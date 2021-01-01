« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 285 286 287 288 289 [290]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 409104 times)

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,724
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11560 on: Today at 07:24:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:23:03 pm
Barella on the table for 75 million Euros this summer according to reports in Utaly.  :D

But what about reports from Italy?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,714
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11561 on: Today at 07:26:44 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:23:03 pm
Barella on the table for 75 million Euros this summer according to reports in Italy.  :D
Him and Caicedo for 150m is a better use of funds than spending that on Bellingham.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,892
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11562 on: Today at 07:28:14 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 07:26:44 pm
Him and Caicedo for 150m is a better use of funds than spending that on Bellingham.

Sign Bellingham and Barella. Caicedo is shit.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,883
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11563 on: Today at 07:28:37 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:13:56 pm
Not sure if we are moving Trent any time soon and signing just one midfielder would be a bit odd. That said I wouldnt be against the idea of Trent moving there, but I am not sure the 8 role would be where he moves to.

My problem with full back is that we dont have anyone genuinely who can challenge Trent or Robertson for their positions. Next season they start their 5th season as first choice, at some point we need someone who can genuinely challenge them and play in big games.

If we continue with the 4-3-3, Trent would be ideal for the right midfield spot. I absolutely love him, but we do need a right fullback who will be more solid defensively. With Pavard only having 12 months left on his contract in the summer, he could be the perfect addition in the summer. I've also seen some reports linking us with Bastoni. Great talent, and will also have 12 months left on his contract in the summer. Could be the perfect successor to Van Dijk. Add Bellingham to these two, and it already looks much better ...
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11564 on: Today at 07:30:04 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:28:37 pm
If we continue with the 4-3-3, Trent would be ideal for the right midfield spot. I absolutely love him, but we do need a right fullback who will be more solid defensively. With Pavard only having 12 months left on his contract in the summer, he could be the perfect addition in the summer. I've also seen some reports linking us with Bastoni. Great talent, and will also have 12 months left on his contract in the summer. Could be the perfect successor to Van Dijk. Add Bellingham to these two, and it already looks much better ...

We only need Bellingham and we'll be fine. Disgusting disrespect of our current players wanting shiny new toys all the time....
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,883
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11565 on: Today at 07:30:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:23:03 pm
Barella on the table for 75 million Euros this summer according to reports in Italy.  :D

I can't see us signing both Bellingham and Barella, but if Jude is to move elsewhere, Barella would be my first choice plan B ...
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,883
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11566 on: Today at 07:33:52 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:30:04 pm
We only need Bellingham and we'll be fine. Disgusting disrespect of our current players wanting shiny new toys all the time....

That could have been true, had Keita signed a new contract, Matip hasn't suffered a huge drop in form, and Ramsay hasn't suffered a bad knee injury. I am sure you already know this. Or maybe you don't. Anyway, you won't get more explanation on the topic ...
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,714
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11567 on: Today at 07:34:45 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:28:14 pm
Sign Bellingham and Barella. Caicedo is shit.
Replace Caicedo with whatever reasonably priced, athletic 6 is out there then.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11568 on: Today at 07:35:33 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:33:52 pm
That could have been true, had Keita signed a new contract, Matip hasn't suffered a huge drop in form, and Ramsay hasn't suffered a bad knee injury. I am sure you already know this. Or maybe you don't. Anyway, you won't get more explanation on the topic ...

Yeah it wouldn't have been true, it was nonsense.
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,714
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11569 on: Today at 07:41:11 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:28:37 pm
If we continue with the 4-3-3, Trent would be ideal for the right midfield spot. I absolutely love him, but we do need a right fullback who will be more solid defensively. With Pavard only having 12 months left on his contract in the summer, he could be the perfect addition in the summer. I've also seen some reports linking us with Bastoni. Great talent, and will also have 12 months left on his contract in the summer. Could be the perfect successor to Van Dijk. Add Bellingham to these two, and it already looks much better ...
Wait what? We won every trophy possible with Trent playing there.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.
Pages: 1 ... 285 286 287 288 289 [290]   Go Up
« previous next »
 