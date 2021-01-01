Or we could try what got us success in the first place and show some imagination in the transfer market.
What brought us success is buying the right player - sometimes that was a high profile player (like VVD or Alisson) sometimes it was an undervalued player, never was it a completely unproven unknown player.
Our supposed targets are Bellingham, Nunes, Mount, Gvardiol, Florentino Luis, Barella. Not all of them but by in large those are the players we are linked with. Absolutely all of them match our former policy to a T - either known quality, younger players who will burst on the scene, or undervalued players for one reason or another.