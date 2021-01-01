« previous next »
Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11520 on: Today at 01:46:01 pm »
Yeah, if were signing three midfielders then Id have two of them being defensively minded. Basically, Fab and Gini - although as with Gini, could be a case of converting someone who on paper is more attack minded. Id guess thats what Nunes is earmarked for.
Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11521 on: Today at 01:47:10 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:38:43 pm
A Fab replacement is our priority because it's probably the weakest area in our team and it's a very important position.

I do worry Klopp thinks otherwise. He keeps mentioning Fabinho, Henderson and Bajcetic can all play there. I don't think he see's it as a priority. I hope I'm wrong.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,879
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11522 on: Today at 01:56:27 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:46:01 pm
Yeah, if were signing three midfielders then Id have two of them being defensively minded. Basically, Fab and Gini - although as with Gini, could be a case of converting someone who on paper is more attack minded. Id guess thats what Nunes is earmarked for.

Yeah but Barella AND Bellingham? That would be amazing.
Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,386
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11523 on: Today at 01:58:40 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:56:27 pm
Yeah but Barella AND Bellingham? That would be amazing.
If we had unlimited resources to strengthen other areas as well
Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,025
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11524 on: Today at 01:59:18 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:47:10 pm
I do worry Klopp thinks otherwise. He keeps mentioning Fabinho, Henderson and Bajcetic can all play there. I don't think he see's it as a priority. I hope I'm wrong.
they can.  Thats our squad right now.  He can only talk about that.

He will want to take care not to block Bajcetics route to the first team, but if Fabinho left and a new number 6 came in, I think there would still be plenty of opportunities for him
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Caps4444

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 762
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11525 on: Today at 02:05:57 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:25:29 pm
Probably closer to 250 - Bellingham and Barella would cost 200 million alone at a bare minimum.

We also won't make due with our defenders - Gomez and Matip have both dropped down to a level we can't carry, and VVD has dropped off as well (but still class). We really need at least one new face there. I would probably say sell Gomez as well

I read somewhere Barella would be 60m, hopefully Bellingham would be not more than 100m.
That would leave 40m for a Nunes.

But even the first 2 names and Thiago/Hendo/Fab rotating.
With those 2, I think Fab would be ok as he wont be covering as much ground.

I think 200m would work.
Offline Caps4444

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 762
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11526 on: Today at 02:08:34 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:38:43 pm
A Fab replacement is our priority because it's probably the weakest area in our team and it's a very important position.

If we have 2 world class midfielders, would that not help Fab? He wont be as exposed as he is now.
I think part of the reason he looks bad is hes been asked to a lot more and to cover more ground.
Just a thought.
Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,386
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11527 on: Today at 02:18:53 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 02:08:34 pm
If we have 2 world class midfielders, would that not help Fab? He wont be as exposed as he is now.
I think part of the reason he looks bad is hes been asked to a lot more and to cover more ground.
Just a thought.
He has been really poor is virtually every aspect. Even his touch has regressed. In football, you are only as strong as your weakest link so he'll still get targeted and we'll still look vulnerable because the player that's primarily responsible for shielding our defence is underperforming.

We don't have unlimited dosh so we should be focusing on the weakest area first then the 2nd weakest area and so on. That's how we'll improve as a team not maling luxury signings before fixing fundamental issues like how United used to go about it.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:22:16 pm by MonsLibpool »
Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11528 on: Today at 02:19:58 pm »
There's a lot of work that needs to be done to complete the next great side that Klopp is building.

The priority has to be the midfield.

Bellingham and Kone for me. Gives us a 6 and 8, and the platform on which the rest of the team can do its thing. Teams won't cut through us and all of a sudden the defense will look better. We will also have some attacking thrust through the middle, and the forward line will look better too.

In short, get the engine room right, and everything else will improve too.

It all depends on budget as to how far we keep going with signings. N'Dicka on a free to replace Matip? Or will we have the money to go for Gvardiol too?

And I'm seeing Mo Salah being discussed. For me, he has a lot of miles left in his legs and a lot more goals, but if someone made a decent enough offer, and he wanted to go, I would not stand in his way. So long as we had the money to sign a Diaz/Nunez level of player for the right hand side, someone a good few years younger than Mo as well. But it's not a signing I would be initiating, if that makes sense.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,879
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11529 on: Today at 02:21:21 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 02:08:34 pm
If we have 2 world class midfielders, would that not help Fab? He wont be as exposed as he is now.
I think part of the reason he looks bad is hes been asked to a lot more and to cover more ground.
Just a thought.

We cant be carrying players, every player needs to be able to play to the level we expect. Fabinho has shown this entire season he is short of that.
Online Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,037
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11530 on: Today at 02:39:12 pm »
Im a little worried we dont have many players who could fetch a significant fee. I can see the arguments for moving Fabinho and Matip on but what would clubs realistically be prepared to pay for them?
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,879
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11531 on: Today at 02:42:13 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 02:39:12 pm
Im a little worried we dont have many players who could fetch a significant fee. I can see the arguments for moving Fabinho and Matip on but what would clubs realistically be prepared to pay for them?

Losing well over £200k off the wage bill will help financially. As has been said a number of times, we have invested in keeping this team together and the wage bill.

If you let Arthur, Milner, Keita, Ox, Matip and maybe even Bobby and Fabinho leave, you are saving over £800k a week on players who shouldnt be regular starters for us. That would help a lot.
Online RedSetGo

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 153
  • The Lord Jesus Saves. "LFC 2018-20" 2.0 incoming
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11532 on: Today at 02:43:34 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:46:01 pm
Yeah, if were signing three midfielders then Id have two of them being defensively minded. Basically, Fab and Gini - although as with Gini, could be a case of converting someone who on paper is more attack minded. Id guess thats what Nunes is earmarked for.

Yep. This. Nunes has the technique, physicality, pace, & with enough midfield experience already to be moulded to play the Gini-role. Its why I am not bothered by how he's playing in Wolves so far.

He's been subpar, but he's been played as an attacking #8/#10 hybrid role earlier on, then Lopetegui played him in double pivot with Neves, then when they signed Lemina to partner Neves in the pivot, Nunes is now playing as LW in a 4231-ish shape.

Klopp would keep him in CM & use his pace & physicality to offer defensive + tempo-setting actions in midfield. Bajcetic, when he's played as LCM, is already doing an admirable Gini imitation (doesn't see much of the ball, but progresses it meaningfully when he has it + makes vital interceptions & duels). So if Nunes comes in for that role too, then we'll have 2 CMs able to to help out whichever #6 is playing on the day.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:46:46 pm by RedSetGo »
Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,531
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11533 on: Today at 02:46:30 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:53:53 am
I dont think any older player (Alisson aside) should be "not for sale", I wouldn't be looking to offload certain ones like Mo or Virg but if something interesting come in we'd have to look at it. Like if PSG offered £65m for Mo and there's a young RW out there we really like for £80m we should probably go for it. If PSG offer £50m and the market of full of crap like the lad at Utd for £90m then we absolutely shouldn't do it.

If PSG want Mo, we should push for 100m. I know that sounds ridiculous, but they can afford it, and the market is bonkers.
See how high they go.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,703
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11534 on: Today at 02:50:33 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 02:39:12 pm
Im a little worried we dont have many players who could fetch a significant fee. I can see the arguments for moving Fabinho and Matip on but what would clubs realistically be prepared to pay for them?
Kelleher, who Im assuming will want more consistent first team opportunities, and Jones would get us £40m in fees I would imagine. We have several high wage players leaving as well.
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,531
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11535 on: Today at 03:04:10 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 02:08:34 pm
If we have 2 world class midfielders, would that not help Fab? He wont be as exposed as he is now.
I think part of the reason he looks bad is hes been asked to a lot more and to cover more ground.
Just a thought.

Of course it would help, but there's only so much a surrounding cast can do when individual players are making the individual mistakes we are seeing this season. The defense has been rife with them, and Fabinho seems to have completely lost his touch on the ball and much of his decision-making ability. Fuck knows why this has happened to previously stable and reliable players, but there comes a point at which you have to replace the players who are making the mistakes rather than everyone around them. I don't know which players have reached that point and which we should persist with, but tough decisions are going to have to be made soon. Stan is one of my favorite players and I hate seeing this happen to him, but we have to face the fact that it is happening.
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"
