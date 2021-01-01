Not sure if we are moving Trent any time soon and signing just one midfielder would be a bit odd. That said I wouldnt be against the idea of Trent moving there, but I am not sure the 8 role would be where he moves to.



My problem with full back is that we dont have anyone genuinely who can challenge Trent or Robertson for their positions. Next season they start their 5th season as first choice, at some point we need someone who can genuinely challenge them and play in big games.



If we continue with the 4-3-3, Trent would be ideal for the right midfield spot. I absolutely love him, but we do need a right fullback who will be more solid defensively. With Pavard only having 12 months left on his contract in the summer, he could be the perfect addition in the summer. I've also seen some reports linking us with Bastoni. Great talent, and will also have 12 months left on his contract in the summer. Could be the perfect successor to Van Dijk. Add Bellingham to these two, and it already looks much better ...