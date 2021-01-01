« previous next »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:23:03 pm
Barella on the table for 75 million Euros this summer according to reports in Utaly.  :D

But what about reports from Italy?
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:23:03 pm
Barella on the table for 75 million Euros this summer according to reports in Italy.  :D
Him and Caicedo for 150m is a better use of funds than spending that on Bellingham.
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 07:26:44 pm
Him and Caicedo for 150m is a better use of funds than spending that on Bellingham.

Sign Bellingham and Barella. Caicedo is shit.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:13:56 pm
Not sure if we are moving Trent any time soon and signing just one midfielder would be a bit odd. That said I wouldnt be against the idea of Trent moving there, but I am not sure the 8 role would be where he moves to.

My problem with full back is that we dont have anyone genuinely who can challenge Trent or Robertson for their positions. Next season they start their 5th season as first choice, at some point we need someone who can genuinely challenge them and play in big games.

If we continue with the 4-3-3, Trent would be ideal for the right midfield spot. I absolutely love him, but we do need a right fullback who will be more solid defensively. With Pavard only having 12 months left on his contract in the summer, he could be the perfect addition in the summer. I've also seen some reports linking us with Bastoni. Great talent, and will also have 12 months left on his contract in the summer. Could be the perfect successor to Van Dijk. Add Bellingham to these two, and it already looks much better ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:28:37 pm
If we continue with the 4-3-3, Trent would be ideal for the right midfield spot. I absolutely love him, but we do need a right fullback who will be more solid defensively. With Pavard only having 12 months left on his contract in the summer, he could be the perfect addition in the summer. I've also seen some reports linking us with Bastoni. Great talent, and will also have 12 months left on his contract in the summer. Could be the perfect successor to Van Dijk. Add Bellingham to these two, and it already looks much better ...

We only need Bellingham and we'll be fine. Disgusting disrespect of our current players wanting shiny new toys all the time....
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:23:03 pm
Barella on the table for 75 million Euros this summer according to reports in Italy.  :D

I can't see us signing both Bellingham and Barella, but if Jude is to move elsewhere, Barella would be my first choice plan B ...
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:30:04 pm
We only need Bellingham and we'll be fine. Disgusting disrespect of our current players wanting shiny new toys all the time....

That could have been true, had Keita signed a new contract, Matip hasn't suffered a huge drop in form, and Ramsay hasn't suffered a bad knee injury. I am sure you already know this. Or maybe you don't. Anyway, you won't get more explanation on the topic ...
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:28:14 pm
Sign Bellingham and Barella. Caicedo is shit.
Replace Caicedo with whatever reasonably priced, athletic 6 is out there then.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:33:52 pm
That could have been true, had Keita signed a new contract, Matip hasn't suffered a huge drop in form, and Ramsay hasn't suffered a bad knee injury. I am sure you already know this. Or maybe you don't. Anyway, you won't get more explanation on the topic ...

Yeah it wouldn't have been true, it was nonsense.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:28:37 pm
If we continue with the 4-3-3, Trent would be ideal for the right midfield spot. I absolutely love him, but we do need a right fullback who will be more solid defensively. With Pavard only having 12 months left on his contract in the summer, he could be the perfect addition in the summer. I've also seen some reports linking us with Bastoni. Great talent, and will also have 12 months left on his contract in the summer. Could be the perfect successor to Van Dijk. Add Bellingham to these two, and it already looks much better ...
Wait what? We won every trophy possible with Trent playing there.
Don't think some people truly appreciate how far we've fallen this season, absolutely no chance of a player the calibre and profile of Barella.
Quote from: BER on Today at 07:48:19 pm
Don't think some people truly appreciate how far we've fallen this season, absolutely no chance of a player the calibre and profile of Barella.
Were heavily linked with the best young midfielder in the world and are, reportedly at least, in the drivers seat.
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 07:50:34 pm
Were heavily linked with the best young midfielder in the world and are, reportedly at least, in the drivers seat.

Irrefutable evidence to the contrary.
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 07:41:11 pm
Wait what? We won every trophy possible with Trent playing there.

Yes, we did, but Trent has never really developed his defensive game, and we've also had the best central defender in the World during those seasons. This is not criticism of Trent, just the reality of the situation. He could also be awesome as the right sided midfielder in the 4-3-3, while being covered by a better defender at the right fullback spot ...
Quote from: BER on Today at 07:48:19 pm
Don't think some people truly appreciate how far we've fallen this season, absolutely no chance of a player the calibre and profile of Barella.

With the size of our club, throw enough money at him and he'd come. We don't have those type of owners though.
Quote from: BER on Today at 07:48:19 pm
Don't think some people truly appreciate how far we've fallen this season, absolutely no chance of a player the calibre and profile of Barella.

So what you are saying is we should go for James Ward-Prowse and hope Amrabat signs for a lowly club like us? Hope that Man City bless us with one of their cast offs like Kalvin Phillips.
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:01:02 pm
With the size of our club, throw enough money at him and he'd come. We don't have those type of owners though.

You want us to throw more money at players than a City, United or PSG would?

Not for me to be honest, i'd prefer our success to actually mean something.
Quote from: BER on Today at 07:53:58 pm
Irrefutable evidence to the contrary.
Its very clear he is our number one target and we have a very good chance to get him, whether you want to believe the reports which happen to be coming from the UK, Germany, and Spain.

Weve been one of the top sides in the world since 2018. One bad season doesnt change that.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:25:56 am
Would be amazed if Gomez leaves unless we get a mad offer.  He's still young and homegrown.  The issue is the players in front of him being injured or losing form.  As fourth choice we're not going to do much better.
If Van Den Berg is good enough would be able to have another Homegrown CB. I still think they probably want give a year on loan somewhere for games since he lost this season to injury.
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 08:05:04 pm
So what you are saying is we should go for James Ward-Prowse and hope Amrabat signs for a lowly club like us? Hope that Man City bless us with one of their cast offs like Kalvin Phillips.

Or we could try what got us success in the first place and show some imagination in the transfer market.
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:19:11 pm
Nah, it doesn't. Fabinho took a while. That's basically it. Robertson took a while to cement a place but was awesome whenever he did play, just Jurgen wouldn't drop Albie. Besides, I'd rather be shit with loads of new signings fitting in and hopefully improving in the coming seasons than being shit with loads of players who we are watching losing their legs every week.
Ox and Keita both didnt play much the first half season either.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:25:56 am
Would be amazed if Gomez leaves unless we get a mad offer.  He's still young and homegrown.  The issue is the players in front of him being injured or losing form.  As fourth choice we're not going to do much better.
But we do need a better 4th choice. Why? Because our 2nd and 3rd choice are injury prone.

We can also sign HG players to replace his HG status.
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:09:33 pm
Ox and Keita both didnt play much the first half season either.
Our squad depth looks poor because of our injury prone our squad players are.

Milner is a good pro but he breaks down if he plays regular.
Matip can't play 3 games in a week.
Naby can't start regularly without getting injured.
Ox, Hendo, Bobby and even Fab pick up injuries here and there.
Quote from: BER on Today at 08:07:07 pm
You want us to throw more money at players than a City, United or PSG would?

Not for me to be honest, i'd prefer our success to actually mean something.

 Point out to me where I said that mate. You said we had no chance of signing someone with a profile like Barella's. I said we would if we threw enough money at him. Nowhere did I say thats what we should do.
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:09:33 pm
Ox and Keita both didnt play much the first half season either.

Naby was excellent straight away, bossed it v West Ham on the opening day then was class away to Palace. Might not have played all the games but was hardly slow to settle.
Quote from: BER on Today at 08:09:02 pm
Or we could try what got us success in the first place and show some imagination in the transfer market.

What brought us success is buying the right player - sometimes that was a high profile player (like VVD or Alisson) sometimes it was an undervalued player, never was it a completely unproven unknown player.

Our supposed targets are Bellingham, Nunes, Mount, Gvardiol, Florentino Luis, Barella. Not all of them but by in large those are the players we are linked with. Absolutely all of them match our former policy to a T - either known quality, younger players who will burst on the scene, or undervalued players for one reason or another.
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:12:24 pm
Point out to me where I said that mate. You said we had no chance of signing someone with a profile like Barella's. I said we would if we threw enough money at him. Nowhere did I say thats what we should do.

I agree, completely unsustainable model that would be.
Quote from: BER on Today at 07:48:19 pm
Don't think some people truly appreciate how far we've fallen this season, absolutely no chance of a player the calibre and profile of Barella.

What? It comes down to money and how much of it we have. Or is it back to the Rodgers/Ayre days of not being able to attract anyone good because 'we're not in London' even when we were in the CL. Klopp is a huge pull, just because we lost out to Real for one player, doesn't mean our stock is low.

Chelsea could finish 15th and still sign Barella if they threw enough money at Inter and the player.

If the money is there we can attract top players, if it's not then we're scratching around for scraps.
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:12:56 pm
Naby was excellent straight away, bossed it v West Ham on the opening day then was class away to Palace. Might not have played all the games but was hardly slow to settle.
He was not a regular till the 2 half of the season have it was a couple of games, bench, etc during that time. Klopp generally will slowly bring up too speed.
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:05:54 pm
He was not a regular till the 2 half of the season have it was a couple of games, bench, etc during that time. Klopp generally will slowly bring up too speed.

I didn't say he was a regular. I said he settled straight away which he did coz he was fucking awesome on his debut on the opening day and the next weekend etc.
Quote from: BER on Today at 07:53:58 pm
Irrefutable evidence to the contrary.

Yeah relaible journos across three countries have said we're favourites to get him but BER of RAWK thinks we've got no chance.  ::)
