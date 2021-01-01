There's a lot of work that needs to be done to complete the next great side that Klopp is building.



The priority has to be the midfield.



Bellingham and Kone for me. Gives us a 6 and 8, and the platform on which the rest of the team can do its thing. Teams won't cut through us and all of a sudden the defense will look better. We will also have some attacking thrust through the middle, and the forward line will look better too.



In short, get the engine room right, and everything else will improve too.



It all depends on budget as to how far we keep going with signings. N'Dicka on a free to replace Matip? Or will we have the money to go for Gvardiol too?



And I'm seeing Mo Salah being discussed. For me, he has a lot of miles left in his legs and a lot more goals, but if someone made a decent enough offer, and he wanted to go, I would not stand in his way. So long as we had the money to sign a Diaz/Nunez level of player for the right hand side, someone a good few years younger than Mo as well. But it's not a signing I would be initiating, if that makes sense.