vital as a #6, he has the pace that is enough for a #6, and his passing range & playmaking from that area of the pitch can be world-class, if its not already.



Still, for next season, I prefer that he remains RB, but gets better protection/defensive cover from whoever plays in RCM next season, so that we see Trent at his devastatingly creative best again.